Highlights The Premier League has been home to some of the most infamous hardmen in football history.

The likes of Duncan Ferguson, Roy Keane and Vinnie Jones are among the hardest players of the Premier League era.

Other players who feature on this list include Jaap Stam, Mick Harford and Julian Dicks.

There are some players that garner a reputation for their lethal – and sometimes reckless – approach to the game. The ‘hard-man’ is the commonly used phrase. Enforcer is another term, but one thing's for sure: every team needs one.

Be it Roy Keane rampaging around Old Trafford, kicking any opposition player who gave him a moment of stick, or the combative Patrick Vieira putting his stamp on a game, a handful of Premier League players have developed a 'tough guy' reputation over the years.

England's top-flight has been home to some of the most notorious hardmen football has had to offer, with there being no shortage of players who loved a tough tackle or a scrap. But who were the roughest of the bunch? Well, we've assembled a list of 21 players who fit the 'hard-man' mould, ranking them based on factors like their disciplinary record, what they were like as a player, and the stories that have been told by other players that have become woven into football folklore. Let's get to the list - just make sure you put your shinpads on first...

The 21 Hardest Footballers of the Premier League Era Ranked Rank Player Position Premier League Clubs 1 Duncan Ferguson Striker Everton, Newcastle 2 Roy Keane Midfielder Nottingham Forest, Manchester United 3 Mick Harford Striker Wimbledon, Chelsea, Coventry City 4 Patrick Vieira Midfielder Arsenal, Manchester City 5 Vinnie Jones Midfielder Wimbledon, Chelsea 6 Stuart Pearce Defender Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Newcastle 7 Jaap Stam Defender Manchester United 8 Tony Adams Defender Arsenal 9 Terry Hurlock Midfielder Southampton 10 Mark Hughes Striker Manchester United, Chelsea, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Everton 11 Thomas Gravesen Midfielder Everton 12 Julian Dicks Defender West Ham, Liverpool 13 Martin Keown Defender Arsenal, Everton 14 Neil Ruddock Defender Liverpool, West Ham, Tottenham 15 Nemanja Vidic Defender Manchester United 16 Lee Bowyer Midfielder Leeds United, Newcastle, Birmingham City, West Ham 17 David Batty Midfielder Leeds United, Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers 18 Kevin Davies Striker Bolton Wanderers, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers 19 Stig Tofting Midfielder Bolton Wanderers 20 Nigel de Jong Midfielder Manchester City 21 Joey Barton Midfielder Manchester City, Newcastle, QPR, Burnley

21 Joey Barton

Manchester City, Newcastle United, QPR, Burnley

Just as well known for his off-field behaviour, Joey Barton was never far away from trouble on it, either. Despite not being your typical imposing central midfielder, an opposing player would be counting their lucky stars to come away from a duel with him unscathed.

Kneeing Sergio Aguero in the back to be sent off, he displayed his hard-man persona, with Barton subsequently given a 12-match ban for his actions. Numerous other incidents on the pitch give weight to his inclusion, including the fact he punched Morten Gamst Pedersen during Newcastle's 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Joey Barton's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Man City 130 37 2 Newcastle 66 16 1 QPR 59 19 3 Burnley 14 4 0

20 Nigel de Jong

Manchester City

Remember his infamous ‘challenge’ when he placed his studs on Xabi Alonso’s chest? Alonso may not thank us, but that in itself earns Nigel de Jong a spot on this list, with the challenge so hard-hitting that it impacted how much the Spaniard could celebrate after the World Cup final victory.

Never one to shy away from a tough challenge, and certainly someone who fits the description of 'midfield enforcer', De Jong grew up in a tough neighbourhood and became accustomed to having to 'stand up for yourself', which means his on-pitch tenacity comes from a deeper place. Maybe that's why it looked so natural for the hatchetman.

Nigel de Jong's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Man City 104 24 0

19 Stig Tofting

Bolton Wanderers

Stig Tofting was someone who was never afraid of a fight. Nicknamed 'The Lawnmower', he had a tendency to make a rash challenge and even warned Blackburn Rovers to expect a ‘war’ during their six-pointer affair against Bolton back in 2000.

Partnered with Thomas Gravesen for Denmark, the midfielder was one half of one of football’s most feared midfield pairings. He was also someone who made headlines off the field - including the time he was charged with assault after a row infamously broke out in a cafe in Copenhagen back in 2002. The Dane was not someone to be messed with on the pitch.

Stig Tofting's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Bolton Wanderers 14 2 0

18 Kevin Davies

Bolton Wanderers, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers

A centre-forward’s job is to score goals and Kevin Davies did just that as he racked up 87 goals during his time in the English top-flight. But it’s very telling that his yellow card rate (99) exceeded his goal tally (87), despite his sole duty of finding the back of the net.

The former Bolton man committed 605 fouls during his time in the English top-flight - the second-most in the history of the league behind only Gareth Barry. The ex-striker is third on the list for most yellow cards in the competition's history, behind Barry once again and Wayne Rooney. Davies certainly wasn't afraid of confrontation.

Kevin Davies' Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Bolton Wanderers 316 67 1 Southampton 105 25 1 Blackburn 21 5 0

17 David Batty

Leeds United, Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers

Many midfielders don’t mind sitting back, doing the dirty work, and letting their teammates bask in the limelight after making the difference in the final third of the pitch. David Batty was inherently that player, picking up 78 yellow cards during his time at Leeds, Newcastle and Blackburn. The man tasked with putting out fires in the engine room was also shown five red cards during his playing career.

His clash with Manchester United's Nicky Butt proved further evidence of his hard-man status. He even fought with his own teammate, Graeme Le Saux, in 1995 during Blackburn's Champions League match against Spartak Moscow.

David Batty's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Leeds United 130 31 1 Newcastle 83 25 4 Blackburn 55 9 0

16 Lee Bowyer

Leeds United, Newcastle, Birmingham, West Ham

Scrapping with a teammate mid-game and getting sent off? Tick. Le Saux vs Batty might be a notable incident of teammates having a fight, but the most memorable case is undoubtedly Lee Bowyer vs Kieron Dyer.

Bowyer’s temper was often his downfall, considering the talent he possessed. He was one of those players who could start a fight in an empty room, all while gaining the attention of those around him for being such a fiery character. Getting stuck into the opposition as well as his own teammates, the Englishman accumulated seven red cards while at Newcastle, Birmingham, West Ham, and Leeds United.

Lee Bowyer's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Leeds United 203 54 1 Newcastle 79 12 3 Birmingham 64 15 0 West Ham 51 17 1

15 Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United

The imposing Serb was a typical no-nonsense enforcer at the back and while he was reliable for the most part, his playing career was sprinkled with the odd ‘lost his head’ type tackle. Often pictured playing on with a bloody head, reminiscent of Terry Butcher, Nemanja Vidic really embodied the fear-no-man attitude.

He was never that ill-tempered, but he was the epitome of ‘I’ll put my head where others are afraid to put their boot’. Not afraid to confront an opposition player over an issue on the pitch, as Mario Balotelli found out in 2011, there weren't many who messed with the Manchester United man.

Nemanja Vidic's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester United 211 41 6

14 Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock

Liverpool, West Ham, Tottenham

Not afraid to shy away from other tough nuts, Neil Ruddock had famous altercations with both Eric Cantona and Patrick Vieira during his time on the pitch. He was your archetypal brute who wasn’t afraid to use his dominant size to rough up opponents for the full 90 minutes, hence his nickname ‘Razor’.

To sum up how figure he was, Ruddock was once asked who he enjoyed kicking the most. The retired defender replied:

“Andrew Cole. I know it’s not big and not clever but in one tackle I did break both of his legs. Why? Because he annoyed me. I didn’t mean to break both his legs. I only meant to break one.”

Neil Ruddock's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Liverpool 115 22 0 West Ham 42 12 1 Tottenham 38 9 1

13 Martin Keown

Arsenal, Everton

Forget the Thierry Henrys and Dennis Bergkamps, it was the Martin Keowns that could pull a team through thick and thin to reign victorious in those must-win games. One of Arsenal’s battering rams during their most successful stint as a football club, every team needs a player like the defender.

Be it chasing after Ruud van Nistelrooy at the 'Battle of Old Trafford' or playing through the pain barrier after being elbowed in the head by Newcastle's Alan Shearer, Keown was as tough and as confrontational as they came in the north London ranks. Accumulating 82 yellow cards and nine red cards during his club playing days, he was only one of many enforcers for the Gunners at that time.

Martin Keown's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Arsenal 310 53 6 Everton 13 1 0

12 Julian Dicks

West Ham, Liverpool

Nicknamed ‘The Terminator’ - does anymore need to be said? When he wasn't blasting unstoppable penalties past hapless goalkeepers, Julian Dicks was probably gearing up for a knee-high challenge. He relished his steely image, but so too did opposing players, with Dennis Wise famously two-footing him in 1990.

The West Ham icon was sent off an incredible nine times during his career, highlighting his poor discipline on the football pitch. Speaking in June 2023, Dicks told BBC Radio 5 Live that he doesn't think he could play in the modern era because of his combative nature.

"I was an aggressive player - but I was good too. I wasn't just aggressive. That was an era back then where you had to look after yourself. I played against wingers like Tony Daley, Franz Carr and Ruel Fox and they were rapid. "Luckily enough, back then I could kick people. I had to kick them, otherwise they make my 90 minutes a torrid time. I could exist in this era, but I don't think I'd play many games. One mistimed tackle now and you're in the book. It's ridiculous."

Julian Dicks' Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards West Ham 110 22 1 Liverpool 24 1 0

11 Thomas Gravesen

Everton

The bald Dane had to make the list, especially alongside his double-act partner, Tofting. Impressed so much by his tenacious persona on the field, Mike Tyson – that’s right, Mike Tyson – was snapped donning a Denmark shirt with Thomas Gravesen imprinted on the back.

To leave such an impression on someone of Tyson’s ilk earns you a rightful spot in this ranking, with Gravesen getting into scraps with opposition players and teammates alike. He infamously got involved in a training ground fight with Robinho while at Real Madrid in 2006 and admitted he wanted to "kill" the Brazilian When nicknamed ''Mad Dog' - along with everything else we've mentioned - Gravesen has to feature prominantly on this list.

Thomas Gravesen's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Everton 149 34 2

10 Mark Hughes

Manchester United, Chelsea, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Everton

Mark Hughes was subtle. At face value, the centre-forward is best remembered for his grace and stunning goals during his illustrious career. But he fought hard for the ball and, thanks to his tree-trunk legs and his innate physicality which made him a nuisance to contain, was an incredibly tough opponent.

Hughes was not just a hard-man during his playing days but also during his managerial career, too. In May 2023, the Bradford manager decided to confront Crewe striker Chris Long after he scored a 101st-minute penalty and proceeded to taunt the former United and Chelsea man. Clearly, that 'take no prisoners' attitude is still something he abides by to this day. It would have been intriguing to see who would have won when Joey Barton challenged him to a fight.

Mark Hughes' Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester United 111 14 1 Chelsea 95 25 1 Southampton 47 19 0 Blackburn Rovers 21 1 0 Everton 18 2 0

9 Terry Hurlock

Southampton

As nuts as 'Razor' Ruddock was, even he insisted that Terry Hurlock was a different breed. When asked “What is your favourite animal?”, he replied with the midfielder’s name. This is arguably the biggest compliment the Englishman may have ever received, but he earned it.

Dubbed ‘Terry Warlock’, Ruddock revealed that Hurlock once ripped a pub door out of a wall when asked what he was going to do to Vinnie Jones when Millwall played Wimbledon, leaving his teammates in shock. Unfortunately for him, though, Wimbledon went on to win the game. We're cheating a little bit with this one as Hurlock's games in the Premier League were very limited. But he did play in the modern-day top-flight, so makes it in.

Terry Hurlock's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Southampton 32 8 1

8 Tony Adams

Arsenal

Tony Adams was a leader by nature, someone who was as tough as they came, and fundamentally, a brilliant defender. 'Mr. Arsenal' never let his personal life issues trickle into his performances on the pitch. Thanks to his toughness, he was a mainstay in both George Graham's and Arsene Wenger's respective back-lines. A proper football redemption story.

A tough tackler who was never afraid to get stuck in, Adams is often considered one of the finest defenders in the Premier League era. Fifty-two yellow cards and five reds prove his aggression sometimes got the better of him, but they simply don't make them like Adams anymore.

Tony Adams' Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Arsenal 255 36 4

7 Jaap Stam

Manchester United

Strikers understood they were in for a long day if this man's name appeared on the opposing teamsheet. An underrated asset of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United backbone in the late 1990s, Jaap Stam took no prisoners once he put on the famous red shirt.

He possessed an uneasy stare which was enough to strike fear into any opponent. Be it battling on the pitch with Duncan Ferguson during United's matches against Newcastle, or getting right in the mix whenever the Red Devils faced Arsenal, the hard-tackling, no-nonsense defender gave his opponents no quarter in matches during his career.

Jaap Stam's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester United 79 11 0

6 Stuart Pearce

Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Newcastle

England’s hard-man earned the nickname ‘Psycho’ during his playing days, which says it all. The former West Ham United man earned his moniker for his terror-induced tackling, his fierce stare and matter-of-fact style of play. Matt Le Tissier described him as the scariest opponent he ever faced in his autobiography.

Aside from the nickname, Stuart Pearce was a tough player all around - something which is perfectly summarised by the fact he tried to play on during a match between West Ham and Watford despite breaking his leg. Manager Harry Redknapp revealed after the game Pearce wanted to give it a go after half-time, telling reporters:

"He tried to come back at half time. He kept his boot on and tried to walk on it. But there was no way."

Stuart Pearce's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Nottingham Forest 123 21 0 West Ham 42 11 1 Newcastle 37 5 1

5 Vinnie Jones

Wimbledon, Chelsea

It wasn't just on the pitch where Vinnie Jones embraced the hard-man reputation, but also in the film industry. He was the spearhead of Wimbledon’s ‘Crazy Gang’, who turned to battling and bruising their way to FA Cup glory against Liverpool – and it was the scary Welshman at the forefront of it all.

Picking up seven red cards during his playing days, despite playing fewer than 200 games, Jones became the first person to get three red cards in a season during the 1995-96 campaign. His tough-tackling videos make for brilliant entertainment. Footballers everywhere would have breathed a sigh of relief when Jones swapped kicking players for acting.

Vinnie Jones' Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Wimbledon FC 177 37 7 Chelsea 7 1 0

4 Patrick Vieira

Arsenal, Manchester City

Well-known for his feud with Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira – similarly to many players on this list – earned his status as a ‘hard-man’ for not backing down, regardless of the opposition. Anyone willing to go toe-to-toe with Keane can't be all there, can they?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Vieira has the highest cards-per-game ratio in Premier League history (0.28).

Be it clashing on the pitch or in the tunnel at Highbury, his rivalry with the Irishman lifts the Frenchman up this list. An astute passer who had an eye for goal, Vieira left a gap in the Arsenal set-p upon his departure, but not just for his technical ability. He was simply irreplaceable.

Patrick Vieira's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Arsenal 279 77 8 Manchester City 28 4 0

3 Mick Harford

Wimbledon, Chelsea, Coventry

Mick Harford - a man Luton Town through and through - spent most of his playing career before the formation of the Premier League in 1992. As he retired in 1998, however, Harford can still be included in this list - and there are more than a few memorable battles to remember him by.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2017, Harford admitted that he tried to hurt Sam Allardyce when Luton played Huddersfield in the FA Cup at Kenilworth Road, launching into two-footed challenges and throwing elbows to try and leave a mark after Allardyce had left him with a scar in a previous meeting during a match between Coventry and Birmingham. But his hard-man persona was perhaps best summed up by Martin Keown, who revealed Harford left him with some hefty damage after the two came together, commenting:

“His favourite trick was to come from side on and smash you with his forearm. I had to have a nerve taken out of my teeth because he hit me so hard.”

Mick Harford's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Wimbledon FC 60 13 1 Chelsea 28 5 0 Coventry 1 0 0

2 Roy Keane

Manchester United, Nottingham Forest

There’s no doubt in the footballing sphere that Roy Keane was a wonderful footballer, but it was his extra bite into tackles which earned him the respect but also - at times – the disrespect of his teammates and opponents. Just ask Alf-Inge Haaland, who was on the receiving end of a challenge widely regarded as one of the worst in Premier League history.

Famous for his memorable battles with the aforementioned Vieira, his surprisingly lovable personality has trickled over into his punditry career. Keane can be spotted next to the likes of Gary Neville and Micah Richards, bemoaning about how ‘football has changed’, although he may have softened slightly in recent years.

Roy Keane's Disciplinary Record (Premier League) Club Games Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester United 326 65 7 Nottingham Forest 40 6 0