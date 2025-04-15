Barcelona progressed to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League despite suffering a 3-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park. Hansi Flick's men built up a strong enough lead in the first-leg to advance with an aggregate scoreline of 5-3.

The Spanish giants were outplayed for the entire 90 minutes by the same opposition that they dispatched 4-0 at Camp Nou. Leading lights Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski all had nights to forget in Germany, but another Barca regular has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism from supporters.

That man was central defender Ronald Araujo, who had a night to forget on the European stage, not for the first time. The Uruguay international was sent off in last season's competition as Barcelona were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain, and he struggled once again in a big knockout game.

Araujo's Struggles as Barcelona Limp Over the Line

Barca's captain had a shocker