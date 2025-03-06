Real Madrid is arguably the biggest and greatest club in the world. Steeped in rich history, they won the first five European Cup tournaments, putting them in the bracket of one of the greatest ever sports sides.

This level of success and glory has seen some of the best players of all time ply their trade at their peak at the Bernabeu. Although to have the level of success they've had there has to be a great deal of resolve and determination. Yet few talk about Real Madrid and hardness in the same sentence.

So, to acknowledge the need for toughness in all great teams, here ranked are the 10 hardest Real Madrid players in football history.

10 Thomas Gravesen

2005 to 2006

Thomas Gravesen was certainly one of Everton’s hardest ever players. He’s one of Real Madrid’s, too. Even if one former legendary Real Madrid player Ronaldo Nazario described Gravesen as his worst teammate at the Bernabeu. The tough-tackling defensive midfielder played 49 games for Madrid.

He played alongside David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane when Michael Owen was among the goals in a 4-2 win over Barcelona. Unfortunately for the Dane, the Spanish giants failed to win silverware while he was at the club. The Copa Del Rey looked on until a disastrous 6-1 away defeat in the semi-finals to Real Zaragoza.

9 Ricardo Carvalho

2010 to 2013

Ricardo Carvalho was an incredibly effective defender at Porto, where he won the Champions League. He is considered one of the best ever Premier League centre-backs – at Chelsea, he lifted the Premier League three times. He also won La Liga with Real Madrid in 2012. He was very much known for his physicality and the pride he took in defending.

He was particularly talented when it came to last-ditch tackles. He saw red twice for Madrid. Both times for a second yellow card. This shows his hardness did sometimes come at a price. But by and large, he was a very much trusted player for Jose Mourinho across three clubs.

8 Goyo Benito

1966 to 1982

Spanish central defender was at Madrid for 16 years. During this time, he won six La Liga titles with the club. This was a player who never gave up. He played during an era when the Madrid derby was a keenly contested match, with both clubs winning the title.

Jose Eulogio Garate scored more than 100 goals for Atletico Madrid in the sixties and seventies. He was full of praise for Benito:

"If I ever got past him, he fouled me. He was very tough and brave. Of all the markers I had, he was the worst. With others, I played well, badly or average, but with him I barely touched the ball."

7 Sergio Ramos

2005 to 2021

Sergio Ramos is one of the greatest villains in football history. He is also a serial winner. With Real Madrid alone, Ramos won La Liga five times and the Champions League four times also. He wracked up an incredible number of cards too. For Real Madrid alone he was shown 218 yellows and 26 reds.

Overall, he’s up there with the players with the most red cards in football history. Ramos had a hugely aggressive style, not just in defence, but in an attacking sense too. Incredibly, the defender scored 101 goals in 671 Real Madrid appearances. To sum him up, Ramos was a powerhouse for Madrid.

6 Alfredo Di Stefano

1953 to 1964

It is well known that Alfredo Di Stefano was a supreme player. A star of the Real Madrid sides that won the first five consecutive European Cups, Di Stefano was an incredibly versatile player that made the side tick.

He was made of tough stuff too. He could take the ball from his full-backs, encouraging a nasty challenge from the opposition midfield. Yet he would shrug off such challenges en route to the opponent’s goal. This was a time when tackling could be practically medieval. Even all these years later, Di Stefano’s shadow looms large over Madrid and always will.

5 Pepe

2007 to 2017

Pepe is up there with the hardest players in football history. Although he was sometimes guilty of a very particular blend of petulance and violence, Pepe was a great defender. He won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid.

At the club, he showed every ounce of his dogged determination. He’d never give up, going to great lengths to win the ball for his side. Not always one to dish out praise, Cristiano Ronaldo made an exception for his fellow Portuguese international:

“We won everything there was to win on the pitch, but the biggest triumph is the friendship and the respect I have for you. You're unique, my brother. Thank you for so much."

4 Jose Antonio Camacho

1974 to 1989

Jose Antonio Camacho was a player who enjoyed a tackle, as well as a physical contest. He later became a manager, where he took a similar no nonsense approach to coaching. As a player, he was a left-back with an iron will to win. More often than not, he did.

He won La Liga for Real Madrid an impressive nine times, which included a run of four times in a row in the late 1980s. The Spaniard made nearly 600 appearances for Real Madrid, never giving anything less than his best in the famous white shirt of the capital city.

3 Michel Salgado

1999 to 2009