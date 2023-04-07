With the riches of the Premier League today, some players are on truly outrageous wages.

And were you to assemble a team of the highest-paid players in each position, that total would be an extraordinarily high wage bill.

Unsurprisingly, the team is entirely made up of players from the “Big Six”, with Chelsea and Manchester United dominating in particular.

And using the figures from FBref, the average wage of a player in this team would be just under £320,000 per week.

The highest-paid XI in the Premier League right now

GK: David de Gea (£375,000 per week)

The Spanish shot-stopper is the world’s highest-paid goalkeeper and has been on this wage ever since 2019. But he might be taking a pay cut soon.

His contract is up this summer, and negotiations have been ongoing over a new deal.

David de Gea has been slammed by Manchester United fans

But Erik ten Hag wants to introduce a salary cap at United, dubbed the ‘Ronaldo Rule’ due to the astronomical wage Cristiano Ronaldo was on at the club.

That cap is around £200,000 a week – so if De Gea wants to stay, he has to compromise.

RB: Reece James (£250,000 per week)

The 23-year-old signed a new six-year contract in September last year, a deal which more than doubled his earnings according to Capology.

He is arguably one of the best right-backs in the world when fit, and Chelsea miss his presence when he is out of the team.

CB: Kalidou Koulibaly (£295,000 per week)

Signed in the summer for £34 million, it is fair to say Koulibaly’s first season in England has not gone to plan.

Although he has been more consistent in recent weeks, Chelsea fans would have expected more from the Senegalese defender.

CB: Raphael Varane (£340,000 per week)

The former Real Madrid defender signed a four-year contract with United back in 2021, and he remains the highest-paid defender in the Premier League.

Varane has formed a solid partnership with Lisandro Martinez this season, and he will be a key man as United look to cement their place in the Champions League next season.

Raphael Varane celebrates in Man Utd vs Barcelona

LB: Ben Chilwell (£190,000 per week)

Had Joao Cancelo not fallen out with Pep Guardiola and joined Bayern Munich on loan, his £250,000 per week salary would put him in this team.

However, the next highest-earning left-back is Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, who signed a five-year deal back in 2020.

He is moving into the last two years of his deal, and reports have linked him with Manchester City as a potential replacement for Cancelo.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (£400,000 per week)

The Belgian’s wage is astronomical, but when you factor in how crucial he has been to City’s success, it is hard to say he has not been worth it.

Ninety-nine Premier League assists, along with 62 goals, have helped City win four league titles.

De Bruyne has two more years left on his current contract, but at 31, you have to wonder if City will re-sign him.

CM: Casemiro (£300,000 per week)

Casemiro’s move to United has been one of the signings of the season – especially when you consider how much better he makes the team.

His suspension for recent games has coincided with United’s dip in form, with the Red Devils struggling against Fulham before Mitrovic and Willian were sent off, and losing to Newcastle United as well.

Casemiro after Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona

His return to the team for United’s last games of the season will be a big boost for Ten Hag.

CM: N’Golo Kante (£290,000 per week)

Kante has been one of the best midfielders in the world in recent years, so it is no surprise to see him earning such a big sum at Chelsea.

The Frenchman’s deal is up this summer, but reports have stated that there is optimism he will renew his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Read More: Chelsea now 'optimistic of agreement' with £30m star at Stamford Bridge

RW: Mohamed Salah (£350,000 per week)

The Egyptian King put pen to paper on a new deal last summer and will stay at Liverpool until 2025 if all goes according to plan.

Even though Liverpool have struggled for form this season, 23 goals and 11 assists in all competitions suggests that he is still worth that sum of money every week.

ST: Erling Haaland (£375,000 per week)

Is it really worth debating if the Norwegian sharpshooter is even worth this wage? 28 Premier League goals and 14 more in other competitions make it hard to say no.

Haaland’s deal at the Etihad runs until 2027. And god knows how many records he will have broken by then.

LW: Jadon Sancho (£350,000 per week)

Although his performances at Borussia Dortmund seemed to suggest Sancho was destined for great things, his time in Manchester has been difficult to say the least.

Signed for £73 million in 2021, 10 goals and four assists is hardly what United expected from a player who hit 49 goals and 54 assists over three seasons at Dortmund.

Sancho still has three years left on his current deal. Whether or not he sees it out will be interesting to see.

The highest-paid Premier League XI assembled in full

There is no doubt that this team is of insane quality and would definitely win titles. But it would be a struggle to bankroll this side.

The average cost of this squad is around £3.52 million per-week. But with the financial power of the Premier League only growing, could we see a super team like this form in the future?