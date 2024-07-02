Highlights Hard Knocks trailer reveals initial trade talks between Giants and Panthers GMs for Brian Burns.

Burns was eventually traded for a second- and fifth-round pick, and a 2025 conditional fifth rounder.

The Panthers declined a massive trade offer for Burns in 2022, sparking questions about their plans and regrets.

The recently released Hard Knocks trailer shows the initial conversation between New York Giants GM Joe Schoen and Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan discussing a potential Brian Burns trade at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

One month later, the Panthers traded Burns and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Giants for a 2024 second and fifth-round pick, and a 2025 conditional fifth rounder. It wasn't quite the return that Morgan wanted, but that initial conversation did result in a trade shortly after.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Panthers declined a massive trade offer from the Rams for Burns in 2022, where they reportedly offered two first round picks and a second round pick.

This goes to show the relationship building between general managers, and how it can lead to different front offices working together. Morgan missed out on his opportunity to fully capitalize on a Burns trade two years prior, but made up for it with a causal conversation at the Senior Bowl.

Immediately after being traded, the Giants agreed to terms with Burns on a five-year deal worth $141 million.

Looking Behind the Curtain

In Hard Knocks' first season highlighting an NFL offseason, there's a lot to be revealed about the Giants and Panthers' initial plans surrounding the draft and Burns

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the trailer for Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, it's revealed that the Giants were looking at potentially trading back, Carolina was interested in trading back from 33rd overall, and Morgan was looking for two first-round picks for Burns. Outside the fact that the Burns trade conversations began here, there's a lot more to decipher here.

New York ended up staying put at sixth overall to draft Malik Nabers, but they were actively interested in trading back. It makes you wonder if Schoen felt the Giants would be better off with a collection of draft picks as opposed to the second-best wide receiver prospect in the NFL Draft.

Carolina, who traded up one spot in the draft to select Xavier Legette, was originally only interested in moving back. What changed from the Senior Bowl to the draft? Clearly, the Panthers must've been in love with Legette to change their draft strategy to move up to take their wide receiver.

Lastly, the asking price for Burns was originally two first-round picks. This is interesting, because the Panthers declined a trade offer from the Los Angeles Rams two years ago.

Were the Panthers having remorse that they didn't trade away Burns when they had the opportunity to receive three premium draft picks? It also makes you wonder what the team's plans for Burns were in 2022 and how that changed in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.