It wasn't long ago that violence and ferocity were celebrated in the NFL.

If you began following football any time before or during the mid-2000s, you would remember that tons of football fans used to wait on the edges of their seats to see which big hits were going to make it onto that week's edition of the "Jacked Up!" segment on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast.

However, the segment was quietly nixed in 2006 as more and more reports supporting the correlation of football collisions and brain issues, most notably CTE, came to light. The NFL followed suit in the ensuing years, and in the past two decades the league has seen a noticeable shift away from its tough, hardscrabble origins as they introduced several rules changes to legislate violence out of the game.

Whether they made these rules changes to improve player safety or to continue to make the game more exciting and palatable for wider audiences by prioritizing offense, passing, and points is up for debate.

Whatever the reason, the old ways are fading, and players who make their names on big-time hits have become a dying breed, if not extinct.

With that in mind, we'll take a trip down memory lane to look at the 10 hardest, most feared hitters in NFL history. The list includes two guys named "Dick", a pair with the word "Assassin" in their nicknames, and a few Hall of Famers.

However, spoiler alert, none of them will be suiting up in 2024, and only one has been on an NFL field in the last 10 seasons.

10 Hardest Hitters in NFL History Rank Player NFL Years 1 Dick "Night Train" Lane, CB 1952-1965 2 Dick Butkus, LB 1965-1973 3 Jack Tatum, S 1971-1980 4 Brian Dawkins, S 1996-2011 5 James Harrison, Edge 2002-2017 6 Ronnie Lott, S 1981-1994 7 Steve Atwater, S 1989-1999 8 Sean Taylor, S 2004-2007 9 John Lynch, S 1993-2007 10 Ryan Clark, S 2002-2014

1 Dick "Night Train" Lane, Cornerback (1952-1965)

Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Cardinals, Detroit Lions

Credit: Bettmann

As a rookie in 1952 when teams played just 12 games in a season, Dick "Night Train" Lane set an NFL record that remains intact today with a whopping 14 interceptions. That's more than one per game. He finished his illustrious Hall of Fame career with 68 picks, good for fourth on the all-time list, as well as 10 All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowls.

He could do it all, and doing it all back then not only meant picking off passes, it also meant taking guys' heads off, and no one did either better than Night Train. He wanted to hurt the ball carrier and was even quoted as saying that he never saw a good tackle below the eyebrows.

Most INTs in A Single-Season Player Year Games INTs Dick "Night Train" Lane (LAR) 1952 12 14 Lester Hayes (OAK) 1980 16 13 Dan Sandifer (WAS) 1948 12 13 Spec Sanders (NYY) 1950 12 13 Jack Christiansen (DET) 1953 12 12 Don Doll (DET) 1950 12 12 Fred Glick (HOU) 1963 12 12 Paul Krause (WAS) 1964 14 12 Woodley Lewis (LAR) 1950 12 12 Bob Nussbaumer (CHI) 1949 12 12 Dainard Paulson (NYJ) 1964 14 12 Mike Reinfeldt (HOU) 1979 16 12 Emmitt Thomas (KC) 1974 14 12

He was the first guy to use the facemask to take down opponents, and he did it so often and with so much gusto that they outlawed it shortly after. After that, he moved on to the clothesline or "Night Train Necktie" (as seen above), where he'd rip guys down by their neck and head.

When they outlawed that, he moved on to the forearm shiver, trying to hit his opponent as hard as he could without breaking his own arm. Needless to say, his highlight tape is well worth a watch.

2 Dick Butkus, Middle Linebacker (1965-1973)

Chicago Bears

(Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

You might have thought the name was a laugh as a kid, but you wouldn't dare laugh at Dick Butkus' name in front of Dick Butkus. He was (and still is) toughness personified. He was the guy in the middle of the Chicago Bears defense that no one wanted to cross paths with from 1965 to 1973. He was the "Monster" on Chicago's "Monsters of the Midway" teams of the 1960s.

In the days of frightful middle linebackers like Ray Nitschke, Jack Lambert, and Chuck Bednarik, it was Butkus who struck the most fear in the hearts of his opponents. He played the game with a chip on his shoulder, and he let his opponents know about it as often as he could.

The muddy uniform, the bar down the middle of the facemask, the big bushy mustache, the constant snarl—Butkus was simply the quintessential football guy of the time.

In his nine seasons roaming the gridiron, he was named to eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams while also taking home back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards in 1969 and 1970. The Hall of Famer is also one of a very small number of players to be selected to two All-Decades teams.

3 Jack Tatum, Safety (1971-1980)

Oakland Raiders, Houston Oilers

Jack Tatum was as feared a player as there ever was. Not only was he himself a frightening sight, but John Madden's Oakland Raiders of the day were a team that was known to play as physical as the rules would allow... and then some.

The Silver and Black of the Raiders were respected across the league, but no Raider was more feared than number 32, the man who was dubbed "The Assassin".

He was a three-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion, showing that he was a lot more than just the "Assassin" persona the media placed on him. It's not like he didn't earn the nickname though. He was knocking guys out with seismic headshots and forearm shivers on a regular basis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jack Tatum was the Raiders' player who laid the hit on Steelers running back Frenchy Fuqua on a last-gasp throw in the 1972 playoffs, resulting in the ball popping up in the air and right into the waiting arms of Franco Harris, who took it to the house to complete the "Immaculate Reception".

His legacy is largely defined by three moments: the earth-shattering tackle that separated receiver Minnesota Vikings receiver Sammy White from his helmet, which is probably the biggest hit in Super Bowl history, his explosion with Earl Campbell at the goal line, and his 1979 hit on Derek Stingley, which left the wideout paralyzed and many across the league shaking their heads.

Despite that, Tatum remained staunch in his tough guy image to the last, saying that he's sorry that Stingley got hurt, but that he'll never apologize for the intimidating way that he played football.

4 Brian Dawkins, Safety (1996-2011)

Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos

(Photo by Drew Hallowell/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images)

Brian Dawkins comes in at No. 4 on our list of the hardest hitters in NFL history, but if we're talking passion for the game of football, no one is coming close. Dawkins was a problem for opposing offenses for a decade and a half, flying around the defensive backfield making plays and decapitating opponents.

The Hall of Famer had 37 interceptions during his career, but it's all the souls he snatched on the gridiron that earned him the name "Weapon X".

On one particular play against the Packers while Dawkins played with the Eagles, he actually called his shot, channeling his inner Babe Ruth. Linebacker and teammate Takeo Spikes had a unique perspective on the situation:

He was like "Spikes, I'm gonna take his soul." And I was like "... what?" "I'm gonna take his soul, I wanna see how bad he wants to play." Next play, they run the route behind me.. Brian Dawkins.. BOOM! I said "Oh my goodness!" He gets up over him, and just says, "Hallelujah! Thank you Jesus!"

Dawkins was known for his unpredictable antics on and off the field, regularly speaking in tongues during his pre-game warmups and having full-on conversations with the football. He was an absolute menace on the football field and was feared by all receivers who came through his zone of influence.

He was also a nine-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, and a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team.

5 James Harrison, Edge Rusher (2002-2017)

Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots

(Photo by Tom Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

James Harrison had a long and winding road to relevance in the NFL, but once he finally got his chance, he did not waste it. He didn't become a regular starter until he was 29, but he was still able to rack up four All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl ring, and the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year award in his short time among the elite.

Harrison was known for his patented strip-sack technique, resulting in a whopping 25 forced fumbles during his prime from 2007-2010, but he tormented a lot more than just quarterbacks. For a five-year period, there was no more frightening sight for an NFL player than "Deebo"—who was also arguably the strongest guy in the league—barreling down on you.

Most Forced Fumbles in 4-Year Span Player Years Forced Fumbles James Harrison 2007-2010 25 Charles Tillman 2009-2012 23 Dwight Freeney 2002-2005 23 Robert Mathis 2004-2007 22 T.J. Watt 2018-2021 21

He was an old-school, rough 'em up kind of guy, and his style of play really stood out as the league began taking steps to legislate big hits out of the game.

A litany of bone-crunching hits on Cleveland Browns players Colt McCoy, Mohamed Massaquoi, and Josh Cribbs in 2010 led to Harrison getting featured on a Sports Illustrated cover focusing on the concussion issue, which contributed to the more stringent rules on big hits we have today.

6 Ronnie Lott, Safety (1981-1994)

San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Raiders, New York Jets

Playing against Ronnie Lott was tough, because if you threw in his direction, one of two things was going to happen: either he was going to intercept the pass, or he was going to destroy whoever was trying to catch the ball.

One of the best safeties the NFL has ever seen, Ronnie Lott was a key cog in the San Francisco 49ers dynasty of the 1980s, earning 10 Pro Bowls and eight All-Pros over his 14-year career.

Most Super Bowl Wins By A Safety Player Super Bowl Rings HOF? Ronnie Lott (SF) 4 Yes Donnie Shell (PIT) 4 Yes Mike Wagner (PIT) 4 No Darren Woodson (DAL) 3 No Devin McCourty (NE) 3 No Troy Polamalu (PIT) 2 Yes Steve Atwater (DEN) 2 Yes Cliff Harris (DAL) 2 Yes Dick Anderson (MIA) 2 No Rodney Harrison (NE) 2 No Malcolm Jenkins (NO/PHI) 2 No Dwight Hicks (SF) 2 No Dave Duerson (CHI/NYG) 2 No Glen Edwards (PIT) 2 No Carlton Williamson (SF) 2 No Thomas Everett (DAL) 2 No

The Hall of Famer was definitely a ball hawk, snagging 63 interceptions over his career, good for eighth on the all-time list, but he was just as well-known for his toughness.

Lott was so tough, in fact, that when his pinky finger was crushed during a game in the 1985 season, he chose to have part of it amputated rather than undergo surgery that would have forced him to miss games. Now that is a scary dude.

7 Steve Atwater, Safety (1989-1999)

Denver Broncos, New York Jets

If you're a connoisseur of the big hit, you'll know who Steve Atwater is. The man they called the "Smiling Assassin" earned his nickname and then some during his run as one of the best safeties in football in the 1990s. Atwater was an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the 1990s All-Decade team.

Atwater, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020, liked nothing more than laying the wood on opposing players. He authored dozens of big hits during his decade of dominance, but none shook the NFL world quite like the one he laid on Christian Okoye on a crisp Monday night at Mile High in 1990.

The 260-pound Okoye, who was dubbed "the Nigerian Nightmare", had taken the league by storm the previous year, earning First-team All-Pro honors as he bulldozed defenders to the tune of 1,480 yards and 12 TDs.

However, after Atwater met him in the hole, put him on his rear end, then stood over and taunted him, the running back was never the same, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry thereafter and exiting the league just two years later.

It seemed that for the first time, the massive Okoye went backwards, and it was all courtesy of the Smiling Assassin.

8 Sean Taylor, Safety (2004-2007)

Washington Commanders

Another modern-day player makes the list here at No. 8, and despite his tragically short NFL tenure, we think he more than deserves it. His love and passion for the game was clearest when he was taking an opposing player's head off.

Sean Taylor Safety Ranks 2004-2007 Category Taylor Rank Solo Tackles 243 11th INTs 12 T-5th Passes Defended 43 3rd Forced Fumbles 8 T-3rd

Sean Taylor was only able to play 3+ years in the league before he was murdered in a home invasion in 2007, but he racked up a full highlight reel of big hits and two Pro Bowls in that short span.

Most guys that play in the Pro Bowl just go to have fun and kick back—but not Sean Taylor.

In the 2006 Pro Bowl, the AFC called a fake punt, and Taylor came around, met the punter on the sideline, and absolutely obliterated him. The punter was so dazed that he stumbled over to hug and congratulate the guy that knocked his block off, which was surely the first and last time that has ever happened on a football field.

9 John Lynch, Safety (1993-2007)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos

John Lynch was not as athletically gifted as a lot of other guys in the NFL, but boy, did he make up for that with his ferocity and toughness. Lynch was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro, and he was also a big part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl championship team in 2002.

If you want to know how tough this guy was when he stepped on the football field, consider that he played against his own childhood best friend and current brother-in-law in an NFL game and still hit him so hard that he knocked the guy out cold.

Since his retirement, Lynch has cooled off considerably, taking his talents from the gridiron to the front office, where he has had immense success turning around the 49ers since he came on as their general manager in 2017.

He compiled arguably the most impressive collection of talent in the league, which has led to a pair of Super Bowl appearances, as well as the additon of the title of "President of Football Operations" to his door in 2023.

10 Ryan Clark, Safety (2002-2014)

New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers

This is probably someone a lot of people were not expecting to make this list, but there's no question that Ryan Clark's hard-hitting credentials are valid. Just take a look at how he folded Wes Welker on this play in 2008.

The hit was so crisp that Welker's feet came up and smacked Clark in the head. And it's worth mentioning that he led with his shoulder on the play, though it was clearly a late hit. That's what we refer to in the NFL as "de-cleating" a guy.

And we can't forget the explosion he laid on Willis McGahee that same year in the AFC Championship, a smack so seismic it left Clark out cold for several minutes and McGahee in an area hospital for the night, though both were fine by the next day.

Unlike a lot of other guys on this list who played in earlier eras of the NFL, Clark was flagged for a lot of his most memorable hits, including the one on Welker, but that doesn't take anything away from the fact that they were so jaw-dropping they had many clutching for their pearls and doing the sign of the cross like his teammate Troy Polamalu did after the Welker hit.

Clark has transitioned well in his post-football life, becoming one of the most sought-after football TV pundits—and winning a Sports Emmy in 2023—while also producing and hosting one of the most popular NFL podcasts on the web (The Pivot Podcast) with fellow NFL alumni Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

