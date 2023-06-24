Actor Tom Holland perfectly summed up what it is like to support Tottenham Hotspur in a new clip which has gone viral on social media.

The Spiderman star also had a message for two of the club’s best players, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

It is no secret that Holland is a massive Spurs fan – who can forget when he tried to tempt Kylian Mbappe into signing for the club?

But this season has likely been a difficult watch for him.

Tottenham failed to secure European football in a tumultuous campaign which saw Antonio Conte leave as manager after publicly slamming the club.

“They're used to it here. Don't play for something important,” he said in March after a 3-3 draw against Southampton.

“They don't want to play under pressure. They don't want to play under stress. Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner & they never won something. Why?”

Holland sums up what it’s like to support Spurs

And Conte’s frustrations about Tottenham failing to win anything were echoed by Holland in a new clip.

The 27-year-old took part in an interview about his new television series, The Crowded Room, which has been subject to negative reviews.

And during the clip, Holland says that his experiences supporting Tottenham have helped him through the difficulty of bad television reviews.

“Being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room,” he said. “It has taught me resilience. Tottenham have never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult.

“It’s no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed but I’m here to promote the show and I’m still here, so I’m very resilient.”

Holland sends a message to Kane and Son

He was then asked about the future of Spurs’ star player Kane.

The striker has been linked to different clubs this transfer window, including Manchester United and Real Madrid, with only one year left on his contract in north London.

And Holland has urged Kane to leave the club so that he can get his hands on some silverware, just not for a Premier League rival.

“I’d say go to Real Madrid,” he said. “Go and be the best footballer in the world that you deserve to be.”

Not content to see just one player leave though, Holland also said that his favourite player, Son, should leave along with him.

“I’d say go with him [Kane]. Go together! Go and win the Champions League together, please!”

Not sure new manager Ange Postecoglou feels the same way as you, Tom…

Video: Holland urges Kane and Son to leave

What next for Tottenham?

Spurs players are currently all on their summer breaks, but they will return in a few weeks for pre-season training.

They kick off their Premier League campaign on Sunday 13 August with a trip across London to face Brentford.

Will Kane and Son still both be there come kick-off?