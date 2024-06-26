Highlights Joe Schoen, the New York Giants general manager, tried to re-sign Saquon Barkley, who ended up with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New York Giants suffered a major blow this offseason after losing their star running back, Saquon Barkley, to their NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the trailer for Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, Giants general manager Joe Schoen is shown on the phone, apparently speaking to Barkley about re-signing with the team.

“Saquon, can you give me your word on that, or are you not going to give us a chance?”

This is a fascinating development since Barkley tweeted last month in response to a fan that he never received an offer from the Giants to return.

This won't go over well with Giants fans if the show reveals Barkley ghosted his former team, but it was his decision, and now the Giants must move forward.

The New York Giants Face Numerous Challenges Without Saquon Barkley

What does Barkley's departure mean for the offense of the G-Men?

Whether Barkley lied about being offered a contract doesn't change the fact that the Giants missed out on retaining a key asset to their offense.

Besides their first-round rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, the Giants lack star power at the skill positions. The team signed Devin Singletary as a replacement for running back and added wide receiver Allen Robinson, who has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2020.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Saquon Barkley accounted for 88.7 all-purpose yards per game of the Giants' 280 yards per game. That's about 32% of the team's offensive yards. Of the 25 touchdowns the Giants scored on offense, Barkley was responsible for 10, or 40% of their touchdowns.

Unless the Giants have struck gold with Nabers, the team will have difficulty finding the end zone with the current talent on the roster. Even when the Giants found success in their playoff berth two years ago, they weren't leaning on quarterback Daniel Jones. The team is a run-first team, and the backfield seems incomplete.

New York Giants Running Backs - 2023 Stats Player Rushing Yards Rushing Touchdowns Devin Singletary 898 4 Eric Gray 48 0 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 716* 8* Jashaun Corbin 12 0 *2023, college stats

Barkley will return to face the Giants in Week 7 and again in Week 18 at home. Assuming he makes it the full season, it will be interesting to hear the reaction he receives from Giants fans.

