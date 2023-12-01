Highlights Hamburger SV's goalkeeper, Daniel Heuer Fernandes, scored a crazy own goal in their match against FC St. Pauli.

Despite this mistake, Fernandes is known for his skill with the ball at his feet, with more touches in the midfield area than any other goalkeeper in Europe.

After this error, it might be best for Fernandes to focus on using his hands rather than attempting risky passes.

In a week where we have seen some fantastic goals from the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho, a goalkeeper in the German second division may have just scored the craziest one yet. For all the wrong reasons.

Hamburger SV came into their game on Friday night against rivals FC St. Pauli knowing that a win would put them level on points with their opponents at the top of the 2. Bundesliga. The night started poorly when the home side took the lead inside the opening quarter of an hour thanks to midfielder Jackson Irvine.

Things went from bad to worse just 12 minutes later in the most incredible fashion. Any fans of Daniel Heuer Fernandes may want to look away now.

Fernandes' crazy own goal

With snow pouring down in Hamburg, the trailing side attempted a goal kick routine in which they passed the ball out from the back. The goalkeeper poked the ball forward to teammate Stephan Ambrosius. He then darted over to the right-hand side of his six-yard box, seemingly to create another angle for a pass.

Ambrosius opted to play a simple ball to defensive partner Guilherme Ramos. It was at this moment things started to take a turn for the worse. Under minimal pressure, the Portuguese decided to try and play a pass back to his goalkeeper. His execution was not the best, with the ball looking like it was destined to go over the line and into his own net.

Fernandes reacted quickly, scrambling back towards enough time to prevent any immediate danger. Or so we thought. Deciding he no longer wanted to take any risks, the 31-year-old aimed to clear the ball as far as possible, relieving the pressure on his team in the process.

However, as he wound up to swipe the ball away, it took a nasty bobble and bounced up at the number one. As he followed through, he completely mishit the ball, sending it spectacularly into his own net via the underside of the crossbar.

The keeper looked in absolute shock as he held onto the inside of his net. His opponents didn't know how to react either, initially not even celebrating the goal. See if for yourself:

Daniel Heuer Fernandes is usually great with his feet

Despite this comical error, Fernandes has built his reputation on being one of the most assured goalkeepers in Europe with the ball at his feet. An article in The Athletic claimed that he might be the most watchable goalkeeper in Europe'. It also revealed that he had taken more touches in the midfield area of the pitch than any other 'keeper in Europe during the 2023/24 season.

He stated how important his role in possession was, claiming:

"As a player, you prefer being in possession because it is just so much fun having control over the entire game. "My task is also to switch play from side to side and to get the opponent moving.”

After this error, it might be recommended that the Portuguese shot-stopper sticks to using his hands for the time being.