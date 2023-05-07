Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech knows that he will be available for transfer in the summer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has struggled for game time this season, and Chelsea could be forced to offload players at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea news - Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech, who is earning £100k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, has started just six Premier League games this term, prior to their game against Bournemouth on Saturday, as per FBref.

The Moroccan international was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain on loan in the January transfer window, but the move collapsed on deadline day, according to Sky Sports.

With a deal close earlier in the season and due to his lack of minutes in a Chelsea shirt, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him leave the club in the summer.

Journalist Simon Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Ziyech to be sold when the window opens, along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After spending £600m on transfers since Todd Boehly took over, according to ESPN, the Blues may have to sell some of their players to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Former Chelsea player Frank Lebouef recently claimed that Ziyech is the 'best player in the world' when he plays for his country.

He said: "The guy is not happy, and he wants to work. Every time he plays for Morocco, he's the best player in the world, and every time he plays for Chelsea, he feels sad and lost."

What has Brown said about Ziyech?

Brown has suggested that Ziyech already knows he's going to be available for transfer in the summer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think a lot of players at Chelsea were already considering their future. There have been a couple that have been on the transfer list for some time and know it.

"They were available - people like Ziyech had been available for transfer. He nearly left but that broke down in mysterious circumstances.

"He knows he doesn't really have a future at the moment at Chelsea. He's not the only one. There are various others."

What's next for Ziyech?

As mentioned, it seems likely that Ziyech will now move on.

Football Insider have reported that PSG have remained in contact with Ziyech regarding a potential move in the summer, after failing to seal a deal in January.

Elsewhere, reports in France have also claimed that West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Ziyech.

Chelsea may not want to sell to a Premier League rival, such as Spurs, but offloading some of their deadwood is the most important thing at the end of the season.