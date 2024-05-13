Highlights Harry Clarke has helped Ipswich Town secure back-to-back promotions since rejoining the club.

Clarke's contract with Ipswich ends in June 2026, with an option to extend for another 12 months.

The 23-year-old is a versatile right-back adept in various positions across the backline, and played for Arsenal at youth level.

Harry Clarke signed his first professional contract at Arsenal but has found his home at Ipswich Town under the management of Kieran McKenna. The 23-year-old right-back has won two promotions for the Tractor Boys since joining in January 2023. He helped the club get across the line in League One before being a mainstay on the right-hand side of Ipswich's defence in the 2023/24 season, helping them secure a return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

It is unclear to what extent Ipswich will invest in their playing squad ahead of next season, but Clarke will be confident that he will be in the starting lineup for the first game next season. The Ipswich-born right-back will be desperate to show people what he can do in the Premier League while representing his boyhood club. Here is everything you need to know about Clarke and his journey to the top flight of English football.

Youth Career

Clarke was scouted for the Ipswich academy when he was playing for Brantham Athletic. He eventually made the switch to Arsenal's academy when he was 14 years old. On Arsenal's profile page for Clarke, he is described as a "hard-working central defender, who is also capable of playing in midfield". The young defender played 52 times for Arsenal Under 18s and Under 23s, scoring three goals and registering three assists. Following successful seasons in the development setup at Arsenal, he earned a professional contract at the North London club in August 2018. This was extended just over a year later, in December 2019, before he was then sent on loan to various professional clubs in Scotland and England.

Clarke's Youth Career at Arsenal Team Appearances Goal Contributions Arsenal U18 32 6 Arsenal U23 20 0

Professional Career

After playing development football for the Gunners, he first joined Oldham Athletic on loan, where he played 35 games for the League Two club in the 2020/21 season. His loan was originally only until January 2021, but after impressing under manager Harry Kewell, his contract was extended until the end of the season. Speaking about Clarke's impact in January 2021, Kewell said:

"Harry has been an instant success since coming in at the start of the season. "For a young man he's a very taletned individual and I'm sure the supporters have enjoyed seeing the impact he has made in the heart of defence already. "It was an incredibly easy decision to extend his loan and I'm thankful Arsenal saw that this move has already shown it's benefits to one of their exceptionally gifted players."

He then had two short loan spells in Scotland at Ross County and Hibernian, but they were both disrupted by injury and bad runs of form. As a result, Clarke returned to England and went on loan to Stoke City in the Championship. He made 20 appearances for the Potters, scoring twice and registering one assist.

The right-back was recalled by Arsenal in January 2023, and he subsequently joined Ipswich. This time, it was a permanent deal, which was said to be a seven-figure fee. Returning to Ipswich sparked an upturn in form for Clarke, who has helped the club achieve back-to-back promotions since his arrival. Since January 2023, the right-back has scored once and registered two assists in 59 matches. In the 2023/24 season, Clarke was a mainstay in McKenna's team, playing 38 times in all competitions. He will be raring to make his Premier League debut once the upcoming season begins in August 2024.

Position

Clarke predominantly operates as a right-back, particularly under McKenna. Last season for Ipswich, he played 33 matches on the right-hand side of the Tractor Boys' defence. However, he is also able to operate on the other side. In fact, he played left-back on five occasions, including in the 0-0 draw away at Stoke City in January 2024. Clarke's versatility to play anywhere across the backline has served him well in his career so far. He has played at centre-back 68 times professionally and for Arsenal at Under-18s and Under-23s level.

His experience in the centre of defence while at Arsenal meant that he was signed by Oldham to play in this position. In the 2020/21 campaign for the Latics, Clarke played 27 matches at centre-back. Recently, he has moved away from this position, but McKenna opted for the 23-year-old in the centre of defence twice during last season's League One promotion season. If Ipswich encounter an injury crisis in defence next season, then Clarke is more than capable of playing in the middle, left, or right.

Stats via Position Position Appearances Goals Assists Right-Back 70 3 4 Centre-back 68 4 2 Right Midfield 12 1 1 Left-Back 6 0 0 Defensive Midfield 6 1 2 Left Midfield 3 1 1

Style of Play

Clarke always showed signs of promise during his loan spells while he was contracted at Arsenal. His right-foot is often cited as his main attribute, with the ability to put high-quality crosses into the box but also score from long-range. Clarke's only goal of the 2023/24 season came against Blackburn when he drilled a right-footed shot from the edge of the box into the top corner. Increasing his overall goal contributions is something that he will be looking to improve on in the upcoming seasons. It is worth noting, though, that he has massively improved defensively under McKenna. His recovery pace and ability to defend one-on-one to stop counter attacks were pivotal tactical aspects of Ipswich's promotion from the Championship.

When Clarke's signing was announced in January 2023, the Ipswich boss was asked about what he could offer the team in the second half of the season. McKenna said:

"He’s one who is hopefully another great investment for the Club. We think he’s a really good football and cultural fit. Culturally, he knows the area, he knows some of the players and he knows the Club. "He’s been to games at Portman Road before and from our conversations, he’s got a good feel for where we’re at as a team and how we do things. "He’s had a good schooling in his time here and that continued when he moved to Arsenal. He's physical, he has a really good right foot and he's still got lots of room to develop.

Similar Players to Harry Clarke # Player Team Nation 1 Trai Hume Sunderland Northern Ireland 2 Florian Kleinhansl Osnabruck Germany 3 Gianluca Di Chiara Parma Italy 4 Guilherme Tinga Fortaleza Brazil 5 Gilberto Bahia Brazil

Contract Information

Clarke's contract at Ipswich runs until 30th June 2026. When he was signed by the Tractor Boys in 2023, they announced that the defender had put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal, with an option to extend for a further year. A big part of the right-back's return to the club was the presence of McKenna and his forward-thinking style of play. Coupled with the consistent game time that Clarke has gained since rejoining his boyhood club, it is fair to say that he looks set to stay up until the end of his contract in 2026. His value has certainly increased over the last year, and if any clubs were to come in for him, Ipswich would be quick to decline any offers.

After the final whistle against Huddersfield Town, when Ipswich secured promotion to the Premier League, Clarke was met on the pitch by his brother, George. The 23-year-old described the "really special moment" as follows:

"I don’t think we actually spoke - we just cried." "It was emotional when we saw each other because it had been a bit of a rollercoaster. When I saw him, the floodgates opened. "I wish my grandad [Terry Clarke, who was on the books with Town in the 1950s] was here to have seen it, but it was a really special moment. "I saw my nanna as well. She was at the game then she had to leave. I went to see her two days after it and we sat and talked about everything. "It’s special. My grandad had his links to the Club and he passed away, so to give her something to smile about and to be proud of is what I do it for."

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and FBREF.