Recognised as the greatest league in the world, it takes a lot to win a Premier League football match. Sometimes a moment of brilliance or a mistake can change a game, but for any team that wants to be successful, hard work is non-negotiable and should be the foundation of any team.

The modern game has changed a lot, whereby the hardest-working players aren't just midfielders who have to run a lot. Strikers, wing-backs and everybody else must press high and try to win the ball back constantly. Certain forwards, such as Dominic Solanke and Kai Havertz, are masters of this, which makes them key parts of their respective teams.

Some teams, including Bournemouth and Brentford, excel by being energetic and combative, and some of their players feature as we rank the 10 most hard-working players in the Premier League right now.

10 Youri Tielemans

Club: Aston Villa

Incredibly once viewed as a lazy player, Youri Tielemans has been a revelation under Unai Emery at Aston Villa. On the ball, he has always been a magician, capable of finding an exquisite pass or scoring a long-range screamer, but he has become even better off the ball in recent times.

A team who are always on the front foot, looking to take the game to their opponents, Tielemans, who has started every game in every competition for Villa this year, is at the forefront of this. Regularly clocking a lot of miles in games. The Belgian helps initiate the press, and win the ball back before he helps to set up attacks.

Youri Tielemans 2024/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 28 Goals 2 Assists 4 Distance Ran Per 90 10.5 KM

9 Dominic Solanke

Club: Tottenham

A player whose transformation over recent seasons has been admirable, Dominic Solanke's hard work extends to off the pitch as well as on it. Somebody who lacked a lot of confidence, it wasn't until Bournemouth's relegation in 2020 that the English forward found his feet.

Scoring 44 goals in two seasons in the Championship, as the Cherries were promoted back to the Premier League, Solanke was able to get his career on track. A player who works extremely hard, the former Liverpool man is constantly running into the channels and pressuring defenders, helping to win the ball back high up the pitch.

Earning himself a move to Tottenham and an England recall in 2024, he has become one of the best strikers in the league, and his industrious style of play is key to his evolution to reach the top level.

Dominic Solanke 2024/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 18 Goals 7 Distance Ran Per 90 11.9 KM Sprints Per 90 25

8 Lewis Cook

Club: Bournemouth

One of the most underrated players in the Premier League, Lewis Cook has had to overcome a number of setbacks to reach his current level.

Suffering two ACL injuries in 2018 and 2021, which kept him out for a combined 520 days, the former England under-20 captain had a lot of bad luck in his younger years. However, since returning from his second knee ligament injury, he has missed just 11 games in four years and is one of Bournemouth's most important players.

A fighter in the middle of the park, Cook is the epitome of Andoni Iraola's style, as he pushes up onto opponents to win the ball back. Very versatile too, Cook has played many games at full-back recently amid Bournemouth's injury crisis, and he has fitted in seamlessly as the Cherries have climbed the table.

Lewis Cook 2024/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 24 Minutes Played 2212 Interceptions 34

7 Dominik Szoboszlai

Club: Liverpool

Any one of Liverpool's midfielders could have made this list, as Arne Slot's side have cruised to the top of the table. Many players have improved under the Dutchman, and Dominik Szoboszlai is included in that. The Hungarian midfielder had a solid first campaign at Anfield but has gone up a level this season, and has become one of the most dynamic, high-energy players in the league.