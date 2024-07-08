Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the second-hardest goal of Euro 2024 at 125.6kmph (78mph).

A Slovenian star tops the last, however, with his goal vs Denmark.

Bukayo Saka and Alexander-Arnold are the only English players in the top 10 fastest-goals list.

When Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up from 12 yards as the fifth penalty-taker for England, Three Lions supporters would have been praying for him not to miss. The Liverpool star delivered the goods on that front and did so, it turns out, with real conviction.

Indeed, the Englishman's spot-kick not only found the back of the net to send Gareth Southgate and co past Switzerland and into the Euro 2024 sem-finals, but it was also the second-hardest strike of the tournament so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Powerful Penalty

Clocked at 125.6kmph (78mph)

It had been a game shy of real quality – as has been the story in all of England's matches in Germany so far – until Bukayo Saka curled in a wonderful effort to cancel out Breel Embolo's opener for the Swiss. The deadlock could not be broken from there and so, after extra time, the match went to penalties.

Jordan Pickford's water bottle gave him all the information he needed to stop Manuel Akanji's spot-kick and with everyone else scoring, the fifth and final England penalty was set to be taken by Alexander-Arnold. If he could hold his nerve, the Three Lions would be into a semi-final.

Southgate has done a lot to improve his team's record from penalty shootouts – going as far as to ban the topic from being discussed by players so it doesn't become too much of an obsession – and the tactics seem to have certainly helped Alexander-Arnold. Indeed, as if feeling no pressure at all – 'pressure is for tires' after all - the right-back smashed the ball home.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England have won three out of four shoot-outs in all competitions Gareth Southgate took charge of the senior side in 2016.

Not only did he find the back of the net, but he did so with complete and utter conviction. In an image shared by journalist Aadam Patel on social media, the official data for the fastest strike at Euro 2024 has been shared. Alexander-Arnold's penalty was clocked at 125.6 kilometres per hour (78mph), ranking him at second.

Fastest Goals at Euro 2024 Player Nationality Speed (KMPH) Erik Janza Slovenia 128.76 Trent Alexander-Arnold England 125.6 (P) Razvan Marin Romania 125.15 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 120.70 Nuno Mendes Portugal 120.45 (P) Arda Guler Turkiye 118.35 Razvan Marin Romania 116.77 Hakan Calhanoglu Turkiye 116.40 Bukayo Saka England 116.21 Ousmane Dembele France 116.13 (P) *(P) - Taken during a penalty shootout

Clocked by Adidas technology in the Fussballliebe match ball, the only shot from Euro 2024 to rank higher than Alexander-Arnold's penalty came from Erik Janza. The Slovenia captain blasted home a fine effort during his nation's 1-1 draw with Denmark, which was clocked at 128.76kmph (80mph) – although it did deflect before finding the back of the net.

Romania's Razvan Marin takes third place in the tournament at this stage thanks to his 125.15kmph (77.7mph) goal in the 3-0 win over Ukraine. He also places at seventh on the list, showing that his ball-striking technique is up there with the very best.

Interestingly enough, three of the strikes have come during penalty shootouts. Beyond, Alexander-Arnold's effort, Nuno Mendes and Ousmane Dembele also both bagged their spot-kick goals for Portugal and France respectively when they met in the quarter-finals, with Joao Felix missing from 12 yards as Cristiano Ronaldo and co were sent packing.

It makes sense that a player would be able to hit the ball harder from a penalty situation. After all, they have all the time in the world to think about the technique and it's easier to hit a dead ball than one which is moving. That said, it does require a fair bit of nerve to smash the ball in at such a high-stakes moment.

Talking about nerve, the only other Englishman to make the list is Saka. The Arsenal star blasted his goal in at 116.21kmph (72.2mph), placing him ninth on the list. Having missed the decisive penalty in the final at Euro 2020, the young winger was then brave enough to step up and banish his demons on this occasion in emphatic style.

Speaking after the shootout, he explained why he was prepared to put himself under such pressure once again. He said: "You can fail once. But you have a choice whether you put yourself in that position again."

The Three Lions now take on the Netherlands on Wednesday 10 July, while Spain meet France in the other semi-final a day earlier on Tuesday 9 July.