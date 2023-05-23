As the end of the season nears, it’s time to get your pen and paper out and create your Team of the Season to debate with fellow football fans.

It's the sort of subjective conversation that never fails to cause controversy.

We are now entering the final round of Premier League fixtures but by this time next week, we will know the answers to some all-important questions.

Fourth spot is still up for grabs with Manchester United and Liverpool both gunning for that final Champions League spot, while the relegation dogfight is poised to go down to the wire.

Everton, Leicester City and Leeds all have their top-flight status at risk as they face Bournemouth, West Ham and Tottenham, respectively.

A highly anticipated segment on Monday Night Football saw lovable duo Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville reveal their 2022/23 Premier League Team of the Season.

As expected, the two only managed to agree on six positions, leaving the rest up for debate.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville pick Premier League Team of the Season

This is where data provided by WhoScored can be used to give the 'true' Team of the Season, according to stats in any case.

WhoScored’s Team of the Season based on stats

Let’s start with the notable omissions, shall we?

Arsenal’s glue Martin Odegaard misses out on the XI, while 19-goal Mohamed Salah is also not given the nod.

Despite being crowned Premier League champions for the third consecutive time, players from Manchester City only feature three times in the XI, with Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Erling Haaland all getting in.

The likes of John Stones, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva do not, however.

Newcastle’s formidable defensive duo of Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar should come as no surprise seeing as their goals conceded record can only be bettered by the champions this season.

Both Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes make it in from Erik ten Hag’s Champions League hopefuls, but their goal scorer-in-chief Marcus Rashford does not.

As already mentioned, Arsenal’s captain was omitted from the squad, leaving Bukayo Saka as the sole Gunner to fly the Arsenal flag high. This is something of a shock seeing as Mikel Arteta’s team led the Premier League table for 248 days of the season.

Their north London neighbours have endured a completely different sort of campaign, but still have the same number of representatives in the XI as their main man Harry Kane slots in next to Haaland.

What may surprise fans the most is the inclusion of David Raya and Ethan Pinnock, two defensive Brentford players.

Neither are bad players by any stretch of the imagination, but their defensive record isn’t entirely impressive as seven other teams – including Chelsea – have conceded fewer goals.