Summary The Premier League is becoming more strict on rough play due to the amount of surveillance on a football pitch.

Modern tough players like Romero, Gabriel, and Konate are thriving in the league as centre-backs.

Players like Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton embrace aggressive playing styles for Newcastle United.

The idea of being a rough footballer these days is becoming more and more shunned out of the Premier League. Gone are the days of Manchester United's Roy Keane or Wimbledon's Vinnie Jones who would willingly involve themselves in heated scraps anywhere on the pitch.

Players are now watched like a hawk, with cameras being situated in every corner of the stadium. Any wrongdoing is picked up on by the officials and the Premier League has turned into a courtroom of judgement.

We've taken a look at the modern game to see which players still possess that edge of toughness within their character. From Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate to Newcastle United's Joelinton, here are the 10 hardest players in the Premier League right now.

Ranking factors

Physical Presence and Stature - taking into account a player's height, strength and build

Aggression and Disciplinary Record - looking at the willingness of a player to fly into challenges, often reflecting in high tackle counts and yellow cards

Mental Toughness - deciding whether the player tries to get the psychological edge against their opponents

Ranking the 10 Hardest Players in the Premier League Right Now Rank Player Club Fouls Yellow Cards Red Cards 1 Joelinton Newcastle United 46 9 0 2 Cristian Romero Tottenham 7 1 0 3 Lisandro Martinez Manchester United 22 7 0 4 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 15 4 0 5 James Tarkowski Everton 28 4 0 6 Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United 39 4 0 7 Tomas Soucek West Ham United 34 8 0 8 Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 19 5 0 9 Gabriel Arsenal 17 3 0 10 Sasa Lukic Fulham 46 9 0

10 Sasa Lukic

Fulham

The departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic caused a huge shake-up in the Fulham dressing room. They were now missing a quality player as well as someone who was seen as a 'hard-man' in the Premier League. The Cottagers needed another Serbian international to step-up, Sasa Lukic succeeded in doing just that.

After a difficult few seasons in London, Lukic has become a key part of Marco Silva's midfield, with his aggressive presence likened to Roy Keane, Nemanja Matic and Granit Xhaka. Being the player who has picked up the most yellow cards so far this season, it was hard to dismiss such a physical tackler in this list.

Most Yellow Cards in the Premier League 24/25 Ranking Player Team Yellow cards 1= Sasa Lukic Fulham 9 1= Flynn Downes Southampton 9 1= Joelinton Newcastle 9 1= Ryan Christie Bournemouth 9 1= Will Hughes Crystal Palace 9 2 Six players 8

Stats from WhoScored correct as of 24/02/25

9 Gabriel

Arsenal

The job of being a defender for one of the best teams in the country doesn't come easy, and it's more likely than not that you'd have to develop a strong character if you're looking to succeed. Gabriel has adopted a tough persona in the heart of the Arsenal back-line and his 27-year-old experienced head is exactly what his partner in crime, William Saliba, needs at the Emirates.

Although he doesn't have that fight-starting nature of a Roy Keane, his 6ft 3' stature has become a nightmare for opponents. Gabriel knows how to get under the skin of players, and has a brewing rivalry with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, which is evident every time the two meet each other on the pitch.

8 Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool

From one world-class centre-back to another, Ibrahima Konate has been a rock at the back for Arne Slot's Liverpool, who are looking to clinch their 20th league title this season. At 6ft 4' and possessing a build that even Popeye would watch and admire, it goes under the radar of how much of a tough player the Frechman is to play against.

When he's not beating you in the air for a header, he's barging you over before you get a chance to touch the ball. Konate has seemingly become Virgil Van Dijk's apprentice, taking notes from the prime days of the Dutchman. Despite only being in the job for a short while, Arne Slot has recognised the importance of the centre-back in his set up.

He said:

"He's [Konate] already very good. He's a centre-back who, without even touching the ball, is impressive because he is so strong and tall."

Quote from BBC Sport

7 Tomas Soucek

West Ham United

From one 6ft 4' monster to another, Tomas Soucek bosses everything that comes his way. Whether that's scoring goals from set-pieces, or moving a player aside with ease, he's got West Ham covered.

Clubs in the Czech Republic saw Soucek as too clumsy to make a real impact on the footballing world, but his grit and determination proved the doubters wrong - massively. He's the type of player who would barge you over, but then pick you up and apologise profusely. Despite being such a lovable character off the field, West Ham's warrior ranks high among the ruthless Premier League scene due to his sheer stature and presence.

6 Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United