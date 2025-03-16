Many players have graced the St. James' Park pitch over the years for Newcastle United, embroidering the iconic black and white stripes for the biggest club in the North East of England.

Newcastle's values are rooted in a deep pride of their heritage, a warmth towards others, and, above all, a relentless display of North East grit and determination whenever players represent the club.

We have selected ten players who standout above the rest who voiced that passion and were tough opposition at the best of times. These players gave away nothing on the pitch and were some of the meanest, toughest footballers to represent this Premier League club.

Ranking Factors

Reputation in the game - how well perceived was/is each player listed from the world of football in general?

Perception from fans - from fans in particular, how well perceived was/is each player listed by the Newcastle fanbase?

Perception from fellow players - how well perceived was/is each player listed from those who played alongside them?

Rank Player Years at Newcastle United 1. Duncan Ferguson 1998-2000 2. Joey Barton 2007-2011 3. David Batty 1996-1998 4. Scott Parker 2005-2007 5. Stuart Pearce 1997-1999 6. Billy Whitehurst 1985-1986 7. Brian Kicline 1992-1994 8. Aleksandr Mitrovic 2015-2018 9. Cheick Tiote 2010-2017 10. Alan Shearer 1996-2006

10 Alan Shearer

1996-2006

There is no better way to start this list than with the addition of Newcastle's hometown hero, Alan Shearer. A true icon for the Magpies, Shearer spent a decade at the club, becoming their all-time top-scorer and went on to become the Premier League's all-time top scorer.

His leadership and toughness were his standout qualities in every game he played. The former captain used to enjoy engaging in physical battles against the top defenders in the league at the time, and more often than not succeeded.

His relentless nature made life difficult for all players in the opposition, enabling him to sweep past defenders and convert from all areas on the pitch. Shearer bullied defenders in aerial duels, which made him a poignant threat from any delivery that came his way.

9 Cheick Tiote

2010-2017

Cheick Tiote established himself as one of the most physical players in Newcastle's midfield throughout his seven-year stint in the 2010s. His commitment and drive made him a threat to any player that stood in his way.

His disciplinary record was far from favourable when he adjusted to Tyneside, racking up 25 yellow cards from 50 league games in his first two seasons, as well as receiving a sending-off against fierce local rivals, Sunderland.

Not many players were as impressive at tackling as Tiote was, who was able to boss the midfield on many occasions. To this day, Newcastle fans will always perceive Tiote as a quality player and suggest that the £3.5 million transfer fee was money well spent when he joined from Twente in 2010.

8 Aleksandr Mitrovic

2015-2018

Our second striker on this list is Serbian-born star, Aleksandr Mitrovic. He arrived in the North East in the summer of 2015 for a reported £13 million with high ambitions for the club's upward trajectory.

He showed his feisty nature on his debut by receiving a yellow card just 22 seconds into the match against Southampton, fouling Matt Targett after coming on as a substitute. Less than three weeks later, he received his first red, fouling Francis Coquelin when playing in their home match against Arsenal.

It's safe to say his stint with the club didn't work out for both parties, as he went on to become a club legend at Fulham. Internationally speaking, he is ranked one of the greatest Serbian players of all time.

7 Brian Kicline

1992-1994

Despite playing in black and white for two years from 1992-1994, Brian Kilcline is widely considered as a Newcastle United legend. The then-incumbent boss, Kevin Keegan, obtained his services and was his first signing for the club.

Kilcline was presented with the captain's armband from day one, having previously guided Coventry City to their first FA Cup in 1987. His leadership was influential to say the least and was considered partially responsible for keeping away from relegation and possibly even bankruptcy.

Dubbed as "killler", Kilcline's towering presence made him a tough player to go up against. His 6ft 3-inch stature, combined with his mustache and long hair, made him a man you would never want to mess with. His height contributed to him having great ability in the air.

6 Billy Whitehurst

1985-1986

Billy Whitehurst's one-year tenure at Newcastle United left a lasting impression on the fan base. He racked up seven goals in 20 first-team appearances throughout the 1985/86 season in England's top division.

Whitehurst was a player that everyone feared due to his hard-man front, and after Jack Charlton signed him to the squad, his hard-as-nails reputation built a strong rapport with the Newcastle faithful. It was even rumoured that he had a side-hustle relating to bare-knuckle boxing as a way of earning extra money.

After Newcastle, he represented 19 different clubs for the next decade and every team he played for all came to the same consensus - he is one of the hardest men to ever play the game.

5 Stuart Pearce

1997-1999

In the latter stages of his career, Stuart Pearce ventured up north to play for the club, joining after a decade-plus-long stint with Nottingham Forest. Pearce was one of the toughest men in football at the time, earning the nickname of "pyscho".

To put into perspective, his former teammate at Forest, Roy Keane - who is widely regarded as one of the hardest players of all time - once portrayed Pearce as "a man amongst boys" at Forest.

Pearce's tackling and footballing IQ made him a dangerous threat in his natural defensive positions. He spent two seasons in Tyne and Wear, but didn't play any matches from December 1998 due to Ruud Gullit's decisions, despite being a seasoned veteran and England international. Pearce later claimed in his autobiography that he once kicked his Dutch manager in the air during a training session.

4 Scott Parker

2005-2007

At number four, Scott Parker is our selection, purely because of the fearless nature he displayed every time he walked out onto the pitch. Despite not fitting the stereotypical image of a hard man, his work ethic and sheer determination made the difference.

Parker played as a midfielder and spent two years with Newcastle. Every single time he played for the Magpies, he was a player who could be relied upon to cover every inch of the pitch and man-mark their opponents.

One of his standout moments was against Arsenal in 2005, when he clashed with goalkeeper Jens Lehmann, resulting in a tooth falling out. Despite the notable pain, he stayed on the pitch, biting down on cotton gauze, before the physio told the manager to take him off the field.

3 David Batty

1996-1998

David Batty was a ruthless character, but has an unwanted record attributed to his name. In the 1997/98 Premier League campaign, he accumulated three red cards, the most for the club in their long history.

Batty famously had a conflict with Manchester United player Nicky Butt, where he grabbed him by the throat in a resounding 5-0 win. He was a short defensive midfielder at 5ft 8in, but his exceptional technical abilities helped the team to raise the bar.

His stay at Newcastle was short-lived due to Gullit selling him on to Leeds United, but his notable hardness helped him maintain his spot in the league. His contribution to the club saw the club finish runners-up to Manchester United.

2 Joey Barton

2007-2011

This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning one of football's most hot-headed players, Joey Barton. Barton left an instant mark in his first Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland, having raised his foot in a challenge with Dickson Etuhu.

Barton's stint was marred by injuries and controversies, both on and off the pitch. He was given various suspensions due to assault and dangerous tackles. In 2009, he returned from a severe knee injury, only to receive a red card for a foul on then-Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

In addition, he was caught up in all the drama once again, punching Blackburn player Morten Gamst Pedersen in the chest in 2011, resulting in a multi-game ban and a financial charge by the FA.

1 Duncan Ferguson

1998-2000

At number one, we have chosen Duncan Ferguson, one of Gullit's decisions that worked out well for the club under his stewardship. The Scottish striker was a scary figure up top, standing tall at 6ft 4in.

Nicknamed "Big Dunc," Ferguson claimed the top spot for his sheer toughness and hardness throughout his whole career. During his time playing for Rangers, he was convicted of assault and spent three months behind bars in October 1995.

His looming presence, mixed with his mental toughness, made him a truly terrifying figure on the field. Ferguson only played one and a half seasons for the club before returning to Merseyside to finish his career at Everton.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-03-25.