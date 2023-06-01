Chelsea fans aren't happy with Hakim Ziyech and 'just want him gone', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Moroccan has struggled for game time this season and it could be time for him to move on.

Chelsea news - Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech is currently earning £100k-a-week at Chelsea and was close to leaving the club during the January transfer window earlier in the campaign.

As per Sky Sports, Ziyech almost signed for French side Paris Saint-Germain on loan, but a move collapsed on the final day of the window.

The 30-year-old played just 661 Premier League minutes for the Blues this term, according to FBref, so you can understand his desire to leave the club.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ziyech knows he doesn't have a future at the club.

Considering his lack of minutes and the fact that Chelsea were willing to offload Ziyech in January, it wouldn't be a surprise if the former Ajax winger was quick to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming months.

It's not only Ziyech who is frustrated, however.

Journalist Jones believes that Chelsea fans aren't happy with Ziyech after having a conversation with Erik ten Hag after they were defeated by Manchester United last week.

What has Jones said about Ziyech?

Jones has suggested that some of the fanbase just want Ziyech to leave the club after the way he left the pitch at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Chelsea fans don't seem very happy about the conversations and the way that he left the pitch at Old Trafford, talking to Erik ten Hag the other day. I think that there's certainly an element of the fanbase that would just want him gone at this point."

What's next for Chelsea?

Ziyech certainly isn't one of the main issues for Chelsea.

They now have an overgrown squad full of young talent and players on high wages, with many of them expecting to be playing regularly after recently signing for the club.

It's rare that a player makes a move and doesn't expect to be a key player, so the squad harmony can't be great in that Chelsea dressing room.

With Mauricio Pochettino recently confirmed as manager, he now has the task of trying to trim down the squad, bring in reinforcements in certain areas and somehow keeping an obscene number of players happy and content at the club.