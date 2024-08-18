Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland has hit Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez with some strong criticism following the Cityzen's 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge. Pep Guardiola's men made relatively easy work of the hosts, with Haaland grabbing the opening goal of the game inside twenty minutes, before Mateo Kovacic snatched a second in the final few minutes to secure all three points.

Despite it being just the opening weekend of the season, there were still plenty of feisty moments between the two parties, with the Norwegian international and Fernandez getting into tussles with each other on more than one occasion. Now, Haaland has given his viewpoint on the battle and has not held back.

Related Things You May Have Missed from Chelsea vs Manchester City Marc Cucurella may be regretting making an enemy of Erling Haaland

Haaland Accuses Fernandez of Stamping on Him

The pair shared words with each other on the pitch

Following the full-time whistle, Haaland spoke with BBC Sport where he was asked about the battle with his Argentinian counterpart. The 24-year-old explained that Fernandez had been a nuisance throughout proceedings and attempted to stamp on the striker.

"All the time Enzo Fernandez stamps on me, he pushes me and everything. Not only him. I don't know what they want but that's what they do I guess."

The issues between the pair began inside the first ten minutes of the game, as the duo could be seen tussling during a set piece. As things continued to escalate over the course of the 90 minutes, Haaland could be seen getting in the face of the Chelsea captain and telling him exactly what he thought of his antics.

Haaland Gets Revenge on Cucurella

It was not only Fernandez that Haaland had a score to settle with at Stamford Bridge, as the former Borussia Dortmund star also showed that karma works in mysterious ways by getting his own back on Marc Cucurella. The Spanish defender made headlines when he sang a chant about him which he claims to make Haaland tremble when he is nearby.

These comments didn't age well though when the two came head-to-head for the visitors' first goal of the afternoon. After getting on the end of a pass from an outstretched Bernado Silva, Haaland came side-by-side with his Spanish opponent and easily brushed him away before cheekily slotting past Robert Sanchez.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland has scored five goals in the last three of Manchester City's opening day Premier League fixtures.

As if things couldn't get any worse, fans noticed how he was brutally snubbed by the prolific striker later in the game as he asked for some help dealing with an injury. At the end of the game, Haaland was asked about Cucurella's comments to which the 24-year-old offered a brutal reply:

"Well, Cucurella is a funny man. Last season he asked for my shirt… and this summer he sings a song about me."

Fans will have to wait until the turn of the year for the next chapter of Haaland's rivalries with the two Chelsea stars, as the clubs are not due to face each other until the return fixture on January 25th, 2025.