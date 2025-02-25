Summary Leeds United have long been associated with the term "dirty" and as such, have had several players considered as hard men.

Over the years, there have been a number of tough players to turn out for Leeds, spanning numerous eras of the club's history.

At the time of writing, no entrant on the list still plays for the West Yorkshire club.

Leeds United are one of English football’s most storied clubs, with a history that now spans over 100 years. They have tasted the highest highs and the lowest lows, ranging from titles in the English First Division and Champions League qualification in the Premier League, to facing relegation to League One, the third tier of football in the country.

Since the days of the legendary Don Revie, “dirty” has been a word frequently associated with Leeds for the harsh, yet effective, brand of football that they played. Regardless of subsequent managers, the idea has never really left Leeds, with the club having garnered infamy in their past that they are yet to overcome.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a team with such a reputation have had a number of hardmen play for them over the years. Of all potential candidates, however, which 10 Leeds players in history have been the hardest?

Ranking Factors

Lists are subjective. It is more than feasible for two lists on the same topic to have different entrants depending on the opinions of the writer. With that considered, this list has been ranked according to the following criteria:

Reputation - How well-remembered is each entrant for being hardmen on the pitch?

How well-remembered is each entrant for being hardmen on the pitch? Opinion - Be it from fans or fellow players, what is the general consensus of the entrant?

10 Hardest Players in Leeds United History Rank Name Years at Leeds 1. Norman Hunter 1962-1976 2. Billy Bremner 1960-1976 3. Vinnie Jones 1989-1990 4. Gaetano Berardi 2014-2021 5. Patrick Kisnorbo 2009-2013 6. David Batty 1987-1993, 1998-2004 7. Jack Charlton 1952-1973 8. Joe Jordan 1970-1978 9. Johnny Giles 1962-1975 10. Gordon McQueen 1972-1978

10 Gordon McQueen

1972-1978

After two years with St Mirren in his native Scotland, defender Gordon McQueen moved to Leeds in 1972, where he would spend the next six years of his career. A Scottish international between 1974 and 1981, McQueen was signed as a replacement for the ageing Jack Charlton, who retired the following year.

Standing at just under six-and-a-half feet tall, McQueen cut an imposing figure on the pitch. The Scot was terrific in the air and played a stubborn, tough-tackling brand of football and he excelled alongside Norman Hunter, a fellow hard player, in the centre of the Leeds defence before his departure in 1978.

9 Johnny Giles

1963-1975

In 1957, Johnny Giles began his senior footballing career with Manchester United and the would-be Republic of Ireland star spent six years at Old Trafford. Sir Matt Busby would eventually freeze Giles out of the starting 11, leading to annoyance on Giles’ part before he asked for a transfer away from the club, joining Leeds United in 1963.

Giles would spend the next 12 years in West Yorkshire, evolving into one of the country’s best midfielders of his generation. Giles was a crucial cog in Don Revie’s system, helping Leeds earn promotion to the First Division in his maiden season with the club and building from there.

A creative midfielder, Giles was small in stature, just as his midfield partner Bremner was. As such, Giles felt he had to become a tougher player, otherwise he would be on the receiving end of tough tackles throughout his career. This mentality led to Giles being considered one of Leeds’ hardest-ever players, with the Irishman never scared to get stuck in on the pitch.

8 Joe Jordan

1970-1978

To many modern fans, Joe Jordan is best remembered for his time as assistant manager at Tottenham Hotspur. Working under Harry Redknapp, he was in the dugout for Spurs’ clash with AC Milan in the last 16 of the 2010/11 Champions League and Jordan famously came to blows with Milan captain Gennaro Gattuso.

As a player, Jordan spent two years playing for Greenock Morton before moving to Leeds United in 1970. He would spend eight years with the Whites and never played for a club for a longer period of time. A striker, Jordan was known as “Jaws” after a training match goalmouth scramble led to him losing his two front teeth.

While playing, Jordan would not wear his dentures for safety reasons, allowing him to cut an imposing figure on the pitch that only bolstered his hardman character. Graeme Souness – one of football's original hardmen – even listed him among his toughest opponents.

7 Jack Charlton

1952-1973

No player can boast more appearances for Leeds United than the 773 made by Jack Charlton in his two-decade-plus career, which he spent entirely with the Whites. A club legend, Charlton was an ever-present part of Revie’s side that took Leeds to the very top as his brother, Sir Bobby, made waves with Manchester United.

Though Charlton himself said he was “uncomfortable” with Leeds’ style of play under Revie at times, it can not be said that the defender did not play his part. Charlton was a tough tackler, displaying aspects of aggression commonly found in many of his teammates under Revie’s management.

6 David Batty

1987-1993, 1998-2004

A local lad, David Batty spent the bulk of his career with Leeds United across two separate stints, debuting for the club in 1987 and helping the club earn promotion from the Second Division in 1990 and two years later, was part of the team that won the final First Division before the introduction of the Premier League.

Batty operated in a midfield alongside the likes of Gary Speed, Gary McAllister and Gordon Strachan. Amongst the four, Batty was known for his tough-tackling, aggressive brand of football, but almost underrated was his ability to pick out a pass in the midst of other parts of his game.

In 1993, Batty left Leeds for Blackburn Rovers, spending three seasons there before a two-year stay at Newcastle United. In 1998, Batty returned to Elland Road, where he would play until his retirement in 2004. His quality and experience were key factors in Leeds achieving Champions League qualification under David O’Leary and Batty never lost the edge he had as a player.

5 Patrick Kisnorbo

2009-2013

Having now entered the world of management, Australian international Patrick Kisnorbo moved to Leeds United in 2009 after a four-year stint with Leicester City, where he became a fan favourite. Leeds, who were in League One at the time, acquired Kisnorbo initially on a two-year deal, endearing himself to the United faithful immediately.

On his debut, Kisnorbo suffered a head injury which required numerous stitches, but the defender saw out the match, a 2-1 win against Exeter City. It was an action that immediately earned the love of Leeds fans and Kisnorbo would wear a protective headband in place of receiving surgery so that he could continue playing.

Kisnorbo would keep the headband for around two of the eventual four years he spent at Leeds, owing to superstition. By the time of his departure in 2013, the central defender had established himself as a cult hero at Elland Road, one of the toughest players the club have ever had in the modern era.

4 Gaetano Berardi

2014-2021

A cult hero and the most red-carded player in Leeds United’s history. Though one dismissal was rescinded, no other player has come close to rivalling the remaining seven red cards that Gaetano Berardi received across his seven-year stint at Elland Road, having joined the club in 2014 from Sampdoria.

Berardi made his debut against Accrington Stanley in the League Cup and started as he meant to go on, being sent off for a half-tackle and half-drop-kick on an opposing player. Particularly under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, Berardi found consistency in his game, but never lost the aggression that made him so beloved.

Another standout example of Berardi’s hard nature as a player came against Rotherham United. With his actions came another red card, but in response to being left with a bloodied nose by Leon Best, the Swiss shoved Best to the ground before both were dismissed.

3 Vinnie Jones

1989-1990

Now firmly a star on television, Vinnie Jones enjoyed a 15-year career in football before his 1999 retirement and shift in focus to acting and presenting. A midfielder, Jones began his career with Wealdstone, leaving them in 1986 to join Wimbledon with whom he would become known to the nation.

Jones was part of the Crazy Gang, a group of Wimbledon players that were infamous for their aggression and physicality on the pitch. After a famous FA Cup win in 1988, Jones would depart the following year to join Leeds, where he retained his tough-tackling brand of football.

The Welsh international would spend just a season at Elland Road, swiftly falling behind youngsters Gary Speed and David Batty in the pecking order. Despite that, Jones is still remembered as one of the toughest players to have ever plied his trade in West Yorkshire.