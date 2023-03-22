Haley and Hanna Cavinder helped the Miami Hurricanes into the last 16 of the iconic collegiate basketball tournament in the United States – March Madness.

The ninth seeds triumphed 70-68 over top seeds Indiana Hoosiers, pulling off an incredible upset to reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in the University of Miami’s history.

The Cavinder twins, who share a TikTok account with an astonishing 4.4 million followers, combined for 12 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists.

Haley was particularly integral, keeping her cool as she stepped up to the free-throw line with the Miami Hurricanes leading 66-65.

The 22-year-old was forced to block out the noise of the hostile crowd, who barked at her and shouted: "Stick to TikTok!". Haley responded to the antagonism in the best way possible.

How did Haley Cavinder respond to a hostile crowd at March Madness?

A video of the moment shows Haley calmly scoring her two free throws, before bringing her finger to her lips to shush the crowd.

She is then congratulated by her teammates as the referee calls a timeout.

The twins later commented on the situation on TikTok, posting a video of the moment with the caption: “The ‘stick to tik tok’ chants go crazy... sweet 16 us🤫”.

Video: Watch Haley Cavinder shush crowd at March Madness

Who are Haley and Hanna Cavinder?

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have been playing collegiate basketball since 2019, transferring to the University of Miami last year.

They have benefitted massively from the NCAA’s change to its name, image and likeness regulations in 2021, securing endorsement deals with Boost Mobile, Crocs, Venmo and WWE.

The twins are now among some of the most influential sportswomen in terms of social media following, but they have suggested they may step away from their platforms in the near future.

“I feel like in influencing, you get in it, it’s such hard work and being able to stay consistent with social media and all that comes with it, props to everyone, it’s very hard,” Haley recently said on the BFFs podcast.

“It’s not no 9-5… Sometimes I’m just like social media is a lot and super overwhelming and I want to have a life outside of it.

“But also I know that’s where the money is and I’m going to use that and take advantage of that.”