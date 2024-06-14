Highlights Lamar Jackson will likely break Michael Vick's career QB rushing record in 2024 or 2025.

Steve Young praised Jackson's passing game development.

Young had a unique career, serving as a full-time NFL starter for only 8 seasons.

At some point in 2024 or 2025, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will break Michael Vick's record for the most career rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.

On the way up, Jackson had to pass some all-time great quarterbacks—including San Francisco 49ers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young.

Both Young and Jackson are also two-time NFL MVPs. Young is also a three-time Super Bowl champion and won Super Bowl MVP honors in the 49ers' 49-26 win over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl 29.

So when Young speaks about Jackson and what he thinks about his game and his career moving forward, we all might want to listen (via This is Football podcast):

I thought that Lamar has tried to lead his game into a more sophisticated passing game, which is what he needs to be one of the best that's ever played, which I've said many times ... Obviously, the (AFC) championship game was a complete bummer, but it doesn't negate the advancement they've made as an organization to give Lamar Jackson the chance to be the greatest that ever played.

Jackson and the Ravens are coming off a disappointing home loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game following the 2023 season.

Jackson did win his second MVP honor after he threw for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while rushing for 821 yards and five touchdowns, but he needs that playoff success if he's ever going to realistically enter the GOAT debate.

Vick, who retired following the 2019 season, has 6,109 career rushing yards. Jackson is currently No. 4 on the career list with 5,258 rushing yards. Young, who retired following the 1999 season, is No. 6, with 4,239 rushing yards.

Steve Young Had Unique Career Among NFL Legends

Young blossomed late, but when he did, he was unstoppable

Young had a career that no modern NFL superstar could relate to. It may be unique for any era.

Young played nine seasons of professional football—two in the USFL and seven in the NFL—and was a full-time starter for just one NFL season before becoming the 49ers' full-time starter in 1992. That one season? Young went 2-12 as the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1986.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When Steve Young left BYU after earning AP All-American honors in 1983, he spurned the NFL to play in the USFL, where he signed a 10-year, $40 million contract — at the time the largest contract in professional sports history. When the USFL folded following the 1986 season, Young reportedly ended up with approximately $6 million of the money he was owed.

In all, Young was only a full-time starter in the NFL for eight seasons before repeated concussions forced him into retirement. While Jackson is a high-wattage rusher—he already has two seasons over 1,000 rushing yards—Young was a grinder. In 1992, his first season as the 49ers' starter, he rushed for a career-high 537 yards.

Young eventually became arguably the best player in football during the early 1990s, when he won a pair of NFL MVP awards (1992 and 1994) while leading the league in passing touchdowns four times, passer rating a whopping half dozen times, and completion percentage another five times. He also had the lowest INT rate in the league twice, and paced all QBs in yards per attempt five times.

Jackson has led all QBs in rushing yards in three of his five full seasons as a starter, finishing second in the other two campaigns. Young, for his part, also paced all QBs in rushing yards in three of his first five seasons as a starting QB, finishing second once during that span as well.

