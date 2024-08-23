Key Takeaways Spurs are betting on veteran talent like Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes to support Victor Wembanyama's superstar trajectory.

Adding seasoned players is aimed at propelling the Spurs back into playoff contention after their longest-ever drought.

Barnes brings two-way play and experience, while Paul's floor-raising ability could boost the team.

After just one NBA season with generational talent Victor Wembanyama on the roster, the San Antonio Spurs have decided that now is the time to surround him with veteran talent as he continues on his trajectory to (likely) superstardom.

But, with the organization choosing to prioritize bringing in veteran talent to support the Frenchman’s development, adding both Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes , league insider Mark Medina is now convinced that the Spurs are heading in the ‘right direction’ to finding success.

Could the Spurs Leapfrog into the Playoffs?

Seeking first playoff berth since 2018-19 season

After having been one of the league’s top forces since virtually their inception back in 1990, going on to miss the playoffs only once (1996-97) between 1990 and 2019, San Antonio have now found themselves in a realm of unfamiliarity, having failed to secure a playoff berth for the past five seasons.

However, having won the NBA Draft lottery sweepstakes in 2023, in what was one of the most anticipated draft classes since the Class of 2003 which featured the hyped prospect of LeBron James , this almost instantaneously transformed the fortunes of their franchise because generational talent, Victor Wembanyama, was available to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

While the Spurs struggled mightily last season, winning just 22 of their 82 games, the unanimous Rookie of the Year showed that he was the real deal, averaging a double-double of 21.4 points on 46.5 percent shooting, and 10.6 rebounds, while also leading the entire NBA in blocks with 3.6 per contest.

Now, after a standout Olympics campaign on the international stage, it seems only a matter of time before the inevitable happens - Wembanyama becomes the face of the league.

Victor Wembanyama - Impressive Rookie Season Category Statistic PTS 21.4 REB 10.6 AST 3.9 BLK 3.6 FG% 46.5 3P% 32.5

But, if he is to accelerate his development, then he needs veteran support around him, and the Spurs were aggressive in the off-season in order to accommodate that, signing free agent, and future Hall-of-Famer, Chris Paul to a one-year deal, $11-plus million deal, after he was waived by the Golden State Warriors after just one season in the Bay Area.

While Paul is one of the most experienced veterans in the entire NBA, and one of the most decorated, he has lacked just one thing on his illustrious resumé, a championship.

However, the Spurs also brought in forward Harrison Barnes , via trade, who does bring with him some championship pedigree and experience, having been a part of the Warriors squad that won a title in 2015, and who has spent the last five-and-a-half seasons with the Sacramento Kings .

Barnes’ Addition Is ‘Great’ for Wembanyama’s Development

Medina believes that Barnes, along with other acquisition Paul, are vital for Wembanyama’s development next season, as he needs to be surrounded with veteran experience and talent.

As it pertains to Barnes in particular, the journalist believes he is a good fit for the Spurs due to his two-way ability, and team-first mentality.

“Harrison Barnes is great two-way player, and is a great team guy who has championship experience. I think the emphasis for Victor Wembanyama’s second season is getting veteran talent around him, and Harrison Barnes, and Chris Paul in a separate move, are really good steps forward in the right direction, because we've seen Victor Wembanyama’s generational talent, he is the real deal. But you can't really make as much of an impact when you're playing with other young players. So I think that this move across the board was really good for all parties.”

Still Doing It All in His 12th Season

Has played all 82 games since 2022-23 season

At 32-years-old, Harrison Barnes continues to be one of the most available players in the league, having played all 82 contests in each of the last two seasons, while he has suited up 911 times total in his 12-year NBA career.

While he saw his minutes decrease last season to below 30 minutes per game for the first time since the 2014-15 season with the Warriors, Barnes has shown that he can still be a very valuable contributor to a team, especially with his scoring.

In 29.0 minutes last season, he averaged 12.2 points per game on 47.4 percent shooting, while he also knocked down 38.7 percent of his three-point attempts, the second-best mark on the team (of those to play more than 50 games on the season), behind Keon Ellis (41.7 percent).

Harrison Barnes - 2023-24 Shooting Efficiency Category PTS FG% Drive 3.3 53.7 Catch-and-Shoot 4.6 38.1 Pull Up 1.6 48.6 Paint Touch 1.3 72.3

He also showcased his defensive prowess, having held his opponents to just 53.4 percent shooting from the field last season, a difference of 1.8 percent from their 55.2 percent field goal average from two-point range.

As such, his deal to the Spurs has been viewed as underrated, and has warranted an A+ rating, one that even surpasses Paul’s move to San Antonio, with his $18 million salary next season, and $19 million the year after viewed as a team-friendly contract.

With Paul considered a 'floor-raiser' for the Spurs, the same could be argued for Barnes, where each of their roles will primarily be to help shape and develop Wembanyama and the other young pieces of the surrounding roster, as they seek to make strides up the Western Conference standings.

Whether it will be enough to see them go from a lottery team to a playoff team in the span of just a single season, though, still remains to be seen, though in today’s NBA, nothing can ever be fully ruled out.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.