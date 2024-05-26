Highlights Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker recently said he does not regret the beliefs he shared in a commencement speech earlier this month.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have publicly declared their disagreement with Butker's opinions, but still value him as a teammate.

Head coach Andy Reid took a neutral stance, acknowledging Butker's right to speak his mind, while the NFL distanced itself from his remarks.

The Kansas City Chiefs' chaotic offseason took on another challenge two weeks ago, when kicker Harrison Butker's commencement address to Benedictine College in Atchison, KS went viral. In the speech, Butker espoused views concerning the role of women, Pride month and recent governmental policies. Those opinions were met with backlash from many people around the U.S.

Despite the immense negative attention from different parties, Butker's stance is unwavering. When speaking at the Regina Caeli Academy's "Courage Under Fire" Gala in Nashville on Friday evening, the eighth-year pro told those in attendance he had no regrets about his message.

The theme for tonight's gala—'Courage Under Fire'—was decided many months ago, but it now seems providential... The more I've talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become. It's a decision I've consciously made, and one I do not regret at all. Any courage I've shown will lead to some small suffering, and it will lead to some people maybe never liking me. But that could be God's will.

Butker, his teammates and coaches -- who have been asked about his commencement speech throughout the month -- kick off the season on Thursday, September 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Many Chiefs Have Answered Questions About Butker's Speech

Some big-name players have expressed a level of disagreement

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It's natural for players and coaches to dodge questions of a sensitive nature, such as the ones surrounding Butker at the current time, when asked to comment on his beliefs. For the most part, this has been the approach taken by Chiefs broached on the topic. However, some of Kansas City's stars did say they did not agree with Butker's assertions.

Both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, speaking at organized team activities and on the New Heights Podcast, respectively, said as much in recent press appearances. The players also supported Butker in some respects, though, saying they "judge him by the character he shows every day" in Mahomes' case and "cherish him as a teammate" in Kelce's. As Mahomes said ealier this week:

"...That might not be the same values as I have, but at the same time, I'm going to judge him by the character that he shows every single day. That's a great person and we'll continue to move along and try to help build each other up to make ourselves better every single day. But at the end of the day, we're going to come together as a team and I think that'll help out as eliminating those distractions outside of the building as well."

Kelce echoed a lot of what his quarterback said, declaring his respect for Butker as a teammate and as a person, but making it clear he has a different opinion than that of his kicker:

“I cherish him as a teammate... I think Pat [Mahomes] said it best where he is every bit of a great person and a great teammate. . . . He’s treated family and family that I’ve introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness. And that’s how he treats everyone. When it comes down to his views and what he said at [the] commencement speech, those are his. I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don’t think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that’s just not who I am.”

Head coach Andy Reid did not offer much on Butker's address, saying he felt the kicker wasn't "speaking ill to women" but that "he has his opinons, and we respect that" last Thursday afternoon.

The NFL, meanwhile, has distanced itself from Butker's comments, saying he "gave a speech in his personal capacity" and that the league is "[committed] to inclusion, which only makes [us] stronger."

Source: AP News

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.