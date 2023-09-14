Highlights Punishing runners have been a fixture in every era of the NFL, from the pre-Super Bowl days, to the pass-happy modern-day game.

While all of these runners were tough, pounding backs, they were also great all-around players, which is why this list is populated with so many future and current Hall of Famers.

All of these guys took pleasure in bulldozing opponents, and a few are still remembered to this day thanks to one particularly seismic run.

There are many ways to score in the NFL, but none are both as satisfying to the fans and as electrifying to the sideline as a hard-nosed, physical, brutish run. It's a display not only of the will, strength, and determination of a player, but the controlled chaos and violence that football fans crave.

There have been many powerful backs to rumble on the NFL's gridiron over the years, though with the game's shift to a more passing-centric model over the last couple of decades, these kinds of mudders are fewer and far between these days, which is why only two players on our top 10 list have played a snap in the last 20 seasons.

So, let's take a walk down memory lane and reminisce on some of the toughest, meanest, and most frustrating (from a defender's point of view) running backs ever to carry an NFL football.

1 Jim Brown, Cleveland Browns (1957-1965)

The Browns icon is viewed as arguably the greatest player in NFL history

Jim Brown is arguably the best running back in NFL history. With a mix of speed, power, and finesse, Brown’s ability to make defenders miss in every way separates him from the pack. Brown finished top four in MVP voting in all but ONE of his nine seasons in the league, winning the award thrice, and is widely regarded as the toughest back to bring down that ever touched an NFL field.

Brown's rough and tumble style clearly took a toll on the back, which is why he began considering retirement as young as 24 and ended up playing just nine years, despite leading the league in rushing for the third straight season in his final year in 1965, when he was still just 29 years old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jim Brown was guaranteed entertainment every time he suited up. He is the only player ever to average over 100 yards a game for his career (104.3). Among the 297 players to score 50+ TDs in their career, Brown is also the only player to average more than one TD a game (126 TDs in 118 games). 1.07, to be exact.

While Brown was aware of the physical toll on his body, he didn't shy away from it one iota while he was in the league. Whether it was putting his head or shoulders down or stiffing arming a man into oblivion, he relished putting defenders on their behinds.

In fact, he embraced it and even imparted the importance of physically dominating an opponent physically to affect them mentally, as Hall of Famer John Mackey said:

He told me, "Make sure when anyone tackles you he remembers how much it hurts." He lived by that philosophy and I always followed that advice.

Leveling defenders on his way to over 12,000 rushing yards and 126 touchdowns (rushing and receiving) in just 118 games, it’s hard to argue that the late, great Jim Brown is not the most punishing back in league history. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971, 20 years before the next back on our list.

2 Earl Campbell, Houston Oilers (1978-1985)

Perhaps no other running back struck more fear in the hearts of defenders

When it comes to powerful and punishing running backs, the first one that comes to mind for many born before the internet age is Earl Campbell. Who can forget the sheer aggression and disregard for his own safety when he lowered his head and nearly caved in a linebackers breastplate before running on, his shredded jersey floating in his wake.

He's the original "man who runs on a pair of tree trunks", and he used his 36-inch thighs like "weapons" according to the man himself. In fact, Campbell recounts how he was the only person for whom football equipment company Riddell ever made special custom thigh pads.

Campbell was born and raised in Tyler, Texas, which is where his nickname, "The Tyler Rose", stems from. Growing up, he modeled his game after Hall of Fame linebacker and arguably the hardest hitter ever on the other side of the ball, Dick Butkus. You don't have to watch much tape to see the similarities.

"The Tyler Rose" went to college at UT Austin, where he was a Heisman Trophy winner and unanimous All-American in his senior year in 1977. Campbell would continue doing his rumbling in his home state of Texas as a pro after going No. 1 overall in 1978 to the Houston Oilers.

Campbell Ranks Thru First 3 Seasons Of Career Category Campbell Rank Rushes 1,043 2nd Yards 5,081 2nd TDs 45 1st Yards/Carry 4.9 T-5th 100-Yard Games 28 1st

The 5'11", 232-pound bulldozer didn't skip a beat, winning Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year in his first year in 1978 before winning OPOY again in 1979 to go with his NFL MVP award. In 1980, he led the league in rushing for the third straight year, going bananas on defenders for a career-high 1,934 yards on his way to earning his third straight First-Team All-Pro nod and OPOY award.

Those first 46 games of Earl Campbell's career were, perhaps, the greatest opening act of any NFL career short of Eric Dickerson. Heck, he only played two seasons in the 1970s, and he still made the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team.

After another 1,300-yard Pro Bowl season in 1981, injuries would greatly curtail his career, as he managed to play 12+ games in just two of his final five seasons and reached the 1,000-yard mark only once more, in 1983. Campbell was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.

3 Walter Payton, Chicago Bears (1975-1987)

His nickname might not suggest it, but Payton was as hard-nosed as anyone

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

You probably wouldn't expect to find a guy with the nickname, "Sweetness", on a list of the meanest and toughest backs in league history, but that dichotomy of Walter Payton is what made him so special. That combination of grace and raw power is what made him such a pleasure to watch, and why, at the time of his retirement in 1987, he held a plethora of NFL records, some of which still stand today (marked by a *):

Most Rushing Yards, Career: 16,726

Most Rushing Attempts, Career: 3,838

Most Rushing TDs, Career: 110

Most Rushing Yards, Game: 277

All-Purpose Yards, Career: 21,264

Most Receptions by a RB, Career: 492

Most TD Passes By A Non-QB: 8*

Most Games With 100+ Scrimmage Yards: 108*

Consecutive Regular Season Starts by a RB: 170*

At times, Payton was poetry in motion when he was running the ball, but at others, it was more like a heavy metal mosh pit. While Payton was speedy and elusive enough to run around or dodge defenders, he regularly chose the path of most resistance, which is why he was so entertaining as the engine of those tough "Da Bears" teams of the mid-1980s.

Richard Dent. Mike Singletary. Mike Ditka. Wilbur Marshall. Otis Wilson. The names themselves on those Chicago Bears squads simply oozed toughness, and just like the rest of them, Payton was hard as nails—except, maybe, when they were performing their signature "Super Bowl Shuffle" video, which was released two months before they won Super Bowl 20.

Payton made a point of never running out of bounds if he could instead inflict some pain onto a defender, and lived and played by the motto "Never Die Easy", which was also the title of his 1999 autobiography. He even repopularized the stiff arm, which had gone out of fashion early in the 1970s.

He retired as the all-time leader in rushes, rushing yards, rushing TDs, receptions by a running back, and all-purpose yards. He could truly do it all, and he could do it all in any way you want: with beauty, or, his personal preference, with brawn.

An eight-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, 1977 MVP/OPOY/Man of the Year, Payton is a member of the 1970s All-Decade Team, the 1980s All-Decade Team, the 75th Anniversary Team, and the 100th Anniversary Team. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993, and the NFL's Man of the Year award was renamed in his honor following his death from liver disease in 1999 at just 46 years old.

4 Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks (2007-2019)

Lynch earned his nickname because of the greatest single run in NFL history

Partially because of the social media age he played in, but largely because of his bruising nature, no player on this list features as many “oh my god that defender has to retire” highlights as Marshawn Lynch.

Arguably the most entertaining running back ever both on and off the field, it's hard to believe Lynch could be so violent and angry in his running style when he comes off as such a jovial jokester when he doesn't have the ball in his hands.

Of course, nothing was the same for Lynch after his signature "Beast Quake" run during a 2010 Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints. While Lynch's Seattle Seahawks were at home, they were just 7-9 on the year, while the Saints had gone 11-5, and came into the game as road favorites.

The man they call Beast Mode took the field with about four minutes remaining and the Seahawks clinging for dear life to a four-point lead. On second and 10, he took the ball, ran through the hole, and before he'd gone 10 yards, had shrugged off four different defenders.

Lynch RB Ranks During 1st Stint With Seattle (2010-2015) Category Lynch Rank Rushes 1,494 3rd Rushing Yards 6,511 3rd Rushing TDs 57 T-1st 1st Downs 342 3rd 100+ Yard Games 25 4th

As he got to midfield, a safety attempted to drag him down to no avail before Lynch stiff armed Tracy Porter into the shadow realm as he hit the open field. After evading two more tacklers, Lynch jumped into the end zone in a, let's say, cathartic, way.

The crazy thing is, there are actually many and more runs of similar levels of insanity authored by Lynch, who has surely embarrassed as many defenders as anyone in NFL history. In 2014, he had another epic run, this one deemed "Beast Quake 2.0", as he rumbled for 79 yards in one of the most improbable TD runs ever.

The man caused not one, but two seismic events during his career. How could he not be on this list? Bring on the Skittles and Hennessy!

5 Eric Dickerson, Los Angeles Rams (1983-1993)

At 6'3" and 220 pounds, Dickerson had no choice but to be a bruising back

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Though once quoted as saying “I don’t give players a chance to hit me,” Eric Dickerson absolutely took pride in leveling his share of oncoming tacklers.

Even if he wanted to use only his otherworldly speed to keep defenders from even touching him, his massive 6'3" frame meant he kind of had to deck a man from time to time. It's the big man's code.

Whether for the Colts, Falcons, Raiders, or, most especially, the Rams, if Dickerson wasn't breezing by the competition, he was mowing down defenders left and right.

If Earl Campbell burst onto the scene when he entered the league, Dickerson dropped an atom bomb on it. He set NFL records for rushing yards for a rookie in 1983, with 1,808, then followed that up with an NFL record 2,105 yards the very next year, falling short of MVP honors due to Dan Marino's remarkable 5,000-yard passing performance that same season.

Dickerson began his career with seven straight 1,200-yard seasons, and reached 10,000 yards on the ground in just 91 games, which is another NFL record. Unfortunately, he was beset by injuries over the final four years of his 11-year career, a span during which he rushed for just 2,033 yards combined.

Dickerson’s remarkable Hall of Fame tenure in the NFL featured six Pro Bowl appearances, five first-team All Pro selections, and three second-place MVP finishes.

6 Larry Csonka, Miami Dolphins (1968-1979)

Csonka simply looked like a guy you didn't want to mess with

One of the prototypes of the massive power back, Larry Csonka was a frightful sight and a mean looking you know what, I don't care who you ask. Imagine his 6'3", 237-pound frame bearing down on you with his big bushy mustache framing a snarl beneath his patented facemask with the loop between the eyes.

You were more likely to see Csonka trudging around dragging defenders around then you were to see the Miami Dolphins running back on his back side.

He doubled down on his best bulldozer impression in the biggest games, with Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jeff Siemon speaking exasperatedly about the running back following his 33-carry, 145-yard, two-TD performance in Super Bowl 8, which earned Csonka Super Bowl MVP honors (from Mickey Herskowitz's book):

It's not the collision that gets you. It's what happens after you tackle him. His legs are just so strong he keeps moving. He carries you. He's a movable weight.

Legend has it that Csonka broke his nose more than 10 times during his football career, often remaining in the game after doing so, leading his snout to be permanently deformed. In 1970, he got an unnecessary roughness penalty while carrying the ball—a rarity, to say the least—after basically punching a would-be tackler in the helmet.

As Miami's offensive line coach at the time, Monte Clark, once said: "When Csonka goes on safari, the lions roll up their windows."

Csonka dominated the NFL landscape from 1970-1974, winning two Super Bowls, a Super Bowl MVP, three All-Pros, and five Pro Bowls while rushing for the second-most yards and the most TDs over that span. Csonka continues to lead the yearly celebration of the perfect 1972 Dolphins following the first loss of the final undefeated NFL team each season.

7 John Riggins, Washington Commanders (1971-1985)

Washington back made his name as a power back on the biggest NFL stage

John ‘Diesel’ Riggins is one of the few players in NFL history (certainly at the running back position), that actually got better as he aged. He's like the fine wine of running backs.

He put up career-bests in attempts (375), yards (1,347), and touchdowns (then-NFL record 24) in his age-34(!) season in 1983. The Super Bowl 17 MVP was of the belief that there was no need to avoid defenders when you could simply run right through them.

His 43-yard touchdown rumble on a 4th-and-1 in that Super Bowl in 1982 has become one of the most iconic and heavily-used NFL Films clips as well, as it shows Riggins' toughness and determination even as a technically "over-the-hill" player, punishing and then discarding a hapless safety before rolling all the way to pay dirt.

Riggins, who was also known as "Riggo", was as colorful a character off the football field as he was a terrorizing force on it. At different points in his career, he wore his hair slicked back, in an afro, and in a gnarly mohawk.

Head coach Joe Gibbs once told a story of how he got Riggins to end a year-long contract dispute that kept the back out for the entire 1980 season. When he went to visit him in 1981 to make peace, Gibbs said Riggins met him at 10AM with camouflage still on from his hunt that morning, and a beer in hand.

During the conversation, Riggins said "You need to get me back there, I will make you famous". And, considering he would rush for a then-Super Bowl record 166 yards to win Super Bowl MVP just a year later, he wasn't wrong. When Riggins did report for 1981 training camp, he said "I'm bored, I'm broke, and I'm back."

He went on to lead the league in rushing TDs in both 1983 and 1984, stamping himself as a Hall of Famer despite earning just one Pro Bowl and one All-Pro in his career.

8 Jerome Bettis, Pittsburgh Steelers (1992-2005)

The man they called the Bus was plowing over All-Pro LBs until his final season

Though he started his illustrious career with the Rams (in Los Angeles, then St. Louis), it is his reign of terror with the Pittsburgh Steelers that NFL fans envision when talking about ‘The Bus’.

Bettis’ ability to plow through defenders of all sizes made him a favorite not only among Steelers fans, but across the entirety of the NFL. There were no snow days with this Bus doing pickups, as Bettis regularly slapped on the snow tires to dominate in crucial late-season games in frigid November and December.

Bettis 1990s Ranks Category Bettis Rank Rushes 2,106 5th Rushing Yards 8,364 5th TDs 41 13th 1st Downs 377 T-3rd

Though he was pretty spry in his early days, Bettis wasn't running past anyone for most of his career, which is why he relied on his ability to grind out tough yards between the tackles, regularly taking defenders for rides to the first down marker or simply flattening them on his way to the end zone.

Later on in his career, he developed a real nose for the end zone, scoring 38 of his 91 career touchdowns in his final four seasons. His power remained until the very end as well, as his signature play came in his final year at age 33, when he did his best snowplow impression in truck-sticking Brian Urlacher, arguably the greatest middle linebacker of his generation, right into the end zone during the final 100-yard game of his career.

The 1993 Rookie of the Year finished with 1,000+ rushing yards in eight of his first nine seasons, and capped off his Hall of Fame run with a Super Bowl win in his hometown of Detroit in his final year in 2005. He retired as the fifth-leading rusher all-time, and was enshrined in Canton in 2015.

9 Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings (2007-2021)

All Day could do it all, but he particularly loved using his truck stick

Adrian Peterson, nicknamed "All Day" by his pops because of his boundless energy as a child, had the ability to demoralize teams with his quick feet and superior vision, but his nearly-unmatched strength is what set him aside from almost every other modern day back.

Just nine months after tearing his ACL in late 2011, he began the 2012 MVP run with the Vikings that is still talked about today. That year, AD finished just eight yards shy of tying Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing yards record, with 2,097.

Peterson was seemingly chiseled out of marble, as his 6'1", 220 pound frame looked like it didn't have an ounce of fat on it. He was all muscle, which meant he was all power. While he was surprisingly speedy for his stature, it was always his ability to shrug off, embarrass, or physically dominate defenders of all shapes and sizes that endeared him to Minnesota and made him a permanent fixture on highlight shows for the better part of a decade.

He didn't wait long to show off all the tools in his shed, as he broke the single-game rushing record as a rookie when he unloaded on the Chargers for 296 yards. He ran away from a lot of defenders that day, but he humbled even more with his strength and power.

The two most visceral, raw representations of his power both came against AFC North foes. In 2009's season opener, in the midst of a 180-yard day, Peterson was running down the sideline with a safety coming across to knock him out of bounds.

Instead of stepping out or trying to cut back and juke the defender, he simply grabbed him and used the CB's own momentum to send him flying into his own bench, before Peterson continued on his merry way to the end zone for a 64-yard TD.

The other came against the Steelers later in Peterson's career, when he caught a short pass over the middle, turned around, and completely annihilated Pittsburgh cornerback William Gay with the filthiest, most pure example of a truck stick you'll ever see.

Peterson is an NFL MVP, Rookie of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, seven-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time rushing yards leader, three-time rushing TDs leader, and NFL 2010s All-Decade team member who will end up in Canton one day soon.

10 Bo Jackson, Oakland Raiders (1987-1990)

4 seasons was all Bo needed to make a lasting impression on the NFL

For an entire generation after Bo Jackson retired, he was known as “that Tecmo Bowl cheat code.” Though injuries shortened his career to only four seasons (and 38 games) for the Raiders, Bo’s impact on the game was immeasurable.

He could very well have been both the fastest and strongest player on the field for many NFL contests in which he participated, something no one else could even try to claim in the history of the game.

Jackson's speed is legendary, as he supposedly ran a 4.12 40-yard dash at an Auburn Pro Day, with the running back even claiming some coaches hand-timed him at 3.9 or 4.0. However, his power and strength on the gridiron are remembered almost as fondly.

Perhaps the most articulate display of the dichotomy of Bo was a 1987 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to the game, Seahawks linebacker Brian Bosworth had insulted the rookie Jackson out in the media and claimed he'd bottle up the Raiders' juggernaut.

Jackson responded by bulldozing Bosworth into the end zone for one of his three touchdowns on the day, another of which was a 91-yard scamper that showcased his blazing speed. He would go for 221 total rushing yards on the night, setting a new franchise record. Bo Knows, you don't talk smack to Bo.

Jackson will forever be remembered as a freak athlete who was as hard to tackle as anyone in league history thanks to an unprecedented combination of size, strength, and speed. He was a pretty darn good baseball player too.

Honorable mentions go to "King" Derrick Henry, Eddie George, and Christian "The Nigerian Nightmare" Okoye.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.