Football nowadays is viewed as a relatively soft sport due to the nature of which players go down to ground and exaggerate on a game-to-game basis. However, the game has not always been that way.

Football has not always been as soft as it is viewed right now and before many people believed that the game had gone soft, some warrior-like players were hard as nails and would run through a brick wall for their team, such as Roy Keane, Graeme Souness and Gennaro Gattuso. These players would be a rarity if they were playing in today's game, and they all had a style where they weren't just aggressive, they also had an incredible amount of technical ability which made people appreciate their hard work and warrior-like spirit even more.

Today, we will be ranking the 11 hardest players in football history. Included are some greats of the game which you will absolutely know and recognise and there are also some surprise inclusions who you may have never heard of before but have more than interesting reputations within the game.

11 Terry Butcher

Career span: 1976-1993

The first man making an appearance on the list of the 11 hardest players in football history is England legend, Terry Butcher. The former defender, responsible for one of the most famous and iconic photos in English football history where he was pictured with a bandaged head and his white England shirt stained in red with his own blood, deserves a place on this list for that incident alone.

The hard-as-nails centre-half collided with a Swedish player in the 1990 World Cup qualifiers and despite suffering a nasty cut which required stitches after the game, he insisted on finishing the game. He went on to complete the full 90 minutes and still performed to a high level despite suffering an incredibly nasty head injury,

Terry Butcher's Documented Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 434 Yellow cards 10 Red cards 1

10 Eric Cantona

Career span: 1983-1997

Despite being extremely tough and an intimidating presence on the pitch, 'hot head' is the main phrase which comes to mind when discussing Manchester United and France legend, Eric Cantona. The Frenchman is one of the most technically gifted and skillful players in Premier League history, but he also had a unique physicality and strength about him which enabled him to very much put his weight about on the pitch.

Cantona was not considered a dirty player as such, but he was very well known for having moments of madness which turned physical, most famously his infamous incident where he kung fu kicked a Crystal Palace fan at Selhurst Park in 1995. Cantona stormed the crowd, kicking the Palace fan in the chest and unleashing a few punches. As a result of the incident, the charismatic forward was banned from football for eight months, charged £20,000 and had to complete over 100 hours of community service.

Eric Cantona's Documented Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 467 Yellow cards 42 Red cards 5

9 Stuart Pearce

Career span: 1978-2002

Another England legend who makes the list of hardest players in football history is the no-nonsense Stuart Pearce. Nicknamed 'psycho' throughout his career for both club and country, Pearce is one of the most fearless and aggressive players to have ever played the game and once he stepped over that white line he was one of the most intimidating figures in English football.

The strong tackling defender was not just known for his physicality and aggressiveness on the pitch, but also for his sheer toughness and resilience. Just one example of these many moments throughout Pearce's career came when he played on with a broken leg without realising in a match for West Ham in 2000. Moments like this are what made him such a fan favourite for the England national team as well as every club he ever played for.

Stuart Pearce's Documented Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 667 Yellow cards 53 Red cards 2

8 Graeme Souness

Career span: 1970-1991

Graeme Souness was the ultimate midfield enforcer during his playing career and this style saw him become a legend for several different clubs. The Scot was known for his extremely physical style of tackling, which at times was judged to be a bit too over the top but made him the player he was.

Despite his clear talent on the ball and ability to control a midfield, it was Souness' fierce and at times terrifying nature which led him to essentially nothing but success throughout an incredible 21-year career where he won pretty much every trophy he could possibly have won.

Graeme Souness' Documented Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 635 Yellow Cards 19 Red cards 0

7 Norman Hunter

Career span: 1962-1982

Next on the list of the hardest players in football history is a member of England's iconic World Cup-winning squad from 1966, Norman Hunter. Known for his hard-hitting tackling, Hunter was an integral part of England's 1966 World Cup win and garnered a reputation for himself as almost a terrier-like player.

He would constantly be hacking at players' ankles for 90 minutes, so much so, that the nickname 'Bites Yer Legs' followed him throughout his career. As well as his nibbly and tactical tackling style, Hunter was known for his high energy and aggressive style which put fear into any of the opposition who crossed him on the pitch.

Norman Hunter's Documented Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 776 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 2

6 Billy Whitehurst

Career span: 1977-1995

Dubbed "the hardest man in football" by none other than Vinnie Jones, Billy Whitehurst, despite not being incredibly well known, is the ultimate football hard-man.

Despite being an old-fashioned, no-nonsense, physical centre forward, Whitehurst gained the reputation of a hardman for his antics away from the football pitch. According to podcast host Matt Legg, Whitehurst regularly competed in illegal bare-knuckle fights and would regularly find himself in bar brawls which would leave him looking like "Frankenstein".

"Billy was offered two illegal bare-knuckle fights for £1,000. The first fight was relatively easy with Billy getting a quick knockout, but the second one was a lot tougher with Billy suffering a lot of facial damage. He said he got quite a mauling in that fight. He told the Oxford manager Morris Evans that he'd been involved in a car crash and he still played the following match with his face stitched up."

Billy Whitehurst's Documented Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 83 Yellow cards 6 Red cards 1

5 Vinnie Jones

Career span: 1984-1999

Vinnie Jones is always one of the first names which pop into people’s minds when discussing some of the most ruthless and aggressive players to have played in England. Jones, due to his hard tackling style of play and fearlessness to get into confrontations with opposition players, gave himself a reputation for being somewhat of a dirty player throughout his career.

Jones’ style, albeit being successful for his team, was viewed as dirty and unsportsmanlike by many, which tainted his reputation as a player. His intensity and at times terrifying presence was enough to secure himself several roles in big-time Hollywood movies where he often played villainous or intimidating characters.

Vinnie Jones' Documented Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 389 Yellow cards 48 Red cards 12

4 Pepe

Career span: 2001-2024

Despite being one of the best and arguably most underrated defenders in the last 20 years, Pepe’s reputation in football to many is unfortunately masked by the many controversial incidents he got into on the pitch. The Portuguese centre-half was a warrior for the entirety of his incredible 23-year career and his aggression, combined with his willingness to do whatever he can to win, made him one of the best but also toughest players of all time.

Unfortunately for Pepe, despite his outstanding ability, he is mostly known for his moments where he lashed out on the pitch and regularly saw red. His most famous and dirty incident came in 2009 in a game for Real Madrid against Getafe when he brought down Javier Casquero in the box and, while he was down, Pepe brutally and blatantly kicked him twice. This is viewed as one of the dirtiest and most brutal moments in football history and led to Pepe receiving a whopping 10-match ban.

Pepe's Documented Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 878 Yellow cards 210 Red cards 17

3 Gennaro Gattuso

Career span: 1995-2013

Coming in at number three on the list of the hardest players in football history is Italy and AC Milan legend, Gennaro Gattuso. The Italian, despite not being the biggest player, is one of the most aggressive and physical midfielders ever and this style combined with his incredible leadership skills led his AC Milan side to the highest heights of club football, winning the Champions League, and the 2006 World Cup.

Gattuso’s intensity and passion on the pitch were sometimes a negative factor for him, as he was regularly involved in confrontations with both opposition players and his teammates. Despite other names on this list, Gattuso was not classed as a dirty player throughout his career, which makes his standing on this list even more impressive.

Gennaro Gattuso's Documented Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 647 Yellow cards 169 Red cards 8

2 Roy Keane

Career span: 1989-2006

Taking the runner-up spot in the list of hardest players in football history is Manchester United legend and arguably the best captain in Premier League history, Roy Keane. The Irishman, like another name on this list, Pepe, is somewhat unfairly looked at by football fans as purely a dirty player with great leadership skills. Keane was known for his sometimes reckless tackles which he rarely held back, and it is well documented that he received an extremely high number of red cards throughout his career for this.

Keane is one of, if not the most intimidating midfielders in Premier League history, with his intense style and superb leadership skills which led to him winning seven Premier League titles, four of which he won as captain. The Irishman was also technically superb on the ball and was extremely intelligent, which are traits to his game he doesn't get enough praise for.

Roy Keane's Documented Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 679 Yellow cards 109 Red cards 12

1 Duncan Ferguson

Career span: 1990-2006

Taking top spot on the list of hardest players in football history is none other than the terrifying and intimidating Duncan Ferguson.

The Everton fan favourite possessed a huge 6’4 frame and incredible strength, which made him an utter nightmare for pretty much every defender he ever came up against, despite him not being the most naturally talented or technical player. The Scot never shied away from an aerial duel and would always lead into headers with his elbows, which caused a lot of the defenders who challenged him with a busted nose or a big bang to the head.

It wasn’t just on the pitch where ‘Big Dunc’ showed his toughness and how hard he was, but it was also off the pitch. In 2001, Ferguson’s house was in the process of being burgled, and following the Scot coming to confront the intruder, he beat the daylights out of the man in question, Barry Dawson, which saw the burglar spend three days in hospital as his injuries caused by Ferguson were so bad that he actually thought he killed him.

Duncan Ferguson's Documented Career Disciplinary Record Appearances 318 Yellow cards 42 Red cards 8