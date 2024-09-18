Middleweight contender Hamzah Sheeraz is preparing for one of the biggest nights of his career on Saturday night when he faces Tyler Denny for the European middleweight title at Wembley Stadium on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's IBF Heavyweight Championship clash with Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium.

As many as 96,000 people are expected to be in attendance for the show, which marks the second 'Riyadh Season' boxing event on international soil in 2024. The support of Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has been massive for the development of Sheeraz as a fighter.

His most recent victory, over American fighter Austin 'Ammo' Williams was his biggest as a professional and also saw him ink an ambassadorial deal with Alalshikh to promote the 'Riyadh Season' slate of events. His newfound notoriety has even provided him with an opportunity to spar with international music superstar Justin Bieber.

However, in a recent interview with The Sun, Sheeraz admitted that he is still working to repay the massive investment his family made in his career from his early days in the sport. He hopes that victory over Denny on Saturday night will finally put his loved ones "back in the black" after years of them getting into debt to support him.

Hamzah Sheeraz's Father Took A Huge Financial Risk to Support His Son's Boxing Career

Hamzah estimates that his family has bankrolled him to the tune of £800,000

"I have never given this figure out to anyone before but - I am 25 now and from the age of 18, when I first turned pro - the debt we got into was about £800,000, in the red. Nobody would believe me, but we are still clearing some of that debt now. Every penny of it was invested into me."

As a teenager, Sheeraz couldn't comprehend the sacrifice his family had made for him. However, it's clear that he fully appreciates it now.

"I didn’t understand it at the time, but my dad just told me I had to take a punt on myself, he told me I had to do it. He put every penny he had ever saved into me and luckily we are close to clearing it now."

Hamzah Sheeraz's boxing record (as of 18/09/24) 20 fights 20 wins 0 losses By knockout 16 0 By decision 4 0

Reflecting on his journey to Saturday's showdown with Denny at Wembley, Sheeraz admitted: "It’s what dreams are made of, it shows that total commitment and sacrifice do pay off. 99% of fighters doing this professionally are just trying to make a living and most of them have a second job to help them do it.

"I sat next to Josh Padley [who faces Mark Chamberlain on Saturday's card] at the launch press conference, and he told me he was driving his work van full of rubbish to the tip when he got the call. It goes to show that, away from all the glitz and the glamour, the purses and opportunities fighters are getting now are life-changing."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hamzah Sheeraz turned professional in September 2017 with a second-round stoppage of Duane Green at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Sheeraz's dad clearly had a huge belief in his son to mortgage his family's future on Hamzah's success in the squared circle. Boxing is a notoriously tough sport to make a living in, but so far Sheraz's has proven that he has skill, talent and grit like few of his peers.

Still undefeated, he will move to 21-0 with a win on Saturday night and has has eyes firmly fixed on a meeting with fellow British star Chris Eubank Junior next. Speaking about his controversial rival, Sheeraz declared: "Without his family name he wouldn’t be where he is. My quest is to be a world champion.

"He talks about being a world champion, but he has turned down multiple chances. So I don’t understand what his mindset or plan is, but I would love to fight him one day soon!" If a win over Denny will finally pay off his family's debts, then a victory against Eubank could be life-altering, both from a financial and career standpoint for Sheeraz.