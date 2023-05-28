There were wild scenes in Germany on Sunday, as Hamburger SV fans invaded the pitch to revel in their promotion back to the Bundesliga.

Or so they thought. Because unfortunately, they were guilty of celebrating a little too early.

The German second division had gone down to the final day, with three teams in the hunt for promotion.

Darmstadt came into the last set of fixtures top of the league on 67 points, with FC Heidenheim one point ahead of Hamburg who were on 63 points.

The top two spots in the division are reserved for automatic promotion, while the team that finishes third must enter a play-off against the team that finishes 16th in the German top division.

For Hamburg, it was simple – if they beat Sandhausen on the final day and if Heidenheim dropped points against Regensburg, they would secure promotion.

Wild scenes at full time

And it looked as if everything had fallen into place for Die Rothosen.

Hamburg took the lead three minutes into the game through Jean-Luc Dompe, with the score remaining 1-0 until the final whistle went.

Meanwhile, Heidenheim were losing 2-1 as their match ticked into extra time.

When their game ended, Hamburg supporters thought the team had done enough to secure a spot in the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

A full pitch invasion ensued, with supporters eager to celebrate their side’s promotion.

Heartbreak moments later

But the party atmosphere gave way to agony shortly after.

Because Heidenheim levelled their game against Regensburg in the third minute of extra time, and then six minutes later Tim Kleindienst snatched a late winner.

With Darmstadt losing 4-0 to Greuther Furth, the two late goals meant Heidenheim finished top of the 2. Bundesliga, knocking Hamburg down to third in the process.

Incredible for Heidenheim. Heartbreak for Hamburg.

As news of the goals spread among the travelling Hamburg support, smiles then gave way to disappointment at the BWT-Stadion.

Sandhausen even had to release a statement after the match, apologising for a tannoy announcement which congratulated Hamburg on their promotion.

Hamburg back in the play-off

Speaking after the game though, Hamburg manager Tim Walter congratulated the new German second division champions on their victory.

“We did our job today, but so did Heidenheim,” he said. “Accordingly, we congratulate them on their promotion.”

Now, Walter’s side will have to play Stuttgart in the play-off round for a spot in the Bundesliga.

They were in the same predicament last season, but succumbed to a 2-1 defeat on aggregate against Hertha Berlin and failed to gain promotion.

After five years in the second division, the six-time German top flight champions will be hoping for a different fate this time around.

The two ties take place on June 1st and June 5th.