Hailey Rae Ostrom and Claire Hogle paired up to play four holes at the Lookout Mountain Golf Club in Arizona.

Hailey Rae Ostrom and Claire Hogle left fans delighted after partnering up to play a round of golf.

The pair of golf enthusiasts both have impressive followings on their social media accounts, where they share photos and videos of their time on the green.

Ostrom and Hogle came together to play four holes at the Lookout Mountain Golf Club in Arizona, sharing the encounter on YouTube.

They were evenly-matched throughout the contest, and both shot even par. Once they had completed the four holes, Ostrom and Hogle promised their fans a rematch to see if they could eventually determine a winner.

The video has attracted nearly 100,000 views on YouTube so far, with fans showing their appreciation for the content.

“Nine hole match, please,” one follower wrote. “More Claire/Hailey collabs are what we all want to see.”

Another commented: “My vote is for more of this and longer matches! Thank you both!”, while a third wrote: “That course was so nice! Great match up, can't help but feel like the competition just got started as you were ending the video.”

Others praised the golfing ability of both women, with Hogle applauded for her “incredible technique” and Ostrom for her “perfect form”.

Video: Watch Hailey Rae Ostrom and Claire Hogle play a round of golf

Who is Hailey Rae Ostrom?

The 28-year-old Ostrom is a professional golfer who is currently working towards qualifying for the LPGA Tour.

She studied at George Fox University in Oregon, where she won four collegiate events.

Ostrom now competes on Golf Channel’s Shotmakers, and has a significant following on social media. She has around 533,000 followers on Instagram and 40,500 subscribers on YouTube.

Who is Claire Hogle?

The 23-year-old Hogle is another sensation on social media, boasting nearly 850,000 followers on Instagram.

She played golf while at the California State University San Marcos, but now seems more focused on creating content around the sport for her social media channels.

Hogle has spoken out about the importance of encouraging girls and women to play golf, writing about the matter for an Instagram post last year.

“When I fell in love with the game at age 14, I was often the only girl at the course, always wishing I had other girls to play with,” she said.

“In the past couple of years, I've seen so many women take up the game and my circle of golf sisters has grown to include some of my closest friends.

“Golf has absolutely changed my life and it is truly so fun to see more women and girls enjoying this wonderful game. Cheers to all my (many) women in golf.”

