Highlights Haliburton's return to form sparks Pacers win over Warriors, with impressive stat line and defensive performance.

Siakam shines alongside Haliburton, proving to be a valuable addition to the team, dominating on both ends of the court.

Pacers' roster steps up in important game, with Nembhard impressing and Turner breaking franchise record for blocks.

Tyrese Haliburton returned to the form of the player he was before the All-Star break in the Indiana Pacers' 123-111 road win against the Golden State Warriors.

Despite being the underdogs heading into this game, the Pacers asserted their dominance against the Warriors and never looked back. Haliburton, who has been struggling since returning from a hamstring injury, hasn't been producing at the level he was in the first half of the season. However, his performance on Friday night instilled a great amount of optimism that he'd found his rhythm again.

Haliburton Takes Over in San Francisco

The All-Star guard put on a show

It has been quite some time since Haliburton looked as free as he did in this game against the Warriors and it resulted in tremendous offensive production.

Tyrese Haliburton Stats vs. Golden State Warriors Category Stats PTS 26 AST 11 STL 4 BLK 3 FG% 50

Haliburton connected on four three-pointers for the first time since February 22, which was the first back out of the All-Star break. The hamstring injury, which he's actively recovering from, didn't look like a hindrance in the slightest. The former Iowa State product played with a pep to his step and controlled the tempo of the offense methodically like he's grown accustomed to throughout the past two years.

Although he was sensational offensively, Haliburton—although not known for his defense—was stellar on the defensive end. Physically, Haliburton has always possessed the components to be a good positional defender. His 6-foot-5 frame allows him to own an advantage when closing out on opposing point guards, who are typically smaller than him. Haliburton was constantly in the passing lanes racking up four steals and even finished with three blocks, including a big rejection on a Stephen Curry three-point shot.

The Pacers desperately needed Haliburton to shake out of his struggles. Indiana's lead guard wasn't the only member of the team that performed greatly, as many others pulled their weight and then some.

The Pacers Outplayed the Warriors

Indiana accepted the challenge and thrived

This game was a prime example of what the Pacers envisioned when they pulled the trigger to pair another star with Haliburton. Their mid-season acquisition, Pascal Siakam, continues to prove his worth in every game he plays with yet another amazing performance.

Pascal Siakam Stats vs. Golden State Warriors Category Stats PTS 25 REB 16 AST 6 FG% 64.7

Siakam finished with a season-high 16 rebounds along with a dominant 25 points. The Warriors did not have an answer for him at any point in this game. Due to Haliburton's struggles, there were some glimpses of how well these two play off of each other, but nothing substantial. However, this game was a great indicator of how great this duo could be when they're playing at the level they're capable of.

Andrew Nembhard had an impressive outing, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists. The second-year guard has comfortably eased into more responsibilities following the departure of Bruce Brown.

Overshadowed by the great play of the rest of the team, Myles Turner made history. Turner became the franchise leader in blocks, surpassing Jermaine O'Neal. Turner finished the game with five blocks, maintaining the anchor for Indiana's defense this season.

Indiana was struggling the past couple of weeks, but this win improved them to 40-31 on the season, giving a game and a half-cushion over the Philadelphia 76ers. With the final stretch of the season underway, Haliburton's resurgence could provide the Pacers with the momentum needed to potentially go far in the postseason.