Everton have a long and proud history in English football. Incredibly, up until 2024, they are the club with the most number of seasons played in the top flight. They have had 122 seasons in the old English First Division and Premier League. The nearest club to them are Aston Villa with 111.

Over the years, the club have had some great players, and some very tough players too. Players who always got the crowd going at Goodison Park over the years. Sometimes that might have been with a ferocious challenge, but purely through their presence alone. There is sure to be some debate among Toffees fans on this subject, but ranked here are the 10 hardest Everton players in football history.

10 Neville Southall

1981 to 1998

Often looking like he'd just rolled out of bed, it would be foolish to underestimate Neville Southall. He is one of the greatest goalkeepers in British football history. The shot-stopper played for Everton during a period of great success for the club throughout the 1980s and 90s. While he wasn't one for fisticuffs, he carried a presence and demeanour that he was not to be messed with.

He had his own views too, claiming his best game was for Wales against the Netherlands. They lost 7-1. Everton fans would disagree, pointing to the two titles Southall helped the Toffees win in the 1980s.

9 Peter Reid

1982 to 1989

Like Southall, Peter Reid played for Everton during the club’s glory years. Very much the engine room general of the successful side of the 1980s, Reid actually grew up as a Liverpool fan. Much of his family were and continued to be while Reid played for the Toffees in the Merseyside derby. He had to be hard to cope with the flack, as he once explained after fouling Liverpool’s John Barnes:

“’You bluenosed ****! You big-eared *******!’. I looked in the crowd and went: ‘Uncle Arthur, sit down’. On my life. My own uncle. And I’d got him players’ lounge tickets.”

8 Brian Labone

1958 to 1971

Brian Labone was rock solid in defence for Everton over a period of 13 years. He played alongside Bobby Moore at the back for England in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. Given his time and success at the club, many consider him to be Everton’s finest-ever defender. Labone's presence at the club lasts to the present day, with fans carrying flags with a famous quote from the defender:

“Never forget lads, one Evertonian is worth 20 Liverpudlians.’

Physically imposing, but reliable on the ball, Labone was a firm fan favourite, as he didn’t need to use force, such was his talent on the ball.

7 Mike Pejic

1976 to 1979

Full-back Mike Pejic played most of his career at Stoke City but later spent several seasons with Everton. He was quite a brutal competitor, but as Pejic has been on record to say, it was kill or be killed:

“You had to compete to survive, there were no rules."

Pejic has shown that even in his late sixties he was still good at kicking people when in 2017, aged 67, he became a national champion in Taekwondo in his age category. His playing career was great preparation for his martial arts, as the retired defender enjoyed nothing more than putting wingers down on their backsides.

6 Johhny Morrissey

1962 to 1972

Winger Johnny Morrissey started his career at Liverpool but moved to Goodison to have a successful time with the Toffees. This being the sixties, it was usually the full-back who could scare the winger. But with Morrissey, it was the other way around, with him terrorising full-backs. This is exactly how his former colleague, and later, Everton manager, Colin Harvey saw it:

"He was a winger who famously used to terrify the full-back who marked him.”

Morrissey was a willing participant in what became known as the Battle of Goodison Park when, in 1964, Leeds United and Everton kicked seven bells out of each other.

5 Dixie Dean

1925 to 1937

Dixie Dean is probably Everton’s greatest-ever player and certainly one of the greatest British players pre-Premier League era. His goalscoring was quite incredible, scoring 472 goals throughout his career for club and country. All this through the 1920s and 1930s, when the game was far more brutal than it is today, as Dean could testify.

Playing for the reserves as a 16-year-old, he received such a strong challenge that he ended up losing a testicle. The clinical forward still played on though. He later had a motorbike accident and was unconscious for 36 hours, but having had metal plates inserted in his head, his aerial ability only improved further.

4 Thomas Gravesen

2000 to 2005

Thomas Gravesen was a very popular figure at Goodison Park in the early 2000s. The Dane is also considered one of the hardest players of the Premier League era. Such was his notoriety that legendary boxer Mike Tyson was once seen wearing a Denmark shirt with Gravesen’s name on the back.

Known by fans as 'Mad Dog', Gravesen would patrol the midfield looking for ankles to bite and big tackles to make. He has since developed a successful career as a poker player in the US. Goodison always had a full house when Gravesen was in the middle of the park for the Toffees.

3 Dave Watson

1986 to 2001

Up until 2025, Dave Watson remains the last Everton skipper to lift silverware for the club. He was at the heart of the defence as they beat Manchester United 1-0 in the 1995 FA Cup Final. His playing style certainly owed a debt to the old school of defending, but he was a very effective team player who relished the physical side of the game.

In 1993, Watson was involved in a nasty clash of heads which caused serious inner ear damage. Still, he got to his feet, albeit slowly. The reason why was quite simple as far as Watson was concerned:

“I didn’t want him to know I was hurt.”

2 Pat Van Den Hauwe

1984 to 1989

Pat Van Den Hauwe had a mullet almost as fearsome as his tackling. He played in a very successful Everton defence of the 1980s when the club got very used to winning trophies. Known affectionally by fans as 'Psycho Pat'.

It was his goal against Norwich City that confirmed the side as English Champions for a second time in the 80s. He earned his nickname at Loftus Road when QPR still had a plastic pitch. After a serious disagreement between an Everton and QPR player, Van Den Hauwe waded in with his fists flying as a mass brawl ensured. The defender remembered the reaction of the fans:

“I had bags of ice over both eyes. Then after that, the fans started singing that "Psycho, Psycho" thing and it didn't twig at first that they were singing about me and then people told me. To be recognised, even if you're called Psycho, it's being recognised I suppose, so you're doing something right for the club and supporters. Slowly and surely, I became very close with the Evertonians."

1 Duncan Ferguson

1994 to 1998 and 2000 to 2006

It is difficult to know where to start when talking about Duncan Ferguson and being hard. From the time he thought he’d killed a burglar after two men were stupid enough to break into the Everton striker’s house:

“I unloaded, I really did. I really followed in to the point where I thought I'd killed him, I really did. I had to try and resuscitate him then. So you go from a point of unloading on the fella to helping him. It happened in a matter of seconds.”

Then there was Ferguson on the field. Always ready to give everything he had, he is arguably the strongest player in British football history. He was and remains an Toffees legend for his wholehearted displays for the club.