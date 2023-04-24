Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson has released painful-looking footage of a pectoral injury he has picked up while training.

Bjornsson, widely regarded as one of the greatest strongmen of all time, won the World’s Strongest Man competition back in 2018, along with a catalogue of other strongman awards throughout his illustrious career.

The Icelandic is also a businessman and fitness enthusiast, as well as part-time boxer. He has his own gym in his home country and has launched his own line of clothing and nutritional supplements. It's safe to say he's got all his fingers in all the pies, including YouTube.

Following his pectoral injury, the fitness guru took to his official YouTube channel to educate and update his followers about his injury and enable people to follow him on his road to recovery.

Video: Hafthor Bjornsson talks about pectoral injury

In the video, Bjornsson pulled up his shirt to reveal multicoloured bruising on his pectoral – enough to make anyone squeamish.

A trip to the hospital resulted in a doctor revealing that he had severely torn his pectoral muscle and that his injury had affected his tendons. In order to repair his injury, he would have to undergo surgery.

What is a pectoral tear?

A pectoral tear is a muscle injury that involves the tearing or rupturing of the pectoralis major muscle, which is the large muscle located in the chest. This injury typically occurs during activities that involve sudden, forceful movements of the arm, such as weightlifting, bench press, or contact sports like football or rugby.

There are two types of pectoral tears; partial tears and complete tears. In a partial tear, only a portion of the muscle fibres are damaged, while in a complete tear, the muscle is completely torn from its attachment to the bone. A complete tear is more severe and requires surgical intervention to repair the muscle.

Symptoms of a pectoral tear may include sudden pain in the chest, weakness in the affected arm, bruising, swelling, and a bulge or gap in the muscle.It explains why Bjornsson’s skin was so discoloured.

Treatment for a pectoral tear depends on the severity of the injury and may include rest, ice, compression, and physical therapy. However, Bjornsson’s case is far more serious, and surgery is necessary to repair the torn muscle.

Let’s hope he gets better soon!