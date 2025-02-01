Football these days is far from what it used to be over 25 years ago. Often, 21st-century football is criticised for a lack of physicality. You will hear the phrase "the game's gone soft," quite frequently. This applies to both footballers and referees.

Long gone are the days of tough tackling and ferocious battlers in central defence or midfield. Now, it's all about finesse and composure on the ball, perhaps a bit too much. That's not to say that pre-21st century players didn't have good ball-playing ability and composure.

Players in the 1990s had good technique on the ball, aggression and toughness. Defenders could launch attacks as well as slam into challenges, making their presence known to the opposing attackers. Midfielders were powerhouses and workhorses; they'd cover plenty of ground and never shy away from a duel. The attackers during those times were mostly bullies who battered their markers and wore them down throughout the 90 minutes.

Below, we have ranked the 10 hardest players of the 1990s. These players weren't just 'hard men', they were also some of the very best in their respective positions and roles.

10 Julian Dicks

Notable clubs: West Ham, Liverpool

Julian Dicks is better known for his two spells at West Ham United. His first tenure was between 1988 and 1993, and his second spell at the club came between 1994 and 1999. Dicks was a standout left-back during his initial period with the Hammers, which eventually led to Liverpool signing him in the 1993/94 campaign. Graeme Souness, the Reds' manager at the time, looked to get some more tough battlers in the team.

Dicks was a full-back that went into every challenge full-blooded. But, he also had a poise about his game. He was capable of scoring some great goals with his powerful left foot. This is reflected in his superb scoring record, netting 24 goals in 134 Premier League appearances from left-back.

Julian Dicks' Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 254 Yellow Cards 27 Red Cards 1

9 Paolo Montero

Notable clubs: Atalanta, Juventus

Paulo Montero is the only non-British Isles player to be included on this list. The Uruguayan defender would've most likely thrived in English football during the 90s because of his physical nature. Having spent the majority of his career in Serie A, Montero is considered by many to be one of the best and most versatile defenders of his generation.

Throughout his career, he was regularly criticised because of his aggression and sometimes brutal tackling. He holds the record for the most red cards received by a player in Serie A history, being sent off 16 times, and a total of 21 times throughout his career.

Paolo Montero's Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 432 Yellow Cards 67 Red Cards 17

8 Steve McMahon

Notable clubs: Everton, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City

Although Steve McMahon was a diminutive figure at 5ft7, he more than made up for his lack of height in both toughness and aggression. His physical style set the tone for his teams, making him one of the most feared midfielders of his time. In fact, the terrifying Vinnie Jones even claimed that McMahon was the only real rival to his 'hardest man in football'.

Perhaps sometimes the combative midfielder took his physical and verbal antics a little too far. McMahon was once accused of "bullying" Arsenal icon Ian Wright during his time on international duty with England. This incident occurred in one of Wright's first-ever training camps.

McMahon racked up over 500 appearances throughout his career, spanning across three decades. However, his most successful spell came in the late 80s when he helped Liverpool win the First Division three times out of four seasons, including winning two FA Cups in that period.

Steve McMahon's Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 569 Yellow Cards 24 Red Cards 3

7 David Batty

Notable clubs: Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United

David Batty was a typical defensive midfielder from the 80s and 90s in the sense that he relished lunging into tackles and kicking people around. He earned a reputation for being a tireless and competitive player from his debut for Leeds United as an 18-year-old in 1987, and this is something that continued throughout his career, right until his retirement in 2004.

Batty won the First Division with his boyhood club Leeds back in the 1991/92 campaign. He also played a vital role for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. When Batty went into a challenge, he was never half-hearted.

David Batty's Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 444 Yellow Cards 79 Red Cards 2

6 Neil Ruddock

Notable clubs: Tottenham, Southampton, Liverpool, West Ham

Neil "Razor" Ruddock was one of the toughest men of his generation. He thrived in grueling physical battles, especially during his days at Southampton, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Ruddock was deemed a dirty player, particularly by today's soft refereeing standards. But, there is no question he was one of the toughest defenders of his time. During his time at Liverpool, the centre-back would win his only major trophy in the 1994/95 season, when he lifted the Football League Cup.

Neil Ruddock's Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 445 Yellow Cards 58 Red Cards 6

5 Stuart Pearce

Notable clubs: Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, West Ham, Manchester City

Standing at 5ft10, Stuart Pearce is one of the smaller players to feature on this list. Nevertheless, he deserves a spot in the top five. He was nicknamed "Psycho" by Nottingham Forest fans in the 80s and 90s because he never pulled out of a tackle in his career, and he is one of the toughest tacklers of his generation.

Despite proving his defensive qualities for Forest in the mid-80s and late 90s, there were some people in the media who had doubts over his ability to represent England due to his relentless and aggressive nature. Pearce, speaking to the Guardian back in 2000, highlighted this:

"A lot of journalists were pigeonholing me as a lunatic who shouldn't represent England because I'd get sent off all the time. But in 78 games for England, I've been booked five times and never been sent off. I've only been sent off three times playing for my club, which in this day and age is quite an achievement."

Stuart Pearce's Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 618 Yellow Cards 48 Red Cards 2

4 Tony Adams

Notable clubs: Arsenal

Loyalty has become a rarity in football these days, but you certainly can't get any more loyal than Tony Adams. The tough-tackling centre-back spent his entire playing career at Arsenal. He spent three years in the club's academy before playing over 500 first-team games for the Gunners between 1983-2002, earning him the nickname "Mr Arsenal".

Adams was a commanding presence at the back for the north Londoners, and it wasn't very often he'd be on the losing end of a physical battle. Throughout his playing days, he racked up some outstanding accolades, winning the English First Division twice, the Premier League twice, the FA Cup three times, the League Cup twice and the European Cup Winners' Cup once.

Tony Adams' Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 655 Yellow Cards 53 Red Cards 4

3 Vinnie Jones

Notable clubs: Wimbledon, Leeds United, Chelsea

Vinnie Jones truly epitomised the 'hardman' type of footballer. He never turned down a tackle, and he was always ready for physical altercations if ever there was a brawl simmering in the game. The midfielder wasn't just an aggressive tackling machine. He was also a good enough player with the ball at his feet.

Jones' greatest achievement in football came during his days at Wimbledon, as part of the "Crazy Gang", as Wimbledon would win the 107th edition of the FA Cup by defeating league champions Liverpool in the 1987/88 campaign.

His scary presence on the pitch saw him gain a huge reputation in the 90s. This eventually led to him earning key roles in big movies such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Gone in 60 Seconds and Mean Machine.

Vinnie Jones' Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 386 Yellow Cards 37 Red Cards 6

2 Roy Keane

Notable clubs: Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Celtic

Ranking at number two on this list is Manchester United icon Roy Keane. The Irishman was very combative and had bags of energy, which saw him dominate the middle of the park for many a year for the Red Devils, and he was a huge part of the successful period under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one Champions League and one Intercontinental cup.

Keane was a real captain and a real leader of men for Man United. From minute one, he set the mood of the game by putting in a tough challenge, and he was relentless in his aggression. Equally, he was also very composed, technical on the ball and allowed his team to progress through the thirds.

Roy Keane's Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 632 Yellow Cards 100 Red Cards 7

1 Duncan Ferguson

Notable clubs: Rangers, Everton, Newcastle United

Coming in as the hardest footballer of the 1990s is big Duncan Ferguson. The 6ft4 striker is one of the most intimidating players to ever grace the sport. He towered over most centre-backs, even if he didn't, he'd still come out on top in the physical battle anyway.

The Scotsman was known for his strength and aggression, which allowed him to excel in the target man role for many years in the Premier League with Everton. Sometimes, his physical nature did overstep the mark, as we saw in the Scottish Premiership fixture against Raith Rovers, back in the 1993/94 season. Ferguson, playing for Rangers, decided to headbutt Raith Rovers defender John McStay, which would land him a three-month prison sentence for assault.

Ferguson was also involved in physical altercations off the field. In 2001, his house was being burgled whilst he was in the house, so "Big Dunc" caught the intruder. And you can imagine what happened next. The burglar spent three days in hospital after.

Duncan Ferguson's Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 315 Yellow Cards 42 Red Cards 6

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-02-25.