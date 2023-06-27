Harry Kane has been subject to much interest this summer and now the Tottenham Hotspur captain has reached an agreement in principle with Bayern Munich, according to Christian Falk of German outlet BILD.

Kane, who is represented by his father and brother, is looking for a fresh challenge away from Spurs after 12 years at the club.

With the player reportedly keen to make the switch from London to Munich, it is up to Daniel Levy and co. to iron out things on their side.

Levy is known to be a fierce negotiator, a trait which may hinder the deal from progressing at any pace, especially as he’s always been adamant that Kane is ‘not for sale’.

This did not stop Bayern Munich from making an offer worth €70m, according to The Athletic.

The proposal is £40m shy of Tottenham’s valuation for their 29-year-old prized asset and, therefore, the bid is expected to be knocked back by the English top-flight club.

Two years ago, Manchester City attempted to test Tottenham’s resolve but were unsuccessful and ultimately ended up recruiting Erling Haaland to lead the line.

Now, Bayern are determined to succeed where City could not.

What other teams have shown an interest in Harry Kane?

Thomas Tuchel’s side, though, are not the only known suitor for Tottenham’s talismanic centre-forward as Manchester United have been linked with Kane since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge.

Erik ten Hag also shares the Norwegian’s same admiration of the English international, but Levy is understood to be particularly hesitant to sell to a rival Premier League club.

Other interest from abroad has come fromboth Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

With Karim Benzema making the switch to the Middle East, Real are looking for a high-quality replacement.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti even went to the extent of telling the Madrid board that he wanted to sign Kane during a meeting over summer transfer targets.

In other news, Relevo has suggested that PSG approached Kane and his team last week to discuss personal terms ahead of a potential move.

Whether any three of the clubs mentioned are able to negotiate a deal with Kane’s current employers is yet to be seen, but there is no doubt he’ll enrich any squad with his undeniable talent.

How has Harry Kane performed at Tottenham?

The marksman has etched himself into the club’s folklore for his leadership and personality, as well as his exceptional ability to find the back of the net.

Even in a struggling Tottenham side in 2022/23, Kane still managed to score 30 domestic goals, which has taken his total Premier League tally up to 213.

Now, he is just 47 goals away from Alan Shearer’s all-time goalscoring record but may have to put a pin in his hopes of eclipsing that mark if he elects to join the 32-time Bundesliga champions.

The England captain has won the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions and was only outscored last season by Man City’s Haaland.

Kane's individual accolades have been overshadowed somewhat by Tottenham’s lack of honours during his time at the club.

He is yet to win a trophy at the domestic level in north London. Getting his hands on silverware shouldn't be a problem if he moves to the Allianz Arena this summer.

It remains to be seen if Bayern can tempt Tottenham to part with their most-prized asset.