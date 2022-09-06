F1 has been graced by many extraordinary drivers since its inception in 1950.

Speed, precision, courage, and strategic acumen have been displayed on the world's most challenging circuits by these elite individuals, each leaving their unique mark on the sport.

This said, we're delving into the top 20 drivers who have led the most laps in F1 history - an impressive feat that encapsulates not only their raw speed but also their ability to command races.

Each of these drivers has played a significant role in shaping the rich tapestry of Formula 1, with many of them multi-world champions and others some of the best to have never won a title.

Let's take a look at the list now, starting with a popular Brazilian who drove for Ferrari...

Felipe Massa - 936 laps led

Brazil's Felipe Massa is remembered as a sportsmanlike and consistent driver. Narrowly missing out on the world championship in 2008, his emotional reaction endeared him to fans worldwide, and his resilience following a severe accident in 2009 exemplified his love for the sport.

Graham Hill - 1,103 laps led

Renowned for his charm and daring driving style, Graham Hill remains the only driver to have won the 'Triple Crown' of motorsport. The Englishman's two F1 world championships demonstrate his exceptional talent and versatility.

Stirling Moss - 1,181 laps led

Despite never winning a world championship, Stirling Moss is considered one of the greatest drivers in motorsport history. The British driver's gentlemanly conduct, versatility, and pure talent remain the standard for sportsmanship in F1.

Kimi Raikkonen - 1,305 laps led

The 'Iceman' of F1, Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen was known for his unflappable temperament and raw speed. His 2007 world championship win and his candid, often amusing radio communications made him one of the sport’s most popular drivers.

Juan Manuel Fangio - 1,347 laps led

Fangio's incredible skill and bravery made him a dominant force in the early years of F1. The Argentinian’s record of five world championships stood for 46 years, proving the longevity of his impact on the sport.

Damon Hill - 1,358 laps led

As the son of a world champion, Damon Hill carried a weight of expectation, yet carved his path with determination and class. His 1996 world championship win is fondly remembered, as is his sportsmanship and humility in the face of both victory and defeat.

Mika Hakkinen - 1,488 laps led

Known for his cool demeanor and exceptional driving skills, Finnish driver Mika Hakkinen was a formidable rival to Michael Schumacher. The 'Flying Finn' left a profound mark on the sport, with his two world championships highlighting a career filled with memorable performances.

Nico Rosberg - 1,533 laps led

Rosberg carved his niche in F1 with a blend of tactical savvy and raw speed, ultimately clinching the 2016 world championship in a tense duel with teammate Lewis Hamilton. His early retirement at the peak of his career left fans and the media very surprised.

Niki Lauda - 1,593 laps led

Austrian driver Niki Lauda is best remembered for his incredible comeback from a near-fatal crash in 1976. His bravery, resilience, and technical expertise, culminating in three world championships, made him a true legend of the sport.

Nelson Piquet - 1,600 laps led

Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet was a master of tactical racing, securing three world championships during the 1980s. Renowned for his psychological warfare and technical understanding of the cars, Piquet left an indelible mark on the sport.

Fernando Alonso - 1,773 laps led

Combining raw speed with tactical acumen, Fernando Alonso won two world championships against the formidable Michael Schumacher. The Spaniard's determination, adaptability, and resilient spirit have seen him regarded as one of the most talented drivers of his generation.

Jackie Stewart - 1,919 laps led

Three-time world champion Jackie Stewart combined speed with a shrewd tactical mind. Beyond his success on the track, the 'Flying Scot' used his influence to pioneer safety improvements in the sport, transforming the face of motor racing in the process.

Jim Clark - 1,943 laps led

Hailed as one of the greatest talents in motorsport, Scottish driver Jim Clark dominated the mid-1960s with his natural ability and smooth driving style. His untimely death in 1968 left a void in F1, but his legacy continues to inspire generations of drivers.

Nigel Mansell - 2,091 laps led

English driver Nigel Mansell’s relentless determination and bravery on the track earned him the 1992 world championship. Known for his audacious overtakes and fighting spirit, Mansell's racing style was as thrilling as it was successful, making him a firm favorite among motorsport enthusiasts.

Max Verstappen - 2,322 laps led

Bursting onto the scene as the youngest F1 driver and race winner in history, Dutch driver Max Verstappen has continued to turn heads with his aggressive driving style and fearless overtakes. He is now the benchmark in F1 and continues to break records at the wheel of his Red Bull.

Alain Prost - 2,683 laps led

Known for his methodical and intellectual approach to racing, Alain Prost earned the nickname 'The Professor.' The French driver's analytical style, combined with raw speed and consistency, made him a formidable competitor, resulting in four world championships. Prost's intense rivalry with Ayrton Senna is remembered as one of the most significant in F1 history.

Ayrton Senna - 2,931 laps led

The late Ayrton Senna is often considered one of the most gifted drivers in F1 history. The Brazilian’s extraordinary talent, raw speed, and dedication made him a force to be reckoned with on the track. Senna's intense rivalries, most notably with Alain Prost, and his untimely death in 1994 have solidified his legendary status.

Sebastian Vettel - 3,501 laps led

The youngest four-time world champion in F1 history, Sebastian Vettel’s rise to stardom was meteoric. Known for his rapid driving style and dominance out in front in 2011 and 2013 in particular, the German driver's incredible partnership with Red Bull Racing brought new dynamism into the sport. His warm personality and genuine love for racing made him a beloved figure among fans.

Michael Schumacher - 5,111 laps led

German driver Michael Schumacher's relentless pursuit of perfection marked an era of dominance in the sport. His aggressive driving style and almost superhuman ability to perform under pressure led to seven world championships, earning him a place among the all-time greats. Schumacher’s legacy continues to have a profound influence on future generations, setting the benchmark for what it means to be a racing driver.

Lewis Hamilton - 5,447 laps led

Setting new records at nearly every turn, British driver Lewis Hamilton has cemented his status as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers in history. With seven world championships to his name, Hamilton's sheer speed, exceptional tyre management, and tactical brilliance have kept him at the top of his game for more than a decade. His off-track pursuits, notably in fashion and music, along with his vocal advocacy for diversity in motorsport, have seen him transcend the sport, but it is on the track where he is recognised best and this is just one of many a table that he tops when it comes to F1 stats.

The names on this list represent the 20 drivers who have led the most laps in F1 history, but they've offered so much more than mere numbers. Some of these names have written themselves into the history books of the sport, becoming legends in their own right and earning a number of records along the way.

From the early dominance of Juan Manuel Fangio, Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Jackie Stewart, through to the era of Niki Lauda, and then Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, and Alain Prost, before the likes of Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Lewis Hamilton arrived, there is a lineage of raw talent and speed that has made these drivers some of the most successful in F1.

Of course, there should be a mention for the fact that the modern era sees a lot more races held in a year compared to back in the 70s or 80s for example, and so there are more laps on offer in a season to be led than before, so that will explain why we see more modern drivers towards the top of the list.

Among the 20, three are still racing as well with Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin, Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, and Max Verstappen at Red Bull, the latter of which is currently the leading light in F1.

Indeed, the Dutchman seems quite likely to move further up this list this season with Alain Prost in striking distance given the level of dominance he is enjoying, but to get to the numbers of Hamilton and Schumacher he knows that there is still several years ahead of him where he needs to be right at the top level.

A great list, then, and it remains to be seen which driver is next to break into the top 20 in the coming years as the sport motors into the future.