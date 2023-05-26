The Tottenham Hotspur stadium isn't a happy hunting ground at the minute, not least because it has the name of a ground you'd find on Pro-Evo. Having parted company with an Antonio Conte bereft of ideas, as well as interim Cristian Stellini, the North Londoners are on course to miss out on European football next season entirely. With Harry Kane's desire to leave the club he loves being well-documented in recent seasons, there are numerous potential suitors swarming. Here are five clubs reportedly interested in the striker who Spurs are demaning £100m for according to Goal...

Real Madrid

With current Ballon d’Or holder, Karim Benzema staving off the inevitability of age with performances that only seem to get better as his yearly clock ticks up, it is perhaps, unsurprising that Los Blancos have been slow in locating his successor.

Now 35, the Madridistas are visibly coming around to the idea of replacing their leading marksman, according to reports from the Daily Mail, Madrid have been offered Harry Kane in a swap deal with underperforming, forever injured Eden Hazard. It was announced earlier this year, that Real Madrid were very much in the market for a new goalscorer, with Kane being a high priority.

Manchester United

Until last summer, Man Utd’s recruitment left something to be desired. Signing dud after dud, as well as a player whose reluctance to press was detrimental to their ambitions as a club. With Cristiano Ronaldo now a distant memory, turning out for Saudi outfit, Al-Nassr, the Red Devils are once again, on the hunt for a player who has a renowned liberality in front of goal.

GIVEMESPORT understands that Harry Kane is open to a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, with Manchester United being front-runners in the pursuit of his signature. Now Old Trafford boasts Erik ten Hag’s progressive style of play, as well as a confirmed slot in next season’s Champions League, the three-time European cup-holders are an increasingly lucrative prospect for the 29-year-old England forward.

Chelsea

Chelsea are a club in transition, as new owners, new ideas, and a new squad struggle to align, the Blues aren’t necessarily as tempting a proposition as they had been under Abramovich’s tenure. Severely lacking an out-and-out bagsman, the West Londoners are purportedly monitoring the Harry Kane situation closely, and are even deliberating over a potential move.

Now the ink has dried, and Mauricio Pochettino’s imminent arrival is sealed, Kane may be tempted to reunite with his old boss, according to Sky's Dharmesh Seth, with Kane and Poch having a famously good relationship while at Spurs together. Watch this space.

PSG

Paris Saint Germain are rabid in their hunt for silverware, in particular, the ever-elusive European crown. As Messi heads for the departures lounge at Charles De Gaulle airport, and Neymar is paraded around all Europe’s top clubs like a juicy canapé, the French champions have reportedly staged talks with Kane’s representatives ahead of a summer move. With Kylian Mbappe also rumoured to be pining for a move away from Paris, one would be forgiven for questioning the desirability of such a transfer, aside from playing in the French capital, of course.

Bayern Munich

After Robert Lewan”goalski”, as Thomas Müller jokingly called him descended on the Camp Nou, eyeing up the La Liga title and yet more silverware, the Polish centre-forward left a gaping hole at the Bavarian's epicentre. Temporarily plugged by Eric Choupo Moting, whose agent’s ability to turn water into wine, and market the former Stoke flop as a world-class striker is nothing short of miraculous. With that plug showing several signs of leakage, Bayern are, according to rumours, surveying the market and are keen on a deal for the record-chasing Kane.