Hafthor Bjornsson does 11 reps using his wife as a dumbbell in insane show of strength

Hafthor Bjornsson is undeniably a beast.

He is an Icelandic powerful strongman who is widely regarded as one of the most powerful strength-related athletes to ever exist.

In fact, he is the first and only person to have won the Europe's Strongest Man, the World's Strongest Man, and Arnold Strongman Classic competitions in the same calendar year.

Alongside his impressive strength, Thor has also appeared as an actor and has ventured into boxing.

In May of 2020, Bjornsson broke the deadlifting world record, successfully lifting a mammoth 501kg, taking the accolade from Eddie Hall in the process by a measly kilogram. Something that annoyed The Beast massively.

Hafthor Bjornsson vs Eddie Hall in boxing

Following the insane feat of strength which earned him the record, Thor called out the previous record holder for a boxing match.

The clash took place two years following this call out as the two duked it out in Dubai in what was called ‘The Heaviest Boxing Match In History.’

It should come as no surprise that both men landed some impactful blows, in particular Hall, who was visibly keen to land some haymakers in the battle. Though, Bjornsson stayed strong and won the fight via unanimous decision, dropping his opponent numerous times in the process.

Of course, Thor always keeps himself in awesome physical condition. Many people would be eager to learn about the routine of the man mountain himself, including his exercise routine and diet.

Hafthor Bjornsson's insane show of strength

Well, it appears that the Icelandic star is committed to the grind even when lacking resources.

As shared on Instagram by the man himself, Thor has been seen using a rather outlandish substitute for his weights in a recent exercise.

The video pictures him hilariously lifting a 50kg weight in one hand and his wife in the other in a showcase of his insane strength. He even completes 11 reps with her connected to his arm.

Video: Hafthor Bjornsson uses his wife as a dumbbell

What’s next for Thor Bjornsson remains to be seen, though, The Mountain continues to dazzle fans with his jaw-dropping build every time he is seen.

As mentioned, he is a diverse character who has turned his hand to many different industries and appeals to a wide range of audiences due to his massive size.

