Chelsea have focused heavily on outgoings since the transfer window opened, and they're now looking to move one player on 'as soon as possible' journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Shifting players to Saudi Arabia has played a huge role in helping the Blues continue complying with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

So far this window, Chelsea have shifted Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, and Edouard Mendy to clubs in the Middle East.

Overall, Chelsea have recouped £219m through sales, as per Transfermarkt, but they still have one of the most inflated squads in the Premier League.

Since Todd Boehly arrived, the Blues have looked to target younger, up-and-coming talents, so they now appear to be shifting some of the ageing players in the squad.

According to Spotrac, Chelsea's annual wage bill totals almost £160m, the second-highest in England.

Considering they finished in the bottom half of the table last season, they're certainly not getting value for money for a lot of their current crop of players, so it's no surprise that we're seeing a bit of a clearout at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino will undoubtedly want to bring in some of his own signings during the summer transfer window, but the focus could be on outgoings before they start to spend.

In the previous two transfer windows, Chelsea have spent over £600m, so they have to be careful when it comes to FFP.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Chelsea?

Galetti has suggested that the next player to leave the west London club could be Hakim Ziyech.

The journalist adds that both Ziyech and Chelsea want to find him a new club as soon as possible.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "After the failed medical tests with Al-Nassr, at the moment there is only one certainty with Hakim Ziyech's future. He wants to leave Chelsea as soon as possible.

"Chelsea, in the same way, want to part ways with Ziyech as well. Some days ago, the Saudi club were internally considering making a new lower offer, about 30 or 40% less for the Moroccan player."

Who else could Chelsea look to offload this summer?

Despite a significant number of sales so far, the Blues are expected to continue finding solutions for some of their squad.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that Saudi Arabian clubs are still pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku, with Juventus also interested.

The Belgian striker spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, and it appears that his future will lie away from Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, the Evening Standard have reported that Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham are all interested in signing Callum Hudson-Odoi, who could depart this summer, with Chelsea bringing in multiple new additions in attack.

Pochettino will likely want a smaller squad to work with heading into next season.

Keeping the current crop of players all happy won't be easy considering the sheer number of players, so it could be a busy few weeks in west London.