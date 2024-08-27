Key Takeaways Since the formation of the UFC, many hard-hitters have made their mark in the promotion.

While the list mainly features former heavyweights, a few light-heavyweight stars find themselves in the top 10.

Many in the top 10 have used their jaw-dropping power to win a title in the UFC.

Since the formation of the promotion, the UFC has delivered many spectacular moments for fans watching across the world. Over the years, many fighters have developed a reputation for being able to end a fight in a heartbeat and having hard-hitting hands.

For fans, there's nothing more satisfying than a KO happening right before our eyes. Whether it's a dominant victory or a one-punch finish from out of nowhere, watching a proper knockout artist is unbeatable.

Here, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the 10 hardest punchers in the history of the organisation. When compiling this list, the main factors taken into account were the fighters' ability to end the fight with one punch and the power they possess in each hand.

10 Alistair Overeem

MMA record: 47-19-1 (25 KOs)

When your nickname is 'The Demolition Man,' you almost certainly have to live up to it. Thankfully for Alistair Overeem, during his prime years, he was one of the most devastating heavyweight contenders in the world.

Despite never actually winning a UFC title, his years in Pride were second to none. During his time with MMA's biggest promotion, Overeem's brutal power in either hand saw him earn first-round knockouts over the likes of Brock Lesnar, Stefan Struve, Sergei Pavlovich and Aleksei Oleinik.

With 25 wins coming by way of knockout, Overeem's ability to end the fight instantly and the power he possessed made him a real fan-favourite.

9 Anthony Johnson

MMA record: 23-6 (17 KOs)

In a light-heavyweight era dominated by Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson was the nearly man in the 205lbs division. In any other weight class or any other period, the American would've been a UFC champion, without a shadow of a doubt.

His ability to rock up to the cage and put in constantly blitzing performances was a joy to watch. The power he possessed in either hand was frightening. Johnson competed for the light-heavyweight title twice, losing both times to Cormier. That said, apart from those two tough losses, the American made a habit of securing early KO victories. Unquestionably, one of the hardest hitters in the history of the sport on his day.

8 Quinton Jackson

MMA record: 38-14 (20 KOs)

By the time Quinton Jackson had entered the UFC, he had already made a name for himself in Pride. During his stint with the MMA promotion, the American was renowned for his hard-hitting style - which secured many early knockout wins before signing with Dana White's organisation.

In just his second fight in the UFC, Jackson was already a UFC champion, knocking out Chuck Liddell to win the light-heavyweight title, before successfully defending it against Dan Henderson. Throughout his career, Jackson's gritty and tough approach made him one of the toughest, hard-hitting strikers in the entire promotion before his departure in 2013.

7 Tom Aspinall

Current MMA record: 15-3 (12 KOs)

Despite his short career so far, Tom Aspinall has already established himself as one of the best UFC fighters from Britain. The current interim heavyweight champion is one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the promotion. Every time he's stepped foot in the cage, his opponents have certainly felt his power.

With an average fight duration of just two minutes and two seconds, the Salford star has never seen the third round in his 18-fight MMA career. It may sound harsh to put him down this low, but it shows just how stacked this list is when it comes to the hard hitters in the history of the UFC.

6 Derrick Lewis

Current MMA record: 28-12 (23 KOs)

No top 10 hardest-hitters list would be complete without Derrick Lewis. For years, 'The Black Beast' has been at the heart of many iconic moments in the promotion. Lewis has no less starched than 15 foes inside the distance while competing in the Octagon - which remains a UFC record.

Despite making his UFC debut in 2014, and is nearing 40, the American has shown no signs of slowing down and is more than capable of extending his jaw-dropping record in the promotion. While he may not be the most technical of fighters, his ruthless power has always seemed to get him out of trouble when it matters.

5 Mark Hunt

MMA record: 13-14 (10 KOs)

While Mark Hunt may have more defeats than wins, the ‘Super Samoan’s' power was spine-tingling and he was arguably the king of walk-off KOs during his best years as a professional Mixed Martial Artist. Whenever he landed clean, it would usually be the end of the fight.

Seven of his eight UFC victories came by knockout - including his walk-off finish of Roy Nelson in 2014 - which picked up ‘KO of the Year’ honours.

Despite his career ending with three losses, when looking at Hunt's resume, the former heavyweight star fought several world champions as he never shied away from a tough challenge. His final win in the Octagon came in 2017 when he sensationally stopped fellow hard-hitter Derrick Lewis in 2017.

4 Chuck Liddell

MMA record: 21:9 (13 KOs)

Chuck Liddell is widely regarded as one of the best American fighters to ever compete in MMA. It's fair to say that 'The Iceman' was responsible for a lot of the UFC's success in the promotion's early days. He carried the organisation in the mid-2000s and brought millions of new fans into the sport due to his entertaining fighting style and unmatched heart.

At the beginning of his tenure with the Las Vegas-based promotion, his hard-hitting style was devastating to watch and he was capable of ending any fight with one punch. Throughout his career, Liddell was involved in some of the greatest fights in UFC history and was a huge fan-favourite due to his consistent activity inside the cage.

3 Alex Pereira

Current MMA record: 11:2 (9 KOs)

Despite currently only having nine UFC bouts to his name, Alex Pereira is already among some of the all-time greats in MMA. In just 13 professional fights, 'Poatan' has two UFC titles to his name, both in the middleweight division and in the light heavyweight division, which is where he currently fights.

'Poatan' made his return to MMA following a four-year absence in 2020, and just one year later found himself signed to MMA's biggest promotion. It would only take the Brazilian three fights to secure his first title shot against his biggest career rival, Israel Adesanya. He would shockingly finish 'The Last Stylebender' in the final round of the fight to become the new UFC middleweight champion.

In such a short MMA career up to this point, Pereira has astonishingly managed to secure wins over five former UFC champions in his eight UFC fights, including Sean Strickland, Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill, whom he most recently defeated via first-round KO in the main event of the biggest UFC event of all time, UFC 300. With nine career KOs to his name so far, his best finish in the UFC, without a doubt, came in the rematch with Prochazka. A real knockout artist, his ability to end fights in a split second is breathtakingly scary.

2 Junior dos Santos

MMA record: 23-10 (16 KOs)

In his early days as a UFC fighter, Junior dos Santos established himself as one of the most dangerous men on the planet, winning his first seven bouts - with five wins coming by way of knockout. He was then rewarded with a crack at the world title against Cain Velasquez.

The Brazilian shocked the world by knocking out Velasquez in under a minute to become the new king of the heavyweight division. Overall, he secured knockouts in nine of his UFC contests, winning multiple bonus awards for his fight-ending power. Prior to losing the title, Dos Santos was widely regarded as one of the most feared strikers in MMA.

1 Francis Ngannou

Current MMA record: 17:3 (12 KOs)

Francis Ngannou is notoriously one of the most devastating knockout artists in MMA history, but three of his first four wins in the sport surprisingly came via submission. The Cameroon-born star was quick to realise the potential he had with his hands.

Since then, 'The Predator' has become accustomed to punching his opponent's lights out in devastating fashion. His brutal knockouts of Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alistair Overeem in the UFC left fans stunned, and it came as no surprise to see him stop Stipe Miocic in brutal fashion to win the UFC heavyweight title in 2021.

Ngannou has such a natural raw power, that he even once registered a punching power of 129,161 units on a PowerKube, which was the hardest punch ever recorded. While he's tried his luck at boxing recently, it's fair to say that no one in MMA comes close to 'The Predator's' gut-wretching punching power.