Highlights The AFC North will be featured on Hard Knocks: In Season, premiering Dec 3rd on HBO & Max.

The new "Hard Knocks" format will follow the entire division over the course of the final few weeks of the upcoming regular season.

Elsewhere on HBO's schedule, the Giants will feature in Hard Knocks: Offseason, and the Bears will take part in Hard Knocks: Training Camp.

The NFL's top-rated show, Hard Knocks (produced by HBO), has been a staple program in the preseason for over 20 years, and has expanded to offer an in-depth look at teams during the regular season since 2021.

Earlier this offseason, it was announced that the show's parameters were going to change. The preseason version of the show eliminated some rules to allow for the showrunners to pick from a wider array of teams, and the in-season version will focus on an entire division, rather than just one team. Likewise, there would be a new offseason version of Hard Knocks that covered a team throughout free agency and the NFL Draft.

In recent weeks, the New York Giants were selected as the Hard Knocks: Offseason participant, while the Chicago Bears were picked to be featured on Hard Knocks: Training Camp.

Now, according to HBO and the NFL, the 2024 in-season version of the show will feature the AFC North.

Hard Knocks: Offseason will debut on July 2 this year, and will immediately be followed by the start of Hard Knocks: Training Camp on August 6. Hard Knocks: In Season begins on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

AFC North Was Always The Right Choice For HBO

All four teams in the division had a winning record in 2023

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the AFC North became the first division in NFL history to see all four of its teams finish the season with a winning record.

The Baltimore Ravens won the division with a 13-4 record, the Cleveland Browns came in second with an 11-6 record, the Pittsburgh Steelers followed by going 10-7, and the Cincinnati Bengals brought up the rear with a 9-8 record. Every team but the Bengals reached the playoffs.

NFL Films vice president and head of content Keith Cossrow was sure to point out that highly competitive nature when explaining why the NFL and HBO thought the division was the perfect fit for the revamped version of Hard Knocks: In Season.

"Last season, the AFC North became the first division ever to have all four teams finish with a winning record, making it the perfect place to launch this new approach to Hard Knocks. We thank the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers for the opportunity to showcase some of the greatest rivalries in football and present the intensity of a playoff chase from all four corners of this incredibly competitive division."

After previous complaints that teams on the in-season version of Hard Knocks were at a competitive disadvantage, the league agreed to show an entire division to assuage privacy and invasiveness concerns.

The change should be a welcome one for teams, since the camera crew will be divided among four competitors, rather than just hawking over one organization. How fans of the show respond remains to be seen, but being able to see the inner workings of an entire division (and all the storylines and narratives that naturally come with the territory) is enticing.

This will also mark the Steelers' debut on Hard Knocks, as they were the only team from the division to avoid getting picked in previous years. None of the teams from the AFC North have ever been on the in-season version of the series before.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team from the AFC North to never have appeared on Hard Knocks before. Baltimore (2001), Cincinnati (2009, 2013), and Cleveland (2018) have all appeared on the offseason version of the show at least once.

If the division is anything like last year, fans will be in for a special show as the HBO camera crews closely follow some of the most heated rivalries in football. The Steelers and Ravens game on December 21 will particularly be of note, given the consistent quality of the teams and the fact that they have the two longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL (Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh, respectively).

Source: HBO/NFL