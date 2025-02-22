Arsenal is a club steeped in history and tradition. Having dominated English football in the 1930s, the Gunners have gone onto win many more titles over the years. There have been scores of great players who have played for Arsenal. Many of those players were fantastic goalscorers, like Thierry Henry, or creative geniuses, like Dennis Bergkamp.

However, behind all the success, they have often had a substantial backbone of tough, uncompromising players in their ranks. These players have been just as instrumental as any other category of player in the club's success in the Premier League and beyond. So ranked here, are the 10 hardest Arsenal players in football history.

10 Pat Rice

1967 to 1980

Pat Rice played right-back at Arsenal for over 13 years. He had to fight his way into the Arsenal set-up, having not been deemed the most naturally gifted footballer. Yet he would go on to be part of the Arsenal side that won the league and FA Cup double in 1971.

Then, in 1979, he was Arsenal captain as they beat Manchester United in the 1979 FA Cup Final. When Gunners’ fans voted for the club’s 50 best-ever players, Rice was voted seventeenth. Equipped with a well-timed tackle and always prepared to give everything for the club, Rice is an Arsenal legend.

Career Stats Arsenal appearances 500 Goals 11 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0

9 Sol Campbell

2001 to 2006 and 2010 to 2011

Sol Campbell had to be hard just to deal with the pressure of moving from Spurs to Arsenal. If anyone needed any explanation of why Spurs fans hate him, this is it. At Arsenal, he played alongside many talented players, including Dennis Bergkamp, who saw Campbell as one of his toughest opponents:

“Had had just about everything.”

Physically imposing and very athletic, Campbell was regarded as one of the best centre-backs of his generation. He was quick too, so it was very difficult to get the better of him. Having left the club after the 2006 Champions League Final defeat, Campbell returned to Arsenal for a short spell in the 2010/11 season.

Career Stats Arsenal appearances 211 Goals 12 Yellow cards 14 Red cards 3

8 Steve Bould

1988 to 1999

Steve Bould spent a very successful 11 years at Arsenal. Brought to the club from Stoke City in 1988, the big centre-back would go on to win three English titles with the Gunners. The defender certainly had an appetite. Ray Parlour recalls many of the Arsenal team having an eating competition on the coach trip back from Newcastle, with Bould having nine dinners.

Although he is best known for his strong aerial ability in the middle of a back four of himself and Tony Adams, with Lee Dixon and Nigel Winterburn the full-backs. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Gunners would rely on that defence for a clean sheet as they went for another league title.

Career Stats Arsenal appearances 371 Goals 8 Yellow cards 43 Red cards 3

7 Lauren

2000 to 2007

Cameroonian right-back Lauren was part of Arsenal’s invincible Premier League-winning side of 2004. Although a tough competitor, Lauren’s hardness was as ingrained in him through his upbringing in Spain. He grew up as one of many siblings, but he still remains grateful:

"Yes, I had to walk to the training ground. Yes, we had 15 people in our house. But I had a home, I had hot water and even if it was just a small piece of tortilla or rice or some lentils, at least we had something to eat.”

Lauren played for Arsenal at a time when everyone at the club was driven to be the very best. Lauren achieved that by being very solid.

Career Stats Arsenal appearances 241 Goals 10 Yellow cards 45 Red cards 1

6 Wilf Copping

1934 to 1939

Wilf Copping played mostly a centre-half at Arsenal under legendary manager Herbert Chapman. He was man of the match for England in a 3-2 win over Italy played at Arenal’s old ground, which was known as the Battle of Highbury.

Known as The Ironman, Yorkshireman Copping worked in the mines before becoming a professional footballer. He had a motto when it came to playing the game: “First man into a tackle never gets hurt.”

Stanley Matthews was still a youngster in that game and recalls Copping’s playing style:

“Just before half-time, Wilf Copping hit the Italian captain Monti with a tackle that he seemed to launch from somewhere just north of Leeds. Monti went up in the air like a rocket and down like a bag of hammers and had to leave the field with a splintered bone in his foot."

5 Terry Neill

1960 to 1970