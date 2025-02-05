Premier League clubs could soon be on standby to try and lure Harry Kane back to England, as it's been revealed the Three Lions' captain has a release clause in his Bayern Munich contract. The 31-year-old could be on the move for a reasonable price in the next 12 months.

According to German publication Bild, the buyout clause was actually active in the January 2025 transfer window, which has just slammed shut in recent days. Interested buyers will now need to wait until the next winter window for the clause to be activated again.

Kane is halfway through his second campaign in the Bundesliga after leaving behind the possibility of overtaking Alan Shearer as the record goalscorer in Premier League history. Should there be interest from an English club in the next couple of years, there's every chance he'll jump at the opportunity to add to his 213 top-flight strikes.

Harry Kane's Bayern Munich Release Clause

The clause becomes active again in January 2026

Had a club swooped in to test the waters over Kane's availability last month, they would have been quoted the £67 million release clause Bild have reported. However, that fee will decrease to £54 million in 12 months' time.

The elite marksman's spell in Bavaria has been fruitful to date, as he's found the net 70 times in all competitions during his Allianz Arena tenure. Making 72 appearances, that's a strike rate of nearly one goal per game.

Kane's contract is set to expire in June 2027, and he is earning just over £400,000-per-week. This means any potential suitors will need to be willing to pay a hefty sum for the guaranteed goals the England international brings to the table.

While the Premier League is the expected destination for Kane after his German adventure comes to an end, there's sure to be plenty of interest from around Europe and the financially dominant Saudi Pro League.

When leaving Tottenham in 2023, he gave perhaps the biggest indication that he would one day be back to try and break Shearer's long-standing record. He said (per The Mirror):

"People will talk about the record and Shearer, but I've got plenty of football left in my career. For now, it's about trying to achieve things here and trying to push myself and the team to try and reach new levels with this club. That's all my focus is on right now."

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-02-25.