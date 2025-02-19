Summary Kenny Dalglish, standing at 5'8, was considered one of Liverpool's toughest players by his teammate, Graeme Souness.

Steven Gerrard, known for his mental resilience, led Liverpool to memorable victories and holds the record for red cards at the club.

Mark Lawrenson, elegant yet strong, formed a fearsome partnership with Alan Hansen, embodying Liverpool's tough spirit on the field.

From the four corners of Europe - where the Reds have hoisted six Champions League trophies - to the shores of the River Mersey, which have witnessed the raising of 19 league titles, Liverpool has long stood as the club the world watches with envy. The Kop remains draped in banners and flags, each a tribute to a glorious past. But perhaps the true legacy of their success lies in something deeper - an unshakeable spirit found in the hearts of the men who’ve donned the Liverbird, willing to live and die by its weight.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has set out to salute the 10 hardest footballers in Liverpool's storied history, paying tribute to the tough-as-nails warriors in some of the club’s most legendary dressing rooms - men who truly embodied what it means when Scousers say, "this means more." These are the players who, through grit and glory, turned the Liverbird upon their chest into a symbol of unbreakable resolve.

10 Kenny Dalglish

Career span: 1969-1970

Kenny Dalglish was, is, and always will be the most adored footballer to ever wear the Liverpool shirt, and you can still spot his face in the crowd every other Saturday. Standing at just five-foot-eight, the humble Glaswegian was always a quiet, unassuming hero, even in dressing rooms bursting at the seams with towering personalities. By all accounts, he wouldn’t typically be cast as the hard man.

But don’t just take our word for it - hear it from Graeme Souness, his teammate for over 350 matches. "I believe the really tough men are the guys who played up front, because they were playing with their back to a 6ft-plus burly centre half," he said.

"Kenny Dalglish was a very tough player. In fact, I think Dalglish was one of the hardest players I played with—strong and brave, people tried to kick him every time he went out there."

9 Steven Gerrard

Career span: 1998-2016

Steven Gerrard went toe-to-toe with some of the most feared midfielders of his era, such as Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira. As a result, the Scouser was swiftly forged in the fires of battle, rising from the club’s academy to become one of their most iconic captains. The complete midfielder was willing to take on anyone - or anything - that stood in his path, and his mental toughness was a driving force behind guiding Liverpool to the unforgettable 2005 Champions League triumph.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steven Gerrard's total of seven red cards - two each against Everton and Manchester United - is more than double any other Reds' player.

Add to that his tally of 61 yellow cards, more than the notorious Vinnie Jones, and it’s clear that Gerrard wasn’t afraid to get stuck in. In the 2006 FA Cup final, moments after being struck by cramps in his hamstring, he unleashed a thunderous strike from 30 yards out, blasting the ball past the West Ham goalkeeper to lead his side to another monumental victory. Gerrard was a man who would’ve given his all for the club, and it’s no wonder that the FA Cup final of that year is forever etched with his name.

8 Mark Lawrenson

Career span: 1974-1992

Mark Lawrenson, a fearsome tackler, was signed in 1981 for a British record transfer fee for a defender at the time. He was the Mitsubishi Evo parked alongside the Rolls-Royce that was Alan Hansen, and together, the pair formed a partnership that was a perfect match. A central defender who combined elegance with strength, Lawrenson was versatile enough to play nearly anywhere. Bob Paisley once devoted an entire interview to his trusted defender, saying: "He doesn't weigh much over 11 stones, but he's a tough and durable customer. You won't see him being barged or knocked off the ball by bigger, bulkier men. He is steely and hardy. But he times a tackle so precisely that very often there is little or no physical contact between him and the opponent in his sights."

7 Tommy Smith

Career span: 1962-1979

Bill Shankly once declared that: “Tommy Smith wasn’t born, he was quarried.” He also bemoaned the fact that his tempestuous charge “could start a fight in an empty room.” Nicknamed ‘the Anfield Iron’, the local defender was a crucial part of the Anfield club’s rise – it was often joked that Merseyside mothers used to have Smith’s picture on their mantelpiece to keep their children away from the fire.

Of course, Smith took some pride in his notoriety, and Bob Paisley later observed: “Tommy hated losing and was quite prepared to put himself through all manner of pain and suffering to avoid it." This fearless and sometimes brutal devotion to winning was part of the makeup of the archetypal Liverpool player of the 1960s. Born within a stone's throw of Anfield, he was the perfect fit for a captain who never took no for an answer.

6 Ron Yeats

Career span: 1957-1978

"Take a walk around my centre-half, gentlemen, he's a colossus!" said Shankly when unveiling new signing Yeats to the press. The Scot would become a Liverpool great, the first Reds captain to lift the FA Cup, and a man not to be trifled with on the pitch. Shankly later described Yeats's arrival, along with that of striker Ian St John also in the 1961 season as the "turning point" as Liverpool began their quest to compete with - and beat - the best in England and in Europe.

Fittingly, he is known to this day as the Reds' original 'Colossus' - before Virgil van Dijk was even a thought bubble. "I always knew if there was going to be a battle I would win the battle," said Yeats. His centre-back partner for much of his career? Tommy Smith. Good luck against those two.

5 Neil 'Razor' Ruddock

Career span: 1986-2003

For Neil Ruddock, toughness wasn’t just part of his game - it was about 99 percent of it. After working his way to Liverpool via Millwall, Southampton, and Tottenham Hotspur, "Razor" arrived at Anfield with a determination to leave his mark - both figuratively and literally. Having made just two appearances for the club, Ruddock took part in Ronnie Whelan’s testimonial match against Newcastle, and within just two minutes, he was already making headlines.

A clash with Peter Beardsley left the forward with a fractured cheekbone in three places before Ruddock went on to score the only goal of the game. In his autobiography, Beardsley later accused Ruddock of deliberately breaking his cheekbone to prove his toughness to the Liverpool faithful.

And Ruddock didn’t stop there. In Eric Cantona’s first game back after his infamous nine-month suspension for the kung-fu kick, Ruddock had the audacity to pull Cantona’s collar down four times. He would later go even further, breaking both of Andy Cole’s legs in a reserve game - cementing his reputation as one of the Premier League era's hardest footballers.

4 Steve McMahon

Career span: 1979-1998

Named by Vinnie Jones as his 'Only Real Rival' for the title of 'Hardest Man in Football', Steve McMahon brought a certain steel to the Liverpool team of the late-80s that claimed three league titles and two FA Cups with their free-flowing system. “I’d kick my own brother if necessary - it’s what being a professional footballer is all about,” McMahon once said.

Even when he was being taken out by Jones at Wembley, he managed to give some back - elbowing the Wimbledon man in his cheek on the way down, leaving a scar that Jones still wears today. During a clash at Anfield later on, he would get full revenge, too, when his studs-up challenge left Jones' foot requiring eight stitches.

3 Graeme Souness

Career span: 1970-1971