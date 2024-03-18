Highlights Chelsea may consider Hansi Flick as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

Decision-makers at Chelsea are likely to be evaluating options regarding a new manager, but no immediate changes are planned.

Chelsea's interest in Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez suggests they are looking to strengthen their left-back position in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea could be considering appointing a new manager in the near future if Mauricio Pochettino's side continue to struggle, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that Hansi Flick has been discussed internally at Stamford Bridge in case the Blues do pull the trigger on the Argentinian coach.

Chelsea currently find themselves sitting in 11th place in the Premier League table, 17 points behind Aston Villa who occupy the fourth spot. It looks set to be another campaign without qualifying for European football for the west London outfit, which could be a big concern for Todd Boehly. There's no doubt Pochettino will be under pressure to turn things around and end the campaign strongly.

On the other side of the coin, Chelsea have reached a Carabao Cup final, where they lost to Liverpool, and recently advanced into the semi-final of the FA Cup after beating Leicester City, so the capital club are performing well in cup competitions. However, the league is undoubtedly more important.

Chelsea Hierarchy Split About Pochettino

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, some of the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge are in disagreement over whether Pochettino should be the long-term manager of Chelsea. With Boehly focusing heavily on recruiting young talent, there could be an expectation that it's going to take a while for the new additions to gel and adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

Removing the former Tottenham Hotspur boss from his position at this stage of the campaign might not make a lot of sense, with the west London club still in the FA Cup. The Blues are unlikely to finish in a strong position in England's top flight and qualify for the Champions League, whether they sack Pochettino or not. A potential new manager is unlikely to come in and their fortunes so drastically with only a couple of months remaining of the campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino's record for Chelsea Stats Output Matches 39 Wins 20 Draws 7 Losses 12 Goals 77 Goals against 57 Points 67 Points per match 1.72 Correct as of 18/03/2024

Boehly and the decision-makers at Chelsea will likely be assessing their options and discussing potential replacements just in case the situation worsens under Pochettino. One option who would be available if the Blues did opt to make a change would be former German national team manager Flick, who was spotted at Stamford Bridge last month to watch Chelsea's game against Fulham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hansi Flick has managed against Chelsea twice in his career, winning both times.

Ben Jacobs - Hansi Flick Discussed Internally at Chelsea

Jacobs has suggested that Flick, who has been described as a 'sensational' manager, has been discussed internally by the Stamford Bridge outfit, but the club are simply seeing who is out there so they have a plan in place. The journalist reiterates that it doesn't mean they're actively searching for a replacement and Pochettino's job is in danger. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"When we hear a lot of these names linked with Chelsea, it doesn't mean they're going behind Pochettino's back and offering somebody a job, which would suggest that they're done with him. It means that Chelsea are forging relationships, they're tracking people, and they're aware of who is out there in the market. So if they have to make a change, whether that's this summer, or whether that's in years to come, they have the right relationships, they have the right Intel, they have the right data, and the people that they might bring on board are well aware of the Chelsea project as well. That's just smart. Within that context, Hansi Flick is one name that could come under consideration, and has been spoken about internally as part of normal succession planning. There are several others that Chelsea are discussing, but not in the sense of an emergency meeting to find a replacement for Pochettino, more in case they have to make a change and to ensure that there's no managerial limbo, whilst at the same time hoping it can still work with Pochettino.

Chelsea to Target Left-Back Signing

Journalist Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are scouting Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window. It's understood that the Blues will prioritise the addition of a new left-back when the market opens later this year.

Kerkez is also being monitored by Manchester United, and Jacobs adds that Kerkez and his representatives are excited by the number of clubs beginning to circle at the moment. The 20-year-old has become a regular for the Cherries this term in what is his first season in England.

