Highlights Thomas Tuchel's poor in-game management in Bayern Munich's loss to Real Madrid may impact his potential to become the Manchester United manager.

Tuchel made questionable substitutions that cost Bayern the game, raising doubts about his decision-making.

Erik Ten Hag is experiencing a similarly dismal campaign at Old Trafford, with United's poor form and lack of silverware adding pressure on the Dutchman.

Thomas Tuchel has been one of the many names to be linked with the Manchester United job with Erik ten Hag's position at Old Trafford looking increasingly untenable by the day - but after some bizarre substitutions in Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final loss vs Real Madrid, many have questioned whether he has blown his audition to become the Red Devils gaffer.

It has been well documented that the German is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season after ending their 12-year stronghold of the Bundesliga title, with Xabi Alonso embarking on an unbeaten season with Bayer Leverkusen to upset the apple cart and leave the Bavarian club high and dry in their search for continued success. That has been seen as a categoric failure by the Bayern board, and whilst Tuchel isn't confirmed as being set to leave, the late loss to Real Madrid will likely tip him towards the exit door.

The Germans had performed superbly throughout the tie and having gone 1-0 up on the night, they were mere minutes from going through before Joselu's late brace turned the game on its head to leave them stunned. But Tuchel's substitutions were bizarre and speaking to the Back Pages podcast, Martin Hardy of The Times has suggested that Tuchel may have blown his chance to become United boss thanks to his poor in-game management.

Hardy: Tuchel Subs a "Sliding Doors Moment"

Speaking after one of the most exciting Champions League nights in recent memory, Hardy couldn't believe Tuchel's decisions and claimed that it could be a sliding doors moment for his future managerial chances. He said:

“There’s a chance this game is going to head to a penalty shootout, and you want the ice-cold penalty shootout king that is Harry Kane to be in and amongst them - and he took them both off. “You thought, ‘you’ve just given everything away here to a team that is noted for coming on late’. As it happens, I think we played what, 15 or 16 minutes of injury time. There was 20 minutes left in the game when he made those substitutions “And pretty much from there, this might be a sliding door moment for Thomas Tuchel because he has a harder sell to the Manchester United fans as a failed Bayern Munich manager who blew the chance to beat Real Madrid at home. “And he then makes that decision within a matter of minutes.”

Erik Ten Hag: Manchester United Future

Ten Hag has one last chance saloon vs Manchester City

Ten Hag has had an even worse campaign at the Old Trafford helm. The Dutchman's poor run of form in recent weeks has seen United pick up just two wins from their previous nine Premier League games including dropping points to Burnley and Brentford, alongside a 4-0 drubbing against Crystal Palace - and having crashed out of the Champions League group stages before Christmas, there is little left to enjoy in their season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea but didn't win a domestic trophy in his reign at Stamford Bridge

Only an FA Cup final against bitter rivals Manchester City will offer them any hope of silverware this season but having lost to the Citizens in last season's final, they will be wishing that history doesn't repeat itself as they bid to secure the famous trophy under the Wembley arch.

Related Thomas Tuchel 'More Than Happy' to be Next Man Utd Manager The German manager is keen on a return to the Premier League with following his impending Bayern Munich departure

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-05-24.