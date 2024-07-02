Highlights Manchester City set to sign young midfielder Harrison Miles from Southampton.

The 15-year-old exercised an option to speak to other clubs.

Arsenal were also interested, but Manchester City are winning the race for Miles' signature.

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of young midfielder Harrison Miles, who has just left Southampton, with David Ornstein confirming they are advancing with a deal, beating Arsenal to his signature.

The Citizens have focused heavily on poaching young talent from around the country over the last few years, and it's benefited them in more ways than one. Not only do City produce high-quality players for their first team, but they can also bring in a hefty amount of money through sales.

Miles was recently released from the Saints, and with Arsenal and Man City chasing his signature, it appears that Pep Guardiola's side have won the race.

City Closing in on Miles Deal

They're beating Arsenal in the race

The Athletic's Ornstein has now confirmed that Man City are advancing in a deal to sign Miles, whose contract with Southampton has expired. Arsenal were also keen, among other English clubs, but City are looking to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.

A formal agreement is believed to be close on a long-term contract. He's not the only player that the Saints are set to lose, with reports also suggesting Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez has exercised the option to speak to other clubs.

Miles has already represented his country at youth level, and despite being just 15, he featured for Southampton's U21 side last season. Predominantly playing for the U18s, Miles regularly played above his age group before making the decision to leave the newly promoted Premier League club.

Harrison Miles Career Stats Level Games Goals Minutes U18 Premier League 14 2 1110 Premier League 2 2 0 170

Poaching the best young players from around the world has been a method that City have used for many years now. The Premier League side can sign them on the cheap at a young age before developing them into higher-level talent.

Oscar Bobb is a prime example for the Manchester outfit, signing from Norwegian side Valerenga back in 2019, and he's now established himself as a first-team star at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City Also Close to Tottenham Star

Han Willhoft-King will sign from Spurs

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign young Tottenham star Han Willhoft-King for their U19 side. The midfielder left Spurs a few weeks ago and will now join City on a two-year deal, with medical tests set to take place shortly.

Although Guardiola's side haven't been too active in the market in terms of signing for their senior squad, they're regularly looking to improve their academy setup. It's all part of a long-term plan for the Manchester club, and it's difficult to argue that their methods haven't worked in recent years.

