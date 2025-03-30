At the time of writing, Celtic are Scotland's most successful football club in relation to silverware. The Glaswegian giants have amassed 119 trophies throughout their history, one ahead of their arch-rivals Rangers.

To represent the Celtic badge, players must display an unbelievable work ethic but can't be afraid to do the dirty work either. Players must show that they're willing to battle in the face of adversity and fight for every single minute of every game they feature in.

Multiple Hoops players have had a no-nonsense approach to the beautiful game over the years, but this 10-man list details those who showed the most grit and toughness throughout their respective stints in green and white colours.

Ranking Factors

Perception from within the game about how tough they were seen to be.

Notable incidents of aggressive on-pitch behaviour, such as yellow and red cards

Reputation among fans as being an intimidating footballer

10 John Hughes

1959-1971

Starting our list is John Hughes, a powerful centre-forward who had a career to be proud of with the club. Earning the nickname "Yogi", inspired by the cartoon character, he enjoyed a three career spanning three decades from 1959-1971.

Hughes' toughness made him a formidable presence in the offensive setup. His build and aggression made life difficult for his opposition, and he scored 188 goals for the side throughout his tenure.

He racked up six Scottish championship titles, all consecutively, throughout his time at Celtic. However, his standout moment for the club came when he played an indispensable role in the team's journey to winning the European Cup in 1967. Unfortunately, he didn't play the final due to injury.