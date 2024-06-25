Highlights Arsenal's move for Viktor Gyokeres is not imminent, despite reports suggesting a deal was very close.

Arsenal's move for Viktor Gyokeres is not imminent, despite reports suggesting the deal is 'very close', according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gyokores enjoyed an incredible first season at Sporting, netting 43 times and registering 15 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions as Sporting comfortably won the Primeira Liga title. This excellent campaign has prompted interest from a host of European clubs, with Arsenal in particular being heavily linked with a move for the elite Swedish goalscorer.

However, Romano claims that suggestions that Gyokeres' move to the Emirates is close are wide of the mark, and that nothing has been agreed as of yet. While the Gunners' interest is said to be concrete, the £68.5 million fee that the Mirror claim the Portuguese side are demanding, could ultimately present a stumbling block for the deal to come to fruition.

Gyokeres Move 'Not Imminent'

The Gunners are on the hunt for a striker this summer

After two excellent seasons in the Championship for Coventry City, Gyokeres earned a move to Portuguese giants Sporting last summer, in a deal worth upwards of €24 million. A sparkling season which saw him contribute to a staggering 58 goals has seen the 26-year-old rise to prominence throughout Europe, and his goal tally was described as 'phenomenal' by journalist Mitch Fretton.

Now, Arsenal are chasing the prolific striker in order to bolster their attacking options as they attempt to close the gap on Manchester City and win the Premier League title next season. After missing out on starlet Benjamin Sesko, reports have suggested that Mikel Arteta has turned his attentions to Gyokeres and that a deal has been progressing well.

However, the well-connected Romano has tempered the excitement surrounding these reports, suggesting on his Sunday night Transfer Update show that a deal is not imminent. He said:

"On Gyokeres guys, nothing is imminent. I can guarantee you that nothing is happening with Gyokeres right now, but the interest is always there, but still nothing imminent."

This stern assertion from Romano may have damaged Arsenal fans' hopes that a deal for one of Europe's hottest strikers is not yet close to materialising. However, it does appear the north London club are eager to add quality to their frontline to compliment Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Joshua Zirkzee also linked with moves to the Emirates, while the Gunners are 'involved' in a transfer chase for Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Gyokeres Havertz Jesus Appearances 33 37 27 Goals 29 13 4 Assists 10 7 5 Shots Per 90 3.37 2.32 3.35 Key Passes Per 90 1.67 1.57 1.77 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.1 0.55 2.13

Arsenal Also Looking at Midfielders

Arteta wants to add a midfield partner for Declan Rice

Alongside forward acquisitions, Arteta is keen to bolster a midfield that could lose Thomas Partey this summer. Last season's Premier League runners-up have been linked with a multitude of midfield players, with various reports conflicting about the profile of player the club wants to partner Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

A number six to replace Partey has been rumoured to be of interest, with Arteta potentially eager to liberate Rice as more of an advanced eight, a role he fulfilled effectively towards the end of last season. While Arsenal have 'made contact' with Everton over a £50 million move for Amadou Onana, who would likely be brought in to operate as a six, the club have also been heavily rumoured to be interested in a very different profile of midfielder, with Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze linked - a move which could see Rice used firmly as a defensive midfielder again.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 24/06/2024