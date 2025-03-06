While fans and the media quickly shine a light on the goalscorers and the match winners, countless players have continued to work hard for their teams going under the radar.

Hard work and desire typically correlate with success in football. Teams that consistently outwork their opposition tend to win. The numbers tell us this, and, more importantly, so does history.

With the football schedule becoming increasingly packed for players, some are working extremely hard to pursue success—both on and off the pitch. They are balancing extreme expectations and fan pressure to deliver success for club and country while being supremely professional and ensuring they are available week in and week out.

Related RELATED ARTICLES The most competitive league in the world, with a lot of industrious players, here are the most hard working in the Premier League.

Therefore, we've decided to compile a list of 10 of the hardest-working players in football right now. The majority of the list includes key figures for both club and country who have shown versatility, a tendency to do whatever is necessary to help the team, and the ability to feature every week without fail while maintaining a high level of performance.

10 Federico Valverde

Real Madrid and Uruguay

Not only is Federico Valverde one of the best players in world football right now, but he's also one of the hardest-working. Typically deployed in a box-to-box midfield role for Real Madrid, he has thrived under Carlo Ancelotti with his pace, energy, desire and ability to score from distance. However, due to consistent injuries to the likes of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vasquez, he has also stepped up across positions.

A defensive crisis ensured that he would play consistently at right-back as a utility option. Yet, he has been faultless in that role as well and proved he could well be world-class in two positions. The same goes for Uruguay, where he's an all-action star in Marcelo Bielsa's side and, at 26, he is in his prime years. We hope he gets to return to midfield action soon as he truly is one of the best in his position right now, coupling incredible physicality with technical prowess.

9 Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United and Brazil

Standing out as the hardest-working player in the Premier League right now, Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes has developed into a key figure for club and country. The Brazil international has proven to be a top-class signing since arriving from Lyon a few years ago, and he could well make the move to join one of the elite clubs in Europe because he has shown he can perform at the highest level time and time again.

Alongside Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, he is the jewel in the crown, boasting a smoothness on the ball and a great passing range, but his work rate goes under the radar for some. He hunts the ball in a disciplined way and has a strong midfield presence. Tasked with playing in a high-energy Eddie Howe system, he has grown over the years to become a tenacious figure who always gives 100% and combines it with his innate qualities.

8 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool and Netherlands

Including a centre-back on this list may seem like a curious move, but Virgil van Dijk has been a linchpin for both club and country in the past few years, captaining both and demanding the highest standards. Having rarely missed a game in recent seasons, he has been extremely consistent and shown that he is truly one of the best in the world in his position.

Top sides need their best players to be available week in, week out and Van Dijk is always available for Liverpool. Without them, there is a sense that they are weaker and easier to play against and his presence alone elevates the side. In terms of games played, he has started all 28 league games this season and managed 36, 32 and 34 starts in the previous few campaigns. Plus, at international level, he's been involved in 33 of their last 35 games, all while maintaining a high level amid grand expectations.

3:29 Related 20 Greatest Defenders In Premier League History (Ranked) The 20 greatest defenders in Premier League history, including Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Ashley Cole, have been ranked.

7 Moises Caicedo

Chelsea and Ecuador

Having gone from being a £4million signing to a £115million record-breaker, it has certainly been a whirlwind few years for Moises Caicedo. Now at Chelsea, he has dispelled the myths that he was on his way to being a flop by enjoying a brilliantly consistent spell that has lasted from January 2024 to the present day. While change has gone on all around him, he has remained a constant and been a terrific worker for Enzo Maresca in midfield, especially with injuries to the likes of Enzo Fernandez and, particularly, Romeo Lavia.

He has been chosen almost every single week and is seen as one of the fundamental figures in the team. Despite being only 23, he has a wealth of experience and has become a star for the national team as well. His role at both club and international level is incredibly vital, and both teams need him and hold him in the highest regard and importance. Therefore, he has been worked to the bone in midfield, breaking up play and picking passes and has shown great improvements under the spotlight.

6 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal and England

Before his recent lengthy layoff, there were claims that Bukayo Saka was working too hard for both club and country, having developed into a superstar for both teams. England have deployed him as their first-choice right-winger at every opportunity in recent years, while he has become the talisman at Arsenal for Mikel Arteta.

The media were quick to jump to the idea of burnout for the attacker, and the numbers suggest it is true. By 23, he had already compiled 250 appearances for club and country. Simply put, it isn't a sustainable figure. The lack of a natural replacement at club level resulted in him playing so often and while he will return before the end of the season, lessons must be learned because a serious hamstring injury can have long-term effects. When he is in action, he fights for the ball, drives his team forward and is always one of his side's better performers.

Related 20 Best English Footballers in the World Right Now (Ranked) England's 20 best players right now have been ranked, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

5 Rodrygo

Real Madrid and Brazil

Rodrygo holds a special place on this list because of his role for Real Madrid. In a team packed full of superstar names including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, the Brazilian attacker has often been the most unsung hero for Ancelotti's side. Playing multiple positions for the team to help accommodate the bigger names, he never complains, never stops running and produces plenty of quality from the right wing.

While his most natural position is taken by other players, he has had to become more versatile and willing to produce outside his favoured role. In turn, that has helped Madrid achieve the success of the past few years. Without him, the team feels rather unbalanced, and he has kept the very exciting duo of Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler out of the side at the same time. He plays a similar role for Brazil too but, in his own right, he is a brilliant player with great numbers and a packed trophy cabinet.

4 Kai Havertz

Arsenal

When he signed from Chelsea, fans were intrigued to see if Arteta could unlock his true potential that had shined through in small bursts across his career to date. Goals and assists have come more regularly for the German international, but he has shown a real desire to fight for the cause, and he looks truly at home in north London, playing as a false nine with freedom to roam and contribute to the side.

Whether it's pressing from the front or fighting the battles with defensive midfielders and centre-backs, he is always on the move, and he boasts a similar role for Germany in their more fluid attack. He features extremely high on the list of distance covered, and he looks to be a more committed player at Arsenal than perhap