After Barcelona’s 5-1 victory over Real Betis in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night, Hansi Flick claimed there is only one player in world football better than Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old Spanish prodigy marked the occasion by registering his 20th and 21st goal involvements of the season, further cementing his status as the natural heir to Lionel Messi’s throne.

His season tally now stands at nine goals and 13 assists from just 24 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign. But it's not just the numbers that impress - his overall performances are nothing short of magical. Slipping the ball between a defender's legs suddenly feels like a collector's item for the teenager and his transportive dribbling technique feels almost as though it's cut from marble. See his full highlights below:

After leading Spain to a record-breaking fourth European Championship title over the summer, it feels as though Yamal has bypassed the usual debate about being the best young player in the world at his age, jumping straight into Ballon d'Or discussions—before he's even old enough to legally buy alcohol in most European countries.

It all started with Gavi suggesting that Yamal might be as good as Messi, and now his manager has echoed the same sentiment, rounding off a week that the mercurial winger can once again count as a successful one.

Related Ballon d'Or 2025 Power Rankings The race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award begins with Vinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal among the early front-runners

Hansi Flick And Gavi In Agreement Over World's Best Player

Only Lionel Messi is better than the prodigious Spaniard according to the Barca duo

Asked post-match if his fellow La Masia graduate is the best in the world, Gavi said that Lamine "for me is the best in the world, behind only Messi".

"Lamine is very good, the best at the moment. But it is foolish to compare him to Messi, because there will only be one. He's unique, just like there will only be one Xavi, an [Andres] Iniesta or [Sergio] Busquets. We have to make our own way."

Hansi Flick was then asked if he agreed with such comments, to which he replied, as per Forbes: "Gavi is very emotional ... yes, my answer is yes, in big games you see how great talents shine, we have seen it in many games, but we have to take care of him."

For fans of all generations, it's incredibly difficult to imagine that Messi's reign at the top will ever be eclipsed. The Argentinian won a World Cup and two Copas America at international level, won 12 'big five' league titles, four Champions Leagues, and holds the record for most Ballon d'Or mantles with eight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in the history of professional football having won 45 team trophies.

When you take into account that Lamine Yamal is just 17, already boasting two club trophies and a major international title—an achievement Messi didn’t reach until more than 15 years later - it’s also hard to ignore the fact that he’s still five years away from the age Messi was when he first won the Ballon d'Or. Yet, here we are, talking about Yamal in those very terms. It’s a thrilling, albeit crazy, prospect that he could one day achieve exactly that.