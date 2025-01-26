The Professional Fighters League restarted its live events business on Saturday, the 25th of January, at a venue in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and one of the very first fights on the cards could barely have ended in a more brutal fashion as Haider Khan forced an early stoppage in his middleweight match against Mostafa Nada.

Khan ended the fight three minutes and 18 seconds into the first round, when he launched a kick that landed so accurately on Nada's arm that it appeared to snap it in half.

Nada did not immediately react, even though the sound of the injury was nasty. It took a few seconds for him to realize what had happened, perhaps feeling that his arm was dangling the wrong way. As soon as Khan saw, he knew it was over, and celebrated the win while Nada tried to nurse the horror injury.

Haider Khan Snapped Mostafa Nada's Arm

It all went down early on the PFL MMA fight card in Dubai